The best monitors for photo editing in 2022: affordable and premium screens

Choosing the best monitors for photo editing is important. It's not just about your own viewing comfort and satisfaction. It's essential that you get a proper rendition of the detail, color and contrast in your photos.

When you're editing an image, you only have what you see on the screen to go by – and if your monitor isn't up to the job, you can easily end up correcting the monitor's faults when your photos are perfectly fine. Of course, the best monitor calibrators (opens in new tab) can help you to sort out your screen and ensure optimum accuracy, too.

In this guide, we've picked some of the best monitors on the market that prioritize resolution, color accuracy, brightness consistency and contrast to display your photos properly. If you regularly move around with your system, then take a look at the best portable monitors (opens in new tab).

We appreciate that not every photographer wants to spend hundreds or thousands on a high-end display, so we've split our guide into two parts:

1. Affordable upgrades for photographers who want to replace an older monitor with one that's usefully better but without spending a fortune.

2. High-end, high-performance monitors designed for more demanding work and aimed at enthusiasts, artists and professionals.

If you fancy getting more specific, we've already got guide on the best video editing monitors (opens in new tab), the best ultra-wide monitors (opens in new tab) and even the slightly futuristic but best curved monitors (opens in new tab).

The best monitor for photo editing will obviously depend on what device you actually use. For Apple fans, the best monitors for MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) will extend your workspace and give you superb image quality.

Best monitors for photo editing in 2022

Affordable upgrades

If your current display is a few years old, there's a good chance you can upgrade it to a bigger, higher-resolution screen with better contrast and color, all without spending a fortune. You won't get some of the more advanced features of premium monitors for photographers, but you will almost certainly get a screen a lot better than the one you're replacing.

(Image credit: Dell)

(opens in new tab)

1. Dell UltraSharp U2419H This inexpensive 24-inch Full HD monitor might be all you need Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 1 Display ports: 1 Reasons to buy + Affordable + IPS display + Good color space coverage Reasons to avoid - FHD res is a little low - Not USB-C

If you want a useful step up in specifications from our old monitor and the reassurance of a well known brand, you've found it. The Dell UltraSharp U2419H isn't the cheapest 24-inch monitor you can buy, but there is such a thing as false economy, and this Dell does give photographers a good combination of performance and value. The Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution is about as low as we'd want to go in a 24-inch monitor, if you can accept a little visible pixellation if you look hard enough. Otherwise, this Dell's IPS image quality gives great color space coverage for the money (99% sRGB, 99% Rec709 and 85% DCI-P3), along factory color calibration ensuring an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2. This is the kind of quality we'd expect from a monitor costing several times the price, therefore the Dell UltraSharp U2419H is an absolute steal. Our guide to the best Dell monitors (opens in new tab) offers plenty of alternatives if you're not sure that this is the right option for you.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG 27UL500-W A 4K IPS monitor for a bargain price - what's not to like? Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: 1 Reasons to buy + FreeSync + 98% sRGB coverage + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Only one-year warranty

The excellent 27-inch LG 27UL500-W might look expensive compared to budget screens you see in a computer store, but if you can afford the extra it's well worth it. The 4K resolution is ideal for photographers, and the Color Calibration Pro tool boosts the color accuracy of the monitor, which is essential for anyone who is looking for high-end photography capabilities but at a competitive price.

Extras like HDR-10 compatibility, AMD FreeSync support and 98% coverage of the sRGB cover space add even more appeal.

With a slimline design and slender crescent-shaped silver base, the LG 27UL500-W makes most desktop monitors look comparatively clunky. The only real compromise is that, while tilt, height and pivot facilities are available, there’s no swivel mechanism built into the base.

• See also Best 4K monitors (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Asus)

(opens in new tab)

3. ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV A cut-price monitor that doesn't cut corners when it comes to image quality Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 1 Display ports: 1 Reasons to buy + Fair price + 100% sRGB color coverage + USB-C Reasons to avoid - Dim sRGB setting - Fiddly menu

While you can get monitors with the same resolution and even wider colour gamuts for around half the price of this display, you won’t find a certified colour-accurate sRGB monitor for less than the PA279CV. The 27-inch display doesn't just use IPS screen tech, it's also capable of displaying 100% of the sRGB photo color space and 100% of the Rec. 709 video color space. What's more, a Delta-E color accuracy of less than 2 - along with factory color calibration - ensures color is spot-on, right out of the box. Elsewhere, you get a versatile spread of connections - HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity with 65W Power Delivery to power a connected laptop. The panel sits on an ergonomically-designed stands with full tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

(Image credit: HP)

(opens in new tab)

4. HP M24fw A small(ish) screen that goes big on color accuracy and image quality Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 1 Display ports: 0 Reasons to buy + Desk-friendly 24in screen size + Stylish exterior + 99% sRGB color space coverage Reasons to avoid - Not USB-C - No Display Port inputs

Monitors with dependable image quality and respectable color space coverage used to cost a fortune, but this bargain HP display proves those days are long gone. Boasting 99% sRGB color space coverage and the kind of color and contrast consistence that only IPS LCD screen tech can offer, the HP M24fw gives you premium display quality at a rock-bottom price. Even the exterior looks pretty snazzy with a modern-looking stand and super-slim bezels. The Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen resolution is nothing special, but it's high enough to keep things looking crisp on a display this size. Connectivity is limited to just a single HDMI port and an old-school VGA port, but that does mean compatibility with older computers should be simple.

Premium monitors for photographers

(Image credit: BenQ)

(opens in new tab)

5. BenQ PhotoVue SW271C A 27-inch, 4K monitor with stunning color accuracy and great build quality Specifications Size: 27-inch Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 300cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% Reasons to buy + Superb color accuracy + Excellent build quality + Useful included extras + Lots of connectivity options Reasons to avoid - Predictably high cost

The BenQ PhotoVue SW271C is an outstanding 27-inch 4K monitor which performs almost flawlessly - it's incredibly color-accurate thanks to 99% sRGB and 99% AdobeRGB color space coverage, and a delta-E color accuracy of less than 2. If you're after an exacting and reliable screen for precise image or video editing, this is a superb choice and simply can't be bettered at this price point. 60W USB Power Delivery and BenQ's third-generation color Uniformity Technology further justify the premium price, as hardware color calibration and a separate 'Hotkey Puck' remote control for easy settings adjustment and color mode switching.

(Image credit: Dell)

(opens in new tab)

6. Dell UltraSharp PremierColor U3219Q Need a big editing workspace? Try this 32-inch beast Specifications Size: 31.5-inch Ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 400cd/m2 Contrast ratio: sRGB gamut (claimed): 99% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 80% Reasons to buy + Excellent sRGB color space coverage + Fairly well priced + Plenty of screen space Reasons to avoid - AdobeRGB coverage not great - Only 2 display inputs

Dell produces several excellent monitors for photo editing, but the U3219Q offers the best value of them all. This 31.5-inch panel can display 99% of the sRGB color space, while factory color calibration ensures a Delta-E accuracy of less than 2. This monitor is also capable of displaying HDR content, as it just meets the 400cd/m2 brightness needed for HDR playback.

Add an excellent, highly adjustable stand, and a USB 3 hub and you really won't find a better quality monitor for photo editing without spending considerably more.

A 27-inch version of this monitor is also available - the PremierColor UP2716D. Its color space coverage is just as impressive as the U3219Q, at it's significantly cheaper, but its QHD 2560 x 1440 native resolution means you'll have to sacrifice 4K resolution.

(Image credit: Paul Reiffer)

(opens in new tab)

7. Apple Studio Display A fantastic companion to the Mac Studio, and much more besides Specifications Size: 27-inch Ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 5120 x 2880 Brightness: 600cd/m2 Contrast ratio: sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): Reasons to buy + Competitive price point + Much improved multimedia capabilities + Built-in reference modes for media + Non-reflective nano-texture glass option Reasons to avoid - Fixed height with the default stand - Camera falls a little short of competition - Cleaning nano-texture coating a challenge

For many, the Apple Studio Display (opens in new tab) seen as a long-awaited replacement to the previous 27” Apple Cinema Display. To some, it’s the perfect partner to their latest Apple Mac Studio or M1 Mini purchase. For others, it’s a way of extending the desktop of their new MacBook Pro setup. Whichever way you look at it, the latest 27” 5k Apple Studio Display is a well designed product, at a competitive price-point (given its professional specifications). Its multimedia features make it an ideal primary display for most creatives, while true and consistent color and brightness across the entire panel mean in some ways the Studio Display is on a par with that of Apple's Pro Display XDR. It’s a little frustrating that the ability to raise or lower the display comes at an additional cost and that the built-in camera isn’t quite so ground-breaking. But as a companion to any recent Mac, the Studio Display is hard to beat.

(Image credit: NEC)

(opens in new tab)

8. NEC MultiSync EA271U A quality display that’s also good for business Specifications Size: 27in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 78.1% Reasons to buy + Built-in speakers + Good performance potential Reasons to avoid - ‘Corporate’ slant to features - Needs adjusting for best results

The NEC MultiSync EA271U monitor has a slightly corporate feel to it, supporting ‘cost-saving device management’, whereby all connected NEC devices can be controlled from a central location. There’s also a wide range of eco-friendly settings.

Standard and ‘photo’ viewing modes are accompanied by text, gaming, movie and dynamic modes, but there’s no preset for the Adobe RGB colour space. Connection ports include DP, DVI and HDMI, along with a USB 3.0 hub. Unusually, the MultiSync EA271U also features built-in speakers, though with an output of only 2W each, they're of limited aural appeal. Touch-sensitive virtual control buttons are easily accessible on the lower bezel.

Used in its sRGB preset, the NEC proved disappointingly inaccurate for colour rendition, with a noticeably red colour cast. Switch to the default viewing mode, however, and this monitor really shifts gear, producing spectacularly accurate colours. Brightness uniformity is boosted by a dedicated uniformity-enhancing mode. Adobe RGB colour space coverage is good, but not great.

(Image credit: Dell)

(opens in new tab)

9. Dell UltraSharp U2720Q A value-packed monitor that's great if you're on a tighter budget Specifications Size: 27-inch Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1300:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): Unspecified Reasons to buy + Good specs for the money + High 1300:1 contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - DCI-P3 coverage could be slightly higher

An attractively-priced panel compared to equivalent screens from the likes of Eizo and NEC, the Dell UltraSharp U2720Q still packs full 4K UHD resolution, 10-bit color depth and some neat extras, all inside a smart case with an ‘InfinityEdge’ ultra-thin bezel. There’s no preset Adobe RGB mode, but the standard viewing mode is accompanied by game, movie, custom color and several additional presets, which include an HDR mode. The latter is helped by the excellent 1300:1 maximum contrast ratio - higher than many rivals. 99% sRGB, 99% Rec. 709 and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage are also very impressive. Video ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, plus there's a built-in USB 3.0 hub and 2x USB-C ports, one of which can supply up to 90w of power to an attached laptop.

(Image credit: Viewsonic)

(opens in new tab)

10. ViewSonic VP3268-4K A solid choice if you need maximum space for image editing Specifications Size: 31.5in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1300:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 77% Reasons to buy + Big 31.5in screen + 1300:1 contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - Below-par brightness uniformity - Only 77% Adobe RGB coverage

This 31.5-inch screen is notably larger than a 27-inch model, yet the ultra-thin bezel keeps the overall size from being too intimidating, while the 4K UHD resolution maintains pin-sharp image quality despite the pixels being spread a little thinner than on a 27-inch 4K screen.

Around the back, there are Display Port, Mini DP and dual HDMI inputs, as well as the practically ubiquitous USB 3.0 hub. The 350cd/m2 maximum brightness rating is typical for an LED-backlit panel, while 5ms response time (grey-to-grey) and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles are respectable.

Distinctive features include an HDR mode and a 1300:1 contrast ratio. On the negative side, there’s no preset Adobe RGB mode and ViewSonic only claims 77% coverage of the full Adobe RGB gamut.

Image quality looks a little dull when using the sRGB preset, which locks out any brightness adjustment. Colour accuracy is good but gamut is a little lacking for the Adobe RGB colour space and brightness uniformity could be better.

Overall, however, image quality is very satisfying, and once you step up to a screen of this scale, you might wonder how you managed with anything smaller!

(Image credit: Eizo)

(opens in new tab)

11. Eizo ColorEdge CS2731 If you can do without 4K, this monitor is the color purist's choice Specifications Size: 27in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 2560x1440 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% Reasons to buy + Spot-on color + Excellent brightness uniformity + Easy-access color space presets Reasons to avoid - Not 4K - Pricey for the specs you get

4K resolution may be de rigueur these days for monitors and televisions, but this Eizo ColorEdge sets its sights a little lower at 2540x1440, resulting in a pixel count of about 3.7MP instead of 8.3MP. The pixel density is also lower for a 27-inch screen, at 109ppi rather than 163ppi, but image quality still looks absolutely super-sharp.

Ports at the rear include DVI, HDMI and DP, along with two upstream USB 3.0 ports. There are three downstream USB 3.0 ports behind the left-hand side of the case. Bundled software includes Quick Color Match, to enable easy color matching between screen viewing and printed output. It also comes with ColorNavigator software for use with independent calibration hardware (not supplied).

Color accuracy of our review sample was pretty much spot on, straight out of the box. The Eizo ColorEdge also delivers excellent gamut for both sRGB and Adobe RGB, with presets available for both color spaces, direct from the menu system. Uniformity across the screen is particularly good, and there’s very little backlight bleed.

It may not set any resolution records, but this is the benchmark for every other measure of screen quality.

How to choose a monitor for photo editing

What size monitor is best for photo editing?

Bigger is better, but a 27-inch screen is about as far as we'd go. It's a good compromise between screen space and a comfortable working distance, but a 24-inch display is fine if you work quite close to the screen, or even the 21.5-inch display of a smaller iMac model.

What resolution is best for photo editing?

Cheaper screens tend to max out at full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. That's fine in a smaller screen, but at larger sizes (20-inch and above). You'll start to see the dots. If you can, look for high resolution 4K or Mac 'Retina' screens is that you don't see the pixels. Photos look beautiful and you don't have to zoom in to see if they're sharp.

Is the aspect ratio of a monitor important?

What are aspect ratios (opens in new tab), we hear you cry. Most modern screens have a 'widescreen' 16:9 aspect ratio. This corresponds to current video standards and also gives a little space at the side of the screen for tools and palettes when you're editing regular still images. Once you've used a 16:9 screen, you won't go back to an old 'narrow' 4:3 display. Also consider ultrawide monitors (opens in new tab), which can give you more space to view more windows or palettes – and are an alternative to using a second screen.

What other specs or features are important in a photo editing monitor?

IPS screen technology: IPS (in-plane switching) screens have much better colour and contrast consistency than older, cheaper, older TN (twisted nematic) panels. All the screens in our premium list use IPS technology.

Graphics card: When buying a high-end display, it’s important to make sure your computer’s graphics are up to the task of displaying 4K resolution smoothly. Most recent PCs or Macs should have the necessary firepower to run Photoshop on a 4K screen, but older computers may not.

Color gamut: The base level standard for all displays and devices is sRGB. You can’t go wrong with this because every device will support it. However, in commercial publishing, where the demands are higher, they like to use the larger Adobe RGB color space. High-end photographic monitors can display most/nearly all of the Adobe RGB gamut.

USB-C connection: this makes it easy to hook up your monitor to a computer with USB-C output. We have a separate guide to the best USB-C monitors for photo editing (opens in new tab).

How we test monitors

Wondering what makes us qualified to judge the best monitors for photo editing? How we test and review (opens in new tab) is very important to us, and we evaluate a monitor with particular attention given to its core image quality, including brightness, contrast, color vibrancy and accuracy. While this can – and will – be assessed by the experienced eye of our professional reviewer, some manufacturer screen specs can only be definitively judged by an 'electronic eye' - a monitor calibrator.

Where possible, a calibration device will be placed on the screen to verify its advertised color space coverage, brightness output and consistency, and factory color calibration accuracy. Beyond image quality, we'll also scrutinize the monitor's display and data ports to ensure acceptable connectivity, and will give a thorough assessment of build quality, including the range of ergonomic adjustment in its stand. Only then will we determine if a screen is worthy of use by a discerning imaging or video enthusiast.

Read more:

The best photo editing tools and accessories (opens in new tab)

Best NAS drives (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Best cameras you can buy right now (opens in new tab)

Best Samsung monitors (opens in new tab)

Best photo editing software (opens in new tab)

X-Rite i1Studio review (opens in new tab)