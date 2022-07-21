The best laser levels for DIY and construction in 2022

The best laser levels are an essential tool, whether you're doing some home DIY or working as a professional builder. They are used on every construction site, but they're just as vital when you're hanging up a photo or a shelf on a wall. In fact, even when you're taking that photo, they can be useful for composition.

Laser levels are basically a more modern and precise version of the old-fashioned spirit level. Patiently eying a bubble in a glass tube never felt especially accurate – and often called for drawing on surfaces – whereas a laser level can be set up and projected onto a surface, giving you an perfectly level line as long as you work and covering many meters from the point it originates.

Laser levels come in two broad categories. With “manual”, you direct the line at any angle to suit your needs. While with “auto-leveling“, a mechanism inside ensures that the projected lines are perfectly horizontal or vertical, if you get the device within a few degrees. This also eliminates the need for finding somewhere to hang a gravity-dependent plumb line.

The best laser levels have the potential to vastly accelerate tasks, and the more ambitious you are, the more features you should look for. A brighter laser will be visible further; laser glasses and sensors can also assist. A turret design offers beams 360˚ coverage so you can work round a whole room.

The best laser levels in 2022

1. Black & Decker BDL220S The best laser level for DIY Specifications Axis: 1 Range: 140˚ Laser type: Red Visibility: 10 m / 30 ft Accuracy: 8mm @ 10m Base: Clamp Self-levelling limit: - Manual mode: Only Protection: - Dimensions: 130 x 90 x 63 mm Weight: 204g Power: 2xAA Mount: -

For most DIY tasks, like hanging pictures, mirrors, curtain rails and other décor, you need just a single laser beam, which is what this handy little tool offers. It does it in a pleasingly familiar form, too, looking a little like an overweight traditional tape measure, though it sits upon a rotating attachment so you can let go of it and direct it to your chosen angle (at the expense of a tac-hole).

Compared to others the range is relatively low. But this device is better suited to DIYers, hobbyists and those conducting tasks not too far beyond arm's reach, so will be quite powerful enough. Indeed it may do well for unusual tasks like organizing elements of a montage without pencil lines and rulers – perhaps you already need two laser levels?

2. Black+Decker Line Laser BDL190S The best laser level with a stud finder Specifications Axis: 1 Range: 140˚ Laser type: Red Visibility: 6 m / 20 ft Accuracy: 3mm @ 3m Base: - Self-levelling limit: ±4.5° Manual mode: Only Protection: - Dimensions: 254 x 203 x 48mm Weight: 449g Power: 2xAA (included) Mount: Pin

If your prime reason for owning a laser level is to hang pictures on walls, but you're not sure what's in those walls, the Black+Decker BullsEye BDL190S is a great choice. It won't just ensure that everything lines up straight: it also includes a stud finder. That means you can be sure of avoiding wood or metal studs, not to mention live A/C wiring, when you hammer in that nail.

Otherwise, it's a very simple device; like the Black & Decker BDL220S above, it provides just a single, self-levelling line. But it does have an LCD screen, attaches to the wall via a small pin, and does what it needs to, reliably and efficiently.

3. Bosch GLL25 Quigo The best laser level for home carpentry Specifications Axis: 2 Range: 160˚ x 2 Laser type: Red Visibility: 10 m / 30 ft Accuracy: 8mm @ 10m Base: Clamp Self-levelling limit: 4 Manual mode: - Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 65 x 65 x 65 mm Weight: 250g Power: 2xAAA Mount: 1/4-inch

The quirky cube-like design of this cross-line laser level from Bosch, and the handy adjustable clamp it is usually sold with, make it an excellent tool for DIYers not wanting anything excessively complicated, but who might still have a use for the dual axis beams.

The mount can grip a post from 1-5cm thick, meaning you don’t need to worry about whether it’s a ferrous metal (very useful if you want to use your step-ladder as a support). The slide-down cover for the optics also locks the pendulum, meaning this tool is well protected against a clumsy owner too.

One extra feature which might appeal to some – albeit one you need to choose at purchase by choosing the Bosch Quigo Plus – is the option of interval marking on the lasers to help space things out evenly.

4. Huepar Box-1G Best 2-axis laser level for value Specifications Axis: 2 Range: 130˚ H, 150˚ V Laser type: Green Range: 45m / 150ft Accuracy: 2mm @ 10m Self-levelling limit: 4˚ Manual mode: Y Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 95 x 58 x 85 mm Weight: 598g Power: 4 x AA Mount: ¼-inch

The Box-1G is ready to tackle all the same scenarios that other cross-beam lasers are, with the added advantaged that come with 510nm “Green” laser. As well as the self-leveling pendulum, which like most woks within 4˚, there is a lock for manual mode so you can take on stair laying or other tasks involving angles.

You can expect the four batteries to keep the laser lit for four hours, better than some competitors and at least you can cycle through the beams with the power button to extend that time, or swap the batteries with no charging if needed.

Despite the low asking price, a magnetic bracket – which screws into the standard tripod mount – is also included, meaning that, for many tasks, it’s hard to suggest spending more (though you will need to budget for batteries as they last under 5 hours).

5. Cigman CM-701 Best budget 3-axis laser level tool Specifications Axis: 3 Range: 360˚ x 3 Laser type: Green Detector Range: 30m / 100ft Accuracy: 3mm @ 10m Base: Yes Self-levelling limit: 4˚ Manual mode: Y Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 85 x 78 x 52 mm Weight: 340g Power: 3.7V 4000mAh Li-ion Mount: ¼-inch

Though it’s quite small for a 3-plane laser, the CM-701 is a powerful device with built in battery which is one of the cheapest available in the rugged professional category but goes out of its way to be useful on site. The turret design means there are 360˚ lasers in all three axis, but to reduce drain on the battery each can be individually switched off via their own button on the case – no multiple presses to cycle through the lasers (though the 4 brightness levels are all accessed via the power button).

The included remote control can also be used to switch off the lasers so they’re only drawing power as you work, and without the risk of moving the device if it’s staying in place using the magnet bracket. Also included is a precision adjustment tripod and a reflector, so you really get everything the pros get plus a future-proof USB-C charging socket.

6. Elikliv-0996 4D Best budget 4-plane laser level tool Specifications Axis: 4 Range: 360˚ x 4 Laser type: Green Detector Range: 50m / 165ft Accuracy: 2mm @ 10m Magnetic base: Yes Self-levelling limit: 3˚ Manual mode: Y Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 112 x 103 x 89 mm Weight: 1560g Power: Rechargeable Mount: 1/4-inch & 5/8-inch

While Elikliv’s brand might only be tangentially connected to DIY – they also ship CO2 detectors and pulley systems for fitness enthusiasts – the laser level they’ve chosen to import under their brand is a great example of getting good features for less. With four 360-degree lines the machine can be adapted to most tasks, from floor tiling upward. In terms of power, two rechargeable batteries are supplied which can keep you going for up to eight hours total – something you can check thanks to an LCD percentage display on the device itself. The bundle also includes a remote control, meaning there is no need to knock the device itself when switching lasers; not too shabby given the price, and we’re told it’s 1m drop tested.

7. Bosch GLL40-20G Green laser cross-line to rely on Specifications Axis: 2 Range: 160˚ x 2 Laser type: Green Visibility: 13m / 40ft Accuracy: 2mm @ 10m Magnetic base: Yes Self-levelling limit: 4° Manual mode: Yes Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 81 x 81 x 58 mm Weight: 230g Power: 2xAA Mount: Tripod, MM2

Pricier than its red laser cousin the GLL30, but more powerful into the bargain, this compact laser level will provide as much guidance as most DIY enthusiasts need, with the advantage of brighter lasers so you can get out on a sunny weekend and get those unfinished tasks done. Beyond 4-degrees and the internal pendulum will lock for protection, meaning the lines can be used for angles too. The batteries will last a little longer than you might expect thanks to Bosch’s VisiMax technology. It’s also appreciated that Bosch includes not only a bag but one of their flexible mounting devices which can screw into the laser’s tripod mount and clamp onto – well, it depends what you’re working with, but you’ll find something.

8. DeWalt DW089K The best laser level for durability Specifications Axis: 3 Range: 3 x 180˚ Laser type: Red Detector range: 50m / 165ft Visible: 15m / 50ft Accuracy: 3mm @ 10m Magnetic Base: Yes Self-levelling limit: 4˚ Manual mode: - Protection: IP20 Dimensions: 112 x 103 x 49 mm Weight: 2.16kg Power: 4xAA Mount: ¼-inch

While it might not have the snappiest of names, the DW089K is certainly built to last with almost over-moulded design that can certainly stand a drop or two without risking the laser. It is effectively one big roll-cage. Use is also straightforward on site, with one-button-per-laser operation and an easily gripped big knob of precise adjustment of the intersecting lines (or easy re-direction to the next wall).

A low battery indicator on the side is a useful addition, not that you’ll see it for 25 hours, and the diagrammatic buttons are very clear – confusion seems very unlikely. DeWalt are also to be praised for their typically rugged kit box and the notably brighter laser than predecessors in the same line, though the IP20 build implies the DW089K is not waterproofed.

9. Leica Lino ML180 Best laser level for surveyors, decorators, and HVAC installers Specifications Axis: 4 + dot Range: 180 x 4 + beam Laser type: Red Detector Range: 100m / 330 ft Visible: 20m Accuracy: 0.7mm @ 10m Self-levelling limit: 5˚ Manual mode: Y Protection: IP54 Dimensions: 250 x 159 x 230 mm Weight: 2.2kg Power: NiMH rechargeable (or 2xD) Mount: 5/8-inch

In keeping with Leica’s tradition of high-quality optics, the ML180 (even though it’s a somewhat unfashionable red laser) has the longest range and the best precision. Any kind of job is within scope, even in a large outdoor space, is achievable thanks to the ‘Smart Targeting’ function.

As well as traditional layouts with lines at 90˚ to each other, the XCR Catch device can be placed on a distant wall and, with the help of the ML180, will be guided to the point exactly opposite, to help one operator work from existing structures like inward-corners. It also projects a dot directly downward to help positioning.

With such a reliable electronic helper, you’ll also be glad to know that if the 12h battery expires, Leica have your back; you can charge and keep using, or swap for type D batteries. The pack is pricey, but it includes a good range of accessories (including that remote). You’ll need a 5/8” compatible tripod.

10. Milwaukee 3PL-401C Best laser level for site work Specifications Axis: 3 Range: 3 x 360˚ Laser type: Green Detector range: 75m / 250ft Visible: 40m Accuracy: 3mm @ 10m Magnetic base: Yes Stabilization: 4˚ Manual mode: Y Dimensions: 165 x 198 x 104 mm Weight: 1.5kg Power: 12V 4Ah Mount: ¼-inch & 5/8-inch

If you can lay your hands on the understandably sought-after Milwaukee laser level, you’ll definitely impress the other folk on a jobsite (and it’s robust enough that even if they drop it in a fit of jealousy it’ll likely survive).

Of course it is a green laser – the accepted brighter shade – but it’s bolstered by the power of Milwaukee’s 12V rechargeable batteries which means it can keep projecting those lines the whole working day (and not just union hours, up to 15 according to Milwaukee). If you use any of the firm’s 100 battery-powered tools, this will no doubt have further appeal; If not, one of these REDLITHIUM batteries & charger are supplied.

Other site-worthy aspects are the included rare earth magnets which more than comfortably support the device on steel studwork, despite its not inconsiderable heft. The device also manages a very impressive 38m visibility on site with the human eye – not a theoretical claim with a measuring device.

