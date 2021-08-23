The best borescopes and inspection cameras in 2021

The best borescopes, or inspection cameras, have become must-have accessories for tradesmen and DIYers to inspect drains, pipes and wiring without removing walls and ceilings. They are also essential tools for mechanics and car enthusiasts – allowing you to see parts of an engine without having to take it apart.

The applications for a tiny camera you can carefully negotiate into places you can’t easily get your eyes (and a flashlight) are nearly limitless. Indeed medical endoscopes are very well known, but you can unclench – we will not be giving doctor’s equipment any further discussion here! There are many other kinds of inspection camera and borescope with their own merits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Borescopes can have a rigid arm with a fixed camera, a flexible arm, a fully soft wire-like extension or a mixture. You must also decide how you would like to view the image; simple optical principles (like periscopes) have made way for tiny cameras at the business end and a choice of display sizes – or the option of your phone – are available.

Accessories, too, extend the possibilities; tiny mirrors can help you see sideways, for example. The point is that there is a lot of flexibility, and the choices have become increasingly bewildering as more players have entered this fast-growing market.

That's why we've created this guide to the best borescopes, best snake cameras and best inspection cameras to help you to decide which one to opt for. And remember, to keep checking back as we'll be adding to this list regularly.

Best borescopes and inspection cameras

(Image credit: Depstech)

01. Depstech Wireless Endoscope Best borescope for value Specifications Type: Snake cable Resolution: 2,592×1,944px Cable: 11.5ft / 4m Probe diameter: 8.4mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good quality for the price + High resolution + Relatively cheap Reasons to avoid - Wi-Fi can be a faff with phones

A snake camera you can sneak in behind tricky blocks and baffles, yet is still able to capture sharp full-color images? For many that’s still amazing enough, but the Depstech also does so via Wi-Fi to an Android/iOS app, neatly removing one frustration from cabled devices – putting your phone in the line of fire.

With the camera on the end of a semi-rigid flex, and a 2,600mAh battery and dual-antenna housing at the other, you can hold your phone (the viewer) somewhere away from the muck.

Attachments include a magnet, a hook, and a 45-degree mirror, and the system lights its way using six LEDs, which, in practice, affords a focal range from about 5cm (a bit over 2-inches) to eight times that distance.

(Image credit: Bosch)

02. Bosch GIC 120 C Best professional inspection camera Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 320 x 240 px Cable: 1.2m Probe diameter: 8.5mm Light: 4 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Tough outer case + Adjustable light strength + Record to MicroSD + Always-up display option Reasons to avoid - Rechargeable battery clips fiddly - Expensive initial cost

This is a solid unit with a rubberized grip ideal for holding in one hand, and the protective bumpers in the design are appreciated. The buttons offer image rotation, variable light intensity and digital magnification, while the 3.5” display offers immediate feedback (though at 320x240px it is not in any sense HD). A detachable hook, magnet or mirror end are included and, to help with orientation, the system can also keep the video’s horizon level even as the camera turns.

As such, it is ideal for plumbers, electricians and other fitters checking safety issues and attempting to minimize exploratory drilling or removing dropped items from drains. It should also help making quotes and reports thanks to the ability to store images or video onto the included 4Gb MicroSD card and, if it’s easier, output via a USB connection. The flexibility on power is handy for long jobs away from a charging point; you can either use a 10.8v Bosch Li-Ion battery pack or AA cells (in an included adapter).

(Image credit: Takmly)

03. Takmly Inspection Camera Best USB borescope Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 640×480 px Cable: 16.4ft / 5m Probe diameter: 5.5mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap solution for Android, PC and Mac + Narrow probe + Simple solution Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work on Apple iOS

This is a ‘does what it says on the tin’ device, no more, no less. Sure VGA resolution is somewhat disappointing (especially given it is advertised as 2 megapixels on Amazon), but it can also be had for the price of two or three cups of coffee (London or New York prices, anyway).

That doesn’t stop it coming with adaptors for traditional, micro and Type-C varieties of USB, and Mac OS and Windows 10 are both capable of recognizing the camera too.

The big positive is that it broadly ‘just works,’ though you might need to download an app as explained in the manual. Crucially, though, you don’t need to service an additional battery-powered device or connect anything to Wi-Fi – it draws its power from the host device down the semi-rigid flex straight to your device and sends the picture back the same way. The small box at the user end of the cable includes a dimmer wheel for the LED, and the always useful key hook and mirror accessories are included, although they are a little wiry.

(Image credit: Bosch)

04. Bosch Universal Inspect Handy all-in-one inspection camera Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 320 x 240 px Cable: 0.95m Probe diameter: 8mm Light: 4 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 2.3in color LCD display + Internal memory + microSD card Reasons to avoid - Limited length of camera cable

This is a neatly-designed inspection camera, made for the DIY market by one of the best-known names in power tools. The flexible camera winds neatly around the chunky main when not in use - and there is a built-in screen for convenience. The camera can store up to four images internally, but you can add to the memory with a microSD card, giving up to 32GB of extra storage). This device has its limits, though. the 0.95m (3ft) cord will only be suitable for some jobs, and the 2.3in screen will not reveal a great amount of detail. However, you do get a magnetic head, hook and mirror attachments in the kit.

(Image credit: Teslong)

05. Teslong Dual Lens Best all-in-one borescope Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 1 megapixel Cable: 16.4ft / 5m Probe diameter: 5.5mm Light: 6 LED + 1 for side lens Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Industrial grade grip + Built-in torch and mirror mode + Dual lens saves time + Adjustable screen angle Reasons to avoid - Would like to see 5MP option

This more rugged-looking device is one which might stand up to a little more punishment than others on this list. It includes a slightly bigger, higher-resolution monitor than most (854 x 480 actual pixels), and a torch for quick external inspections.

There are six brightness-adjustable LEDs surrounding the 70-degree angle main camera too, as well as a second lens (with one LED), so rather than fit a mirror attachment you simply flip the camera head to its side-camera mode via the switch not on the display device, but the user-end of the borescope where it attaches to the viewer.

There is also 32Gb of storage to record onto included, and the display is charged by familiar USB. The benefits of recording 1080p video (effectively 2 megapixels) from a 1 megapixel sensor are slightly lost on your humble reviewer, but this is far from the only device to make this faux-pas for, presumably, marketing reasons.

(Image credit: Oiiwak)

06. Oiiwak Industrial Endoscope Best borescope for tiny gaps Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 1920×1080 px Cable: 16.4ft / 5m Probe diameter: 3.9mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP68 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Smallest probe, with tiny 3.9mm sensor head + Good in the wet Reasons to avoid - No mirror attachment

Available in both 1.5m (5ft) and 3.5m (11.5ft) formats, this ultra-slim probe option with 3-10cm focal sweet spot is great for engineers dealing with especially fiddly equipment, and mechanics will like the fact it’s robust construction and built-in monitor prevent the need from getting their phones dirty.

Image quality is much as you’d expect from a cheap LCD 4.3-inch display – this is not an iPhone OLED – but the IPS affords adequate viewing from an off-angle, and you can rotate the image 360 degrees to view it the way that works for you.

In lower light, the frame rate on the display suffers, but you can turn up the six LEDs to help. You can also save the images to the supplied 8GB ‘TF Card’ (basically a Micro SD card). If you are suspicious of the quoted sensor resolution the fact the saved image matches it exactly won’t ease your concerns, but the real downside of the smaller-than-usual end-piece is that mirror attachments don’t seem to be available. Oiiwak have also switched to slightly larger sensors on their newer models, so perhaps this is the right choice only where that 1.6mm difference really matters for your purposes

(Image credit: Teslong)

07. Teslong NTG100H rifle borescope Best borescope for rifle inspection Specifications Type: Rigid probe with cable connection Resolution: 720P @30fps Cable: 26in Probe diameter: 5mm Light: 12 LED Waterproof: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + USB with Type-C adapter + Good image quality + Measurement markings on probe Reasons to avoid - Locking collar could be lost - Cable can restrict rotation of probe

If you’re serious about keeping your guns in excellent condition, the best possible tool is a dedicated borescope, which will allow you to examine the barrel for carbon, copper and powder build-up and other damage. This, in turn, lets you better manage your cleaning and potentially save money without taking risks.

At 26-inches long and, the NTG100H will fit inside any barrel of 0.2 calibre and above. To view the barrel wall, you can attach the mirror head; there is a locking collar needed for this which, annoyingly, is easily misplaced (but two spare mirror heads, which seems generous).

In terms of viewing, you connect via a cable to a Macbook, Chromebook or Windows PC and use the built-in camera software – this does restrict movement a little, though it is long enough. Measurements along the side will help you precisely pinpoint any issues you locate with the probe and there is a white collar you can slide to mark the spot.

(Image credit: Oiiwak)

08. Oiiwak Dual Lens Industrial Endoscope Best borescope for tiny gaps Specifications Type: Flexible snake cable Resolution: 1920×1080 px Cable: 50ft / 15m Probe diameter: 3.9mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP68 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $171.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual camera probe + Long cable Reasons to avoid - Accessories could be better

Though branded as an industrial product, this has just as much potential in the home and as we enter a new decade there is something about the vertical-format design which seems natural for users of any age group (though the image on screen can be rotated to the preferred angle).

Oiiwak once boasted the thinnest camera heads, but with this device they’ve added a little over a millimeter in diameter in exchange for the addition of an additional side-mounted camera which negates the need for a mirror attachment. One switch rather than winding all the way out again, fitting the attachment and returning. You can even view both cameras at once on the 4.3” monitor which is great (though it’d be nicer not to have to press-and-hold for 2sec to change mode).

(Image credit: Oiiwak)

09. Oiiwak Wireless Endoscope Highest resolution borescope Specifications Type: Probe with articulated head & wi-fi Resolution: 4192 x 3104 px Cable: 5m (16.4ft) Probe diameter: 14mm Light: 12 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $119.99 View at Amazon Prime $119.99 View at Amazon Prime $149.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 12 Megapixel resolution + Autofocus + Flashlight in handle Reasons to avoid - Risk of getting phone dirty

Oiiwak has pushed the resolution of endoscopes to 12 megapixels, in exchange for a larger probe than found on the more common 1 and 2 megapixel devices. To keep the costs accessible, while offering a display capable of taking advantage of the extra pixels, the firm have opted for wi-fi connection to your phone. For iPhone users this has the side benefit of side-stepping Lightning compatibility issues.

The firm offers 5 and 10m versions and, in a nice design touch have added a 3-LED flashlight into the handle alongside the controls. Focus is automatic (nicer than fixed or manual), while digital zoom of up to 3X is on offer too. This can be handy in certain circumstances (say you reach the end of the endoscope, or a gap narrower than 14mm), but don’t bet on it solving all your problems.

The semi-rigid cable is practical, and the length helpful. The necessary accessories are included and the shutter button easy to use. As ever, the only issue is handling a phone and an endoscope at the same time.

(Image credit: Vividia)

10. Vividia Ablescope VA-400 Best borescope with rigid arm, but adjustable head Specifications Type: Probe with articulated head Resolution: 640×480* px Probe: 42cm (16.5in) Probe diameter: 8.5mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP68 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Rigid arm + Articulated head to control where you look Reasons to avoid - Adapter needed for Apple iOS - Lock mechanism is fiddly

Sometimes it isn’t enough to push a long flexible wire into the object of your inspection; long cable probes are great for inspecting HVAC systems, poking around under the decking or looking in the U-bend, but if you want more accurate inspection of complex mechanicals, it can sometimes help to hold the camera nearer, on a rigid arm.

The Ablescope enables this while still affording the best possible view by physically articulating the lens itself via a simple piece of press-button mechanics; push the button and the camera bends at the tip in a tight 30mm arc. Push it all the way and it’ll form a 180-degree U shape. You can also lock the position using a pleasingly traditional rotary wheel at the bottom of the sprung button – all reassuringly practical.

Of course, the flexible probe needs to be treated with respect, and sadly by default this is effectively a USB-only camera, meaning you need an adapter for iPhone/iPad use. Vivida will sell you their VA-B2 ‘AirBox’ for this purpose, though it creates a wi-fi signal you then need to connect your iPhone to –quite a fiddly solution and pricier than some of the cameras on this list.

(Image credit: Vividia)

11. Vividia Ablescome VA-980 Want an articulated probe head and a flexible cable? No problem... Specifications Type: Semi-flexible with articulated head Resolution: 640×480 px Probe: 65cm (29.5in) Probe diameter: 8.5mm Light: 6 LED Waterproof: IP68 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Best for hybrid + Articulation Reasons to avoid - Adapter needed for iOS - Limited length

Vividia has somewhat cornered the market in turning the corner (sorry), in that – in this price-bracket at least – articulating heads are few and far between. Thankfully it has chosen to offer the probe on a semi-flexible arm, as well as the rigid arm of the VA-400 above so you can get the flexible head just about anywhere within reasonable reach.

The semi-flex can be bent and then retains its shape – a little like some desk lamps – which is handy for certain tasks, but since it’s a mechanical approach, rather than simply a stiff wire, the practical length is limited.

Vividia has kept on the safe side of that, so the scope should have a good long life, but the reach is much lower than some of the cheaper non-articulated alternatives.

(Image credit: Extech)

10. Extech HDV650-30G Plumbing VideoScope Kit A head built for lengthy plumbing runs Specifications Type: Semi-flexible Resolution: NTSC/PAL Probe: 30m (100ft) Probe diameter: 25mm (others available) Light: 12 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Best borescope for distance + Long cable + Powerful lighting Reasons to avoid - Standard definition

With 12 built-in lights this versatile but pricey videoscope has an exceptionally long, strong fiberglass-core which packs away into a spool.

It might not look like much, a kind of coated wire-frame arrangement, but it’s actually much easier to grip than, say, the plastic spools common on extension leads. That thoughtful quality extends to the highly durable display which is both waterproof and oil/chemical resistant too. Not that you need to worry about touch-screens; the controls are all on robust buttons around it.

Data can be recorded as stills or video to the SD card, or output via the analog connector. Admittedly the design features what feels like a historic connector – the Mini-USB – but this is a professional tool with a professional price and the cost of a USB adapter is hardly relevant.

(Image credit: Anysun)

11. Anysun Pipeline Inspection Camera A low cost camera for drains & sewers Specifications Type: Semi-flexible Resolution: NTSC/PAL Probe: 30m (100ft) Probe diameter: 25mm (others available) Light: 12 LED Waterproof: IP67 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Amazon Prime $359.99 View at Amazon Prime $429.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Distance on a budget + Long cable + Powerful lighting Reasons to avoid - Standard definition

If you’re looking to inspect a troublesome drain running under your home or through your garden, the price of a professional borescope can come as quite a shock. If you’re aiming to spend a bit less (ideally only one or two times the price of a plumbing call out) but still need to descend deeper than the compact devices above, this might be the right choice.

What you sacrifice in useability, you get back in savings, and Anysun offer a series of IP68 (water and dust proof) inspection cameras on 30 or 50m (100 or 168ft) cables. The adequate 7-inch TFT also houses an SD memory card slot (32GB max).

The product is, effectively, a selection of parts (4500mAh battery, screen, 23mm camera head and cable) in an off-the-shelf black briefcase, and no one part is inadequate for its purposes. If you were doing this several times a day, connecting the video leads might start to grate, but at up to 50m the length is not a complaint and nor – compared to the Extech HDV650-30G – is the price.

(Image credit: Vividia)

12. Vividia TVS-500DVR Telescopic Boroscopes can provide an alternative to drones... Specifications Type: Flexible head on extendable pole Resolution: 720 x 576 px Probe: 4.6m (15ft) Probe diameter: 23mm Light: 12 LED Waterproof: IP68 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Best borescope for roof inspection + Can be used where drones are illegal + Bright lights Reasons to avoid - More expensive than a More expensive than a DJI Mini 2 drone

A kit of parts, with a minimum length of 88cm (3ft), this rod which fully extends to 4.3m (14ft), and is capped with a 30cm semi-rigid section, and an eyecatching stainless steel inspection camera.

The TVS-500 makes it possible to take a look onto roofs or other high-up locations. We say “kit of parts” literally extends to adding more rods to the telescopic element for even more height.

Once assembled the scope gives the impression of a high-tech fishing rod, the dimmer control and a good size and bright (but could be brighter) five-inch LCD powered by two chunky Lithium Ion batteries on the handle above the grip.

The LED can be turned up to a brightness enough to illuminate several meters away (with a nice big control knob), and a microphone can be turned on and off (allowing some interesting AV possibilities). The only slight sign of age is the restriction to 32Gb memory cards for what Vividia calls the DVR function. It remains a pro device though, and is supplied in a professional-quality robust case (as the price certainly dictates).

Read more

Best thermal imaging cameras

Best laser measures

Best laser levels

The best loupes for jewelers, dentists and photographers

Best spy cameras

Best laser rangefinders

Best body cameras

Best otoscopes

Best night vision goggles and binoculars

Best head torch

Best indoor security cameras •

Best outdoor security cameras

Best doorbell cameras

Best backup camera

Best camera batteries

Best power banks

Best rain covers for your camera equipment

Best rain jackets for photographers

Best camera bags and cases for photographers

Best messenger bags for photographers

