The best body cameras in 2022: wearable cameras for protection, security, and fun

The best body cam can help you stay safe, by collecting video as you work. Law enforcement and security personnel have the most obvious need for them, but anyone wanting evidence for a potential insurance claim or legal battle will find them useful too. Plus, content creators can use them to collect behind-the-scenes footage, or stream their process to followers in the most immersive and personal way possible!

In other words, just like cyclists use helmet cameras, and motorists use dash cams, all sorts of people can find body cameras handy. But how do you choose the right one for your needs?

For most people, the best body camera will be compact, unobtrusive, easily attached to clothing, and have a lens with a wide angle of view. You’ll also want something that’s robust and, ideally, can be worn out in all weathers and conditions.

Other useful features will be a long battery life, decent camera resolution and large (and possibly expandable) data storage capacity, so you don’t run out of juice or memory at that crucial moment. Plus if you're working in the wee small hours, you'll be looking for night vision functions such as infrared capture.

The more expensive body camera options typically include Wi-Fi and the ability to easily transfer images, either wirelessly to a smartphone, via removable microSD card (opens in new tab), and/or connection to your PC via USB. Some even feature a built-in screen for composing and reviewing images.

Most users, however, just want a wearable camera they can fix to their clothing and then forget about. So we've included a couple of candidates in this category too – including the remarkable little Insta360 Go 2 (opens in new tab), and DJI’s magnetic Action 2 (opens in new tab).

Best body cameras in 2022

1. Boblov PD70 1296P Wi-Fi Body Mounted Camera The best body camera for overnight shifts Specifications Stills resolution: 24 megapixels Video resolution: Up to 1296P Field of view: 170° Screen: No Storage: 32GB built in Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: Yes, effective up to 10m/33ft Operating time: 5 hours (16 hours in standby mode) Dimensions: 183x147x63mm Weight: 112g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 32GB memory (64GB version available) + 24MP image resolution + Playback via Wi-Fi on smartphone Reasons to avoid - 5 hour recording limit

With a brand name straight out of Soviet era Russia, this no-nonsense, extremely-capable body camera pares operation back to a few simple well-sized buttons, offering a generous 24-megapixel photo resolution.

There's a infrared night vision mode that activates automatically in the dark that can pick out faces at 30 feet, and the lens has a generous 170° angle of view. Attachment to clothing is via a rotatable clip, while video (1296P, 1080P or 720P) from the device can be streamed to your smartphone.

This updated model even features a built-in screen, giving the choice of how and where you review footage. The integral rechargeable lithium-ion battery is good for five hours of constant use in 1080P video mode or it can be stretched to 16 hours if the unit is placed in standby mode. It's a brilliant body cam package at this price, and while five hours of use might not cover a full shift, it's still way ahead of the recording time of most consumer 'wearable' cameras.

2. Boblov C18 1296P Mini Body Camera The best lightweight body camera Specifications Stills resolution: 32 megapixel Video resolution: 1296P Field of view: not given Screen: No Storage: 32GB or 64GB Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: No Operating time: 3-4 hours of video (with wifi off) Dimensions: 16.6 x 13 x 4 cm / 4 1/8 x 1 1/8 x 1 inches Weight: 186g Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + One button operation + Smartphone integration via Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - No built-in screen

This slender, ultra lightweight body camera with built-in back-clip enables it be worn by cyclists as well as unobtrusively by security services, office workers wishing to record business meetings, emergency services and more.

There's a choice of video resolutions with a maximum of 1728x1296 pixels (1296p), with a loop recording function kicking in when data storage is exhausted. The model can be found sold with 32GB or 64GB of memory.

The camera only has an OLED info screen, so you can't review footage on the device itself. However, it can link to your smartphone via Wi-Fi an unusual feature at this price. A full charge enables up to four hours of video.

3. Transcend DrivePro Body 30 The best tough body camera Specifications Stills resolution: not given Video resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 30 fps Field of view: 130° Screen: No Storage: 64GB internal memory Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: Yes Operating time: Up to 12 hours Dimensions: 96 x 52 x 28mm Weight: 130g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Robust construction + Infrared + 12-hour battery life Reasons to avoid - No screen - Not the most discreet

Though not the cheapest option in our round up, this Transcend camera features a robust construction. It comes housed in a IP67-rated enclosure for outdoor use and conforms to rigorous US military drop-test standards for shock resistance (the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 transit drop test, to be exact.)

With built-in Wi-Fi, a 130° field of view and the ability to take snapshots while recording video, it ticks the necessary boxes. You also get Full HD video capture, a fixed aperture 2.0mm lens, a built-in mic, battery life of up to 12 hours, plus a useful 64GB internal memory to get you started out of the box.

If you're out at night, there are four IR LEDs for recording in low-light conditions. Operation is one-touch, although the loud activation bleep and recording light may not be ideal if what you’re looking for is a device for discrete filming.

4. Ordro EP8 4K Head Mounted Camera The best 4K body camera Specifications Stills resolution: 13MP Video resolution: 4K @ 60fps Field of view: 130° Screen: Yes Storage: microSD Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: No Operating time: Approx 170minutes recording Dimensions: 98x28x29mm + head grip Weight: 85g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 2-axis gimbal stabilization + 4K recording + Improved field of view over EP7 Reasons to avoid - Can’t be worn discretely - Expensive, especially compared to action cameras - No IR night mode

The Ordro EP8 and its less-well specified sibling the EP6 offer, if not a unique perspective, then a very rare means of capturing it which will appeal to some. Body-worn cameras are often clipped to a chest pocket (beneath the eyes), while an action camera with head strap can be excessively distracting. Instead this camera can be charged up and worn at exactly eye height thanks to the head band. It’s not invisible, but it’ll get the ideal first-person angle for certain vloggers – driving or cycling videos for example – and the head band can be worn over glasses.

The EP8 (and the EP7 it replaces) have a 2-axis gimbal which serves to capture reasonably stable imagery. The app allows you to align your shot live, or you can just shoot ‘blind’ with the side buttons.

The 4K video is a little aggressively sharpened by the software, but nice and crisp for editing (or one-click sharing from the app). Sadly there's no night mode for bouncers, though there is IPX5 ingress protection for action fans. The cheaper EP6 lacks the powered gimbal, but might be a useful alternative if you’re pushed for cash.

5. Ehomful Mini 1080P Body Camera The best body camera for spying Specifications Stills resolution: not given Video resolution: 1080P Field of view: 120° Screen: No Storage: microSD (upto 64GB) Wi-Fi: No Infrared: No Operating time: 3 hours Dimensions: 4.4x1x0.6-inches Weight: 55g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small and unobtrusive + Full HD video capture Reasons to avoid - No built-in viewing screen, - Battery life

Discretion is the name of the game when it comes to this personal security device or, cough, spy cam. It’s a small and lightweight body camera option that also comes supplied with a clip, or, alternatively, can be worn about the neck, pendant-style.

Chief among its enticing features is Full HD video up to 30fps, for which you’ll want to make use of the 32GB card supplied out of the box. Alternatively, a 64GB microSD card is offered. If there’s a compromise due to its diminutiveness, it’s that battery life can’t match others here at a comparatively paltry 180 minutes from a full charge.

What some may find useful here, however, is that the device features a built-in USB port for connecting directly to a laptop of PC for transferring footage. If you want simplicity, then this device delivers. Read more: Best spy cameras (opens in new tab)

6. Insta360 Go 2 The best tiny body camera Specifications Stills resolution: 9 megapixels Video resolution: 1440p Field of view: Not quoted (11.24mm focal length equivalent Screen: Info screen in charge case Storage: Internal, 32GB Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: No Operating time: 15-30 minutes Dimensions: 52.9x23.6x20.7mm Weight: 26.5g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Apple Australia (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny when used 'naked' + High resolution for its size + Charge case and mounts included Reasons to avoid - Short run time - Can 'flick' out of mounts

The Insta360 Go 2 is not a long-lasting security device for law enforcement. In fact it's quite the opposite. It's a cute and tiny wearable camera you can clip to your clothing, snap to a magnetic pendant around your neck, prop up on our own desk in its own holder, stick to a car dash or window... and more.

Capable of unique immersive POV shorts and also worth considering as a minimalist rig for vloggers, the lightweight Insta360 Go 2 has some surprisingly big features for such a small camera. Excellent image stabilisation, ‘horizon lock’ and a multi-functional battery case make this versatile clip-on camera more than just a novelty item.

Is it a body camera? Not in the professional security sense. But it is a 'body camera' for the rest of us that's tiny, clever and a whole lot of fun.

7. Veho Muvi HD10X Micro Camcorder Tiny camcorder you can clip onto your clothing Specifications Stills resolution: 2 megapixels Video resolution: 1080P Field of view: 74° Screen: No Storage: microSD (8GB supplied, upto 32GB) Wi-Fi: No Infrared: No Operating time: Up to 80 minuts Dimensions: 55x22x20mm Weight: 41g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small and unobtrusive + Full HD video capture + Removable media Reasons to avoid - Frill free feature set, - No Wi-Fi option - Narrow field of view

When is a body camera not a body cam? When it’s a ‘micro camcorder’ of course. Mere semantics, obviously, as this item can be worn ‘hands free’ thanks to a handy back clip and is one of the smallest options on the market. If it’s simplicity of operation you’re after, this one offers the core essentials of 1920x1080 pixels video capture at 30fps, removable 8GB microSD card for storing up to four hours of HD quality footage, plus easy plug ‘n’ play operation via USB.

OK, so there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, view screen, GPS, personal alarm or other ‘frills’, but those looking for an affordable and discrete solution – or simply wanting something to clip to their lapel or cycling helmet – will want to investigate further.

8. DJI Action 2 Action camera that can be worn on a T-shirt Specifications Stills resolution: 12 megapixels Video resolution: 4K Field of view: 155° Screen: 1.76-inch OLED screen (x2) Storage: 32GB internal memory (+ detachable microSD slot) Wi-Fi: Yes Infrared: No Operating time: 70 minutes (camera unit only) Dimensions: 39 x 39 x 22.3 mm Weight: 56g Today's Best Deals View at MobileCiti Online (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 12 megapixel camera + Multi-use (can be used as helmet camera, or vlogging camera etc) Reasons to avoid - Battery won't last all day

The DJI Action 2 is not built as a body cam but, thanks to its compact design and magnetic mount it can serve as one for one in a certain scenario. If you need to capture video for a limited period and don’t want to wear more than a T-shirt or tank top, then the camera module of the Action 2 can be secured in place to a magnetic grip on a lanyard beneath the fabric; it’s much more discrete than a body belt or head mount yet gets quality first-person footage.

You can even review it on the excellent built-in screen, or play it back on your phone thanks to its wi-fi connection. The camera’s range of attachments also makes it a great choice for cyclists (the classic helmet mount may be preferable).

9. Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera With lights and sirens to call for help in the dark Specifications Stills resolution: 24 megapixels Video resolution: 1080P Field of view: 170° Screen: Yes Storage: 64GB built in Wi-Fi: - Infrared: Yes, effective up to 15m/50ft Operating time: 10 hours (20 hours in standby mode) Dimensions: 76x51x25mm Weight: 112g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long range night vision + Built-in 2-inch display + Siren and light can act as panic button Reasons to avoid - Operates in loop mode automatically - Need computer to transfer files

The Rexing P1 is a great option for bouncers and others working in the dark, thanks to its built in infra-red illumination which can light subjects as far off as 15m at night. What might seem a little silly to some – the siren and flashing lights – also offers a good panic button option in some less-than-salubrious working environments.

The 3,000mAh rechargeable battery is charged via USB and the connection weather-sealed securing an IP67 waterproof rating. There is also capacity to augment the memory with an microSD card, but despite that the casing is definitely successfully ruggedized and will survive a drop (possibly even a hammer blow).

The rear LCD displays useful info plainly (if not graphically); the time left and battery remaining, as well as allowing in-field playback, which is handy, and with no wi-fi you can’t be hacked.

10. Pellking Mobile Phone Chest Harness A low-tech bodycam alternative: use your phone! Specifications Stills resolution: dependent on phone used Video resolution: dependent on phone used Field of view: dependent on phone used° Screen: - Storage: - Wi-Fi: - Infrared: - Operating time: - Dimensions: 470mm lanyard Weight: 300g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low-cost alternative to body cam + Portrait/horizontal adjustment + Phone can be tilted Reasons to avoid - Setup requires use of a tool - Very obvious when worn - Limited by phone battery /need for phone

Admittedly there isn’t a lot to say here in terms of camera specifications – those will belong to your phone – but a chest mount is an alternative to suing a body camera, at least in situations where getting some footage – perhaps for vlogging or live streaming – outweighs the need for battery life. It’ll take pretty much any phone; Pellking say 4-7 inches, which covers an iPhone Pro Max.

Setting up requires a little patience – a mini wrench is included, though the connectors will be familiar to GoPro users. The Pellking strap’s advantage over some others is the ability to use the phone in both portrait and landscape, as well the option to angle the camera downward to look down on what your hands are doing rather than forward.

The cost is a degree of bulk – it projects a little way from the body – but is nevertheless a more than adequate solution for many (in non-aggressive situations, at least – we wouldn’t want to come to harm while wearing this!)

How to choose a body camera

Viewing Angle, or Field of View, is important because if a camera has a relatively narrow field of view important events can be missed at the sides of the frame. The human field of view is around 114˚ not counting peripheral vision, but most body worn cameras don’t turn with your head so a wider field of view is usually better.

or Field of View, is important because if a camera has a relatively narrow field of view important events can be missed at the sides of the frame. The human field of view is around 114˚ not counting peripheral vision, but most body worn cameras don’t turn with your head so a wider field of view is usually better. Attachment . How you wear your camera is crucial, so think about what you wear (a uniform?) when you’ll be wearing the camera and where you can attach the camera.

. How you wear your camera is crucial, so think about what you wear (a uniform?) when you’ll be wearing the camera and where you can attach the camera. Battery life , or operating time, is important. It’s also worth remembering that features like night modes with IR lighting can use power a little faster, so better not cut this too fine.

, or operating time, is important. It’s also worth remembering that features like night modes with IR lighting can use power a little faster, so better not cut this too fine. Cellular . It’s also possible to source cameras – like the Halo Connect and Reveal K-7 – with built-in streaming, but these devices are designed for large corporate installations rather than the average user. Hopefully some of the features will trickle down soon.

. It’s also possible to source cameras – like the Halo Connect and Reveal K-7 – with built-in streaming, but these devices are designed for large corporate installations rather than the average user. Hopefully some of the features will trickle down soon. Storage. Choosing between removable memory cards (opens in new tab) – useful for quick copying to a computer – or simple built-in memory for looped recording will depend on your needs, though it is possible to record in a loop to removable cards too. In either case, when a significant event has occurred, you need to be sure to transfer and copy it before you use the camera again in case the data is lost.

