Sigma's wider than wide 16-28mm f/2.8 wide-angle zoom is now in stock

The latest 16-28mm f/2.8 wide-angle from Sigma is now in stock at your favorite retailers

Sigma 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary
Sigma recently announced the Sigma 16-28 f/2.8 DG DN |Contemporary to their current line-up of Contemporary lenses. This new addition wide-angle zoom is a lens that combines exceptional optical quality, a bright f/2.8 constant aperture thought-out the zoom range, and a robust and lightweight body, opening up new possibilities for full-frame L-Mount and Sony E-mount shooters who need professional results in a compact package

If this is something you have been waiting for, now is the time to strike, as it has just been given "in stock" status at your favorite retailers such as B&H (opens in new tab), Adorama (opens in new tab) or Wex Photo (opens in new tab). We can see this being a popular lens amongst a lot of still shooters and video makers.

This lens also has an inner zoom mechanism that keeps the overall length consistent throughout the entire zoom range, helping it to feel balanced in the hand and while on a gimbal. Finally more manufacturers are making internal zoom lenses again… Sony, Canon, Nikon take note!

The inner zoom also means the lens’ center of gravity stays fairly constant, so it’s perfect for video use, while operating a gimbal, another plus for cinematographers. With its exceptionally compact form-factor, weighing in at just 450g and measuring just 100.6mm in length, this is a highly practical optic that is portable enough for everyday shooting for both photographers and cinematographers. 

It’s especially appealing for landscape, wedding and travel photographers who need to carry their kit over long distances or for long periods of time, but really don't want to carry more than they have to.

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

