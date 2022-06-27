Sigma's wider than wide 16-28mm f/2.8 wide-angle zoom is now in stock

Sigma recently announced the Sigma 16-28 f/2.8 DG DN |Contemporary to their current line-up of Contemporary lenses. This new addition wide-angle zoom is a lens that combines exceptional optical quality, a bright f/2.8 constant aperture thought-out the zoom range, and a robust and lightweight body, opening up new possibilities for full-frame L-Mount and Sony E-mount shooters who need professional results in a compact package

If this is something you have been waiting for, now is the time to strike, as it has just been given "in stock" status at your favorite retailers such as B&H (opens in new tab), Adorama (opens in new tab) or Wex Photo (opens in new tab). We can see this being a popular lens amongst a lot of still shooters and video makers.

This lens also has an inner zoom mechanism that keeps the overall length consistent throughout the entire zoom range, helping it to feel balanced in the hand and while on a gimbal. Finally more manufacturers are making internal zoom lenses again… Sony, Canon, Nikon take note!

The inner zoom also means the lens’ center of gravity stays fairly constant, so it’s perfect for video use, while operating a gimbal, another plus for cinematographers. With its exceptionally compact form-factor, weighing in at just 450g and measuring just 100.6mm in length, this is a highly practical optic that is portable enough for everyday shooting for both photographers and cinematographers.

It’s especially appealing for landscape, wedding and travel photographers who need to carry their kit over long distances or for long periods of time, but really don't want to carry more than they have to.

