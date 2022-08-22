Is this the end of compact cameras? Nikon and Panasonic stop development

Nikon and Panasonic have confirmed that they will no longer be developing entry level point and shoot cameras. Instead, both companies will be focusing more on their more expensive line of mirrorless cameras and lenses.

It comes as no real surprise, since the best camera phones are now so good that the demand for compact cameras has massively decreased. Cameras such as the Panasonic TZ-90 and Nikon Coolpix W300 are still available to buy, but once stocks run out they will only be available second-hand.

Fujifilm also stated that it would be getting rid of its FinePix range, which includes one of the best waterproof cameras – the Fujifilm Finepix XP140. It will, however, still be developing its range of high-end compacts which includes the popular Fujifilm X100V.

Neither Canon or Sony have revealed whether they will be stopping production of entry level compacts, though it has been years since either released a new model. The last one from Canon was the Canon Powershot SX740 HS in 2018, while for Sony it was the Sony RX100 Mark VII (which is by no means an entry level camera).

The information comes courtesy of a report by Nikkei, where Canon does at least acknowledge that "entry-level models continue to enjoy persistent support, so we'll continue development and production as long as there is demand".

With smartphones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 6 now offering such competent sensors and specialist shooting options such as night mode, wide angle and macro, it's no wonder that even the best point and shoot cameras are becoming less popular. Smartphones are more convenient, you have them on you at all times, and they're much easier to charge – and as they say, the best camera you have is the one you have on you.