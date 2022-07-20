The best Canon EOS R5 deals in July 2022: stock updates and prices

By published

Find the best Canon EOS R5 deals on this powerful mirrorless that's perfect for all types of photography and 8K video

Canon R5 deals
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Canon EOS R5 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in July 2020, the Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) has been one of the hottest cameras around.

Of course we're still seeing shortages on electronic chips, which are causing shortages in the global camera industry, and retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. 

But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS R5 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

(Image credit: Canon)
(opens in new tab)

There's been a lot of hype (opens in new tab) surrounding the Canon EOS R5, and it is warranted: it's the first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video, which outclasses many of the best cinema cameras (opens in new tab); its shooting speed puts it on par with the best cameras for sport (opens in new tab) and shooting wildlife; its 45MP sensor outstrips most of the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab), and its 8-stop in-body image stabilization is simply superb. 

Featuring, 20fps continuous shooting, Duel Pixel CMOS AF II capability and the ability to use Eye, Face and Head Detection AF on either animals or humans, the Canon EOS R5 is a truly ground-breaking piece of kit. 

For your investment, you're also getting a weather-sealed body that features a large 3.15-inch rear LCD monitor, a remarkable high-resolution OLED EVF and dual memory cards slots (one of which fits CFexpress Type B cards).

Canon has pulled out all of the stops with this flagship mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R5 spec sheet is incredibly impressive, and means it ranks on as one of the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) that we’ve ever seen and tested.

So, if you're an enthusiast photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist. 

If you like the Canon EOS R5 but you're not sure what it offers you over the Canon EOS R6, we've taken a deep dive into the specs of both, so compare the Canon EOS R5 vs R6 (opens in new tab) to help you make the best buying decision.

Don't forget to invest in the best Canon RF lenses to get the most from your camera.

(Image credit: Canon)
(opens in new tab)

The best Canon EOS R5 deals

The first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video is pretty mind-blowing

Sensor: 45MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II | ISO range: 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-102,400) | Stabilization: 5-axis, up to 8 stops | Max image size: 8,192 x 5,464 pixels | Video: 8K DCI or UHD at 30p, 24p / 4K DCI or UHD at 120p, 100p, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p / 1080p (FullHD) at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage, 0.76x magnification, 120fps refresh rate | Size: 135.8 x 97.5 x 88mm | Weight (body only): 650g (738g with card & battery)

Best AF on the market
Best full-frame IBIS
8K video is mind-blowing
Some 8K recording issues

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles