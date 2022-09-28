The best camera under £500 in 2022

As camera technology progresses, the best camera under £500 becomes increasingly more powerful, offering some fantastic features for a very affordable price. These cameras show that the best camera (opens in new tab) isn't always the most expensive, as entry-level offerings can capture high-quality photos – and the best cheap cameras (opens in new tab) often come in a lightweight and compact body too.

So how can camera manufacturers produce such good cameras at a really affordable price? The biggest reason is that with each new release, cameras have more advanced features, and the price of older models drops. Features that you once would've only seen on the best DSLRs (opens in new tab) or the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) are now common features in more basic compact systems. This means that things like raw photos, Wi-Fi, and 4K video are now available in even budget cameras.

Another reason why cheaper cameras have become so good in recent years is that many manufacturers keep their older models on the market for quite a while. This means that consumers can pick up an absolute bargain if they're not too worried about having the newest camera on the market. We particularly like Sony for this, as its A6XXX mirrorless camera range and RX100 compact camera range have large back catalogs of cameras that are still pretty easy to find – and at some fantastic prices too.

So, what can you expect to get for a budget of £500? Well, depending on what tickles your fancy, you should be able to pick up a fairly advanced compact camera, an enthusiast-focused mirrorless camera, or a decent entry-level DSLR.

It's worth noting that as camera prices fluctuate, you may find a camera on our list that creeps a little over budget (or plunges far below!). However, every camera model on this list has been chosen because it balances fantastic features with an affordable price point, so we will definitely get you in the right ballpark.

Cameras aren't a one-size-fits-all product, so the best camera under £500 for you will depend on what you want to use it for. However, each of the following models is a standout product in their respective categories, so you'll be sure to find something that suits your needs.

Best camera under £500 in 2022

1. GoPro Hero11 Black The TikTok-ready action cam adds simplicity, and a new 8:7 sensor Specifications Weight: 4.5 oz / 127 g Waterproof: 33.0' / 10.0 m 5K video: up to 60fps 4K video: up to 120fps 2.7K video: up to 240fps Stills resolution: 27MP Battery life: 2-3hrs estimate Today's Best Deals View at GoPro US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Captures versatile 8:7 content + Excellent image stabilization + Horizon locking at up to 5.3K + Simplified interface for beginners Reasons to avoid - Lowlight video isn't great - Front display is not touch sensitive - GoPro membership required to unlock features

Despite the Hero 11 Black looking like every other GoPro this side of 2019, with upgraded hardware and software, it's a triumph on all fronts. The new, almost square sensor is supremely versatile, the camera's software has been simplified successfully, and GoPro's companion app, Quik has also been improved. With best-in-class stabilization, great-looking video in all but dimly-lit and dark scenes, and some fun new modes like light painting, the Hero 11 Black is an excellent addition to the line.

The Hero 11 Black's 8:7 aspect ratio is also a standout highlight for content creators. Able to shoot in 5.3K resolution, 8:7 video at up to 30fps, its footage can be losslessly cropped to create new 4K portrait, landscape, and square clips from a single video.

On top of 8:7 video, the Hero 11 Black captures 5.3K resolution video at 60 fps, 4K resolution video at 120 fps, or 2.7K resolution at 240 fps. You can also grab 27MP stills from 5.3K video.

The Hero 11 Black might not have wildly improved the line's lowlight performance. Still, with its new 8:7 sensor, a simplified interface, and enhanced horizon leveling, it's upgraded GoPro's offering in a meaningful way. Particularly appealing to folks who use multiple social platforms, nothing else can do quite what the 11 Black can.

2. Sony A6000 Perfect for taking super sharp stills and recording HD video Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor size: APS-C Resolution: 24.3MP Viewfinder: EVF Monitor: 3-inch tilting screen, 921,600 dots Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps Maximum video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner/enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Excellent EVF Reasons to avoid - Display isn't touch sensitive - Setting AF point somewhat awkward

Sony’s excellent A6400 (opens in new tab) and A6600 (opens in new tab) might be out of budget, but the A6000 is a highly capable alternative. In fact, the company claims it's its best-selling mirrorless camera to date. While it might lack its elder siblings’ 4K video option, you get plenty of features you’d never expect to see on a similarly priced DSLR. These include a mammoth 179 phase-detect AF points that make subject tracking a doddle, together with 11fps burst shooting. That combination alone should make the camera appeal strongly to sports and action shooters, while the tilting LCD screen, 2.36million-dot OLED viewfinder, built-in Wi-Fi, and NFC only sweeten the deal further.

3. DJI Osmo Action A fantastically featured little action camera for a great price Specifications Type: Action camera Sensor: 1/2.3-inch Megapixels: 12MP Screen: Dual (front and rear) Viewfinder: No Lens: 148-degree field-of-view Continuous shooting speed: Not specified Max video resolution: 4k User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-smooth stabilised video + Extensive waterproofing (11m) Reasons to avoid - Some app issues - Limited burst options

Known for making some of the best camera drones (opens in new tab), DJI has done a pretty good job of competing with GoPro with the release of the DJI Osmo Action. While it can't shoot 5K, it does produce beautifully smooth, 4K footage thanks to its RockSteady stabilization system. Another big selling point is it's much cheaper than the GoPro too and who really NEEDS 5K anyway?! It's waterproof down to 11m, has a dual LCD screen making it ideal for selfies and vlogging and it can also shoot in super slow motion (up to 8x). It's an excellent action cam and a brilliant all-rounder at a very good price.

4. GoPro Hero10 Black The first action camera to offer stunning 5K 60p video Specifications Weight: 153g Waterproof: 10m 5K video: up to 60fps 4K video: up to 120fps 1080P: up to 240fps Stills resolution: 23MP Battery life: 1-32hrs estimate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Faster user interface + Increased frame rates + Hydrophobic lens coating Reasons to avoid - Incremental upgrade on Hero9 Black - Bigger than the Hero8 Black and Hero7 Black - Not compatible with older batteries

Succeeded by the GoPro Hero 11, the Hero 10 price is now even cheaper, It might look a lot like the GoPro Hero 9 (opens in new tab) but it is a pretty significant upgrade. It features the new G2 processor which makes the interface super responsive, doubles the frame rates, and fuels the best image stabilization tech available in action cameras.

The stand-out feature is its ability to record 5.3K 60p using GoPro's new HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. It also has the ability to shoot 23-megapixel photos and it has the best low-light performance of any GoPro yet. You can buy a wealth of accessories separately so as well as mounting it on your helmet, you could attach it to your chest, your head, or even onto one of the best selfie sticks (opens in new tab).

5. Nikon D3500 A beginner friendly DSLR that delivers excellent image quality Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C CMOS Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens mount: Nikon DX Screen: 3in fixed, 921K dots Continuous shooting speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner/enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very beginner friendly + Speedy AF-P kit lens + Great image qualtiy Reasons to avoid - Fixed rear screen

Since its release in 2018, the Nikon D3500 has been a popular choice for those looking to start their photography journey. Its easy layout and intuitive menu system make it perfect for beginners, it even comes with a tutorial mode so that you can really get to grips with the camera settings. The lens mount is the same Nikon F Mount Nikon has always used so there is a massive range of lenses to pick from - you can even invest in full-frame lenses if you think you might want to upgrade your camera in the future. The D3500 is a refreshed version of the D3400 with a 24-megapixel sensor, faster focussing, and 1080p video. We'd recommend buying it as a kit with the 18-55mm lens which is a brilliant all-rounder and it has a retracting mechanism so it takes up less space when you're not using it. It comes in just under budget so you could even buy a bag to carry it in with your change from £500.

6. Panasonic Lumix TZ90 If a big zoom and a small camera is your main priority you can't beat the TZ90 Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 20.3MP Lens: 24-720mm 3.3-6.4 LCD: 3in tilting, 1,04k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Beginner to intermediate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Effective image stabilisation system + Selfie functionality works very well Reasons to avoid - Viewfinder is very small - Soft results at wide-angle setting

Panasonic's long-running TZ series is a great choice for those needing a feature-packed point-and-shoot camera for travel. Released in 2017, the Panasonic TZ-90/ZS70 still has one of the best zoom lenses available on a compact. It's wifi ready so you can transfer images on the go, has an impressive 30x zoom (24-720mm full-frame equivalent) and includes RAW shooting. Unlike other point and shoots it has an electronic viewfinder, albeit a small one, but it's nice to have the option to use one. It has a 49-point autofocus system which is speedy enough, image quality is pretty good and its metering system helps to balance exposure in a variety of scenes. The ZS70 is without a doubt one of the best point-and-shoot systems for balancing versatility and portability with a low price point.

7. Canon EOS 2000D A flip-out LCD and Dual Pixel CMOS AF make this a great buy Specifications Type: DSLR Megapixels: 24.1MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3-inch LCD, 920K dots Viewfinder: Yes, optical Continuous shooting: 3fps Movies: Full HD (1080p) User level: Beginner Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny, light body + Excellent price Reasons to avoid - No Dual Pixel CMOS AF - Fxed LCD screen

An impressively specced beginner's DSLR and one of the long-awaited successors to the entry-level EOS 1000D, the Canon EOS 2000D is a great choice for any starting-out or aspiring photographer looking to try out their first DSLR. It doesn't do anything, particularly flash but does manage everything you need it to: a 9-point autofocus system, 3fps burst shooting, Full HD video, and of course, the EF-S mount that gives the user access to a huge catalog of fantastic lenses. Friendly to the novice user, but offering room to grow, the EOS 2000D represents a fantastic bargain.

8. Panasonic Lumix GX80 A pocket-sized mirrorless camera at a pocket-money price Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 16.0MP Screen: 3.0-inch, 1,040k tilt touch Viewfinder: Electronic, 2,765k Lens: Micro Four Thirds Continuous shooting speed: 8fps (40fps elec shutter) Max video resolution: 4k User level: Intermediate Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very compact body + Built-in electronic viewfinder + Great value for money + Often sold with two zoom lenses for under $500 / £500 Reasons to avoid - MFT sensor only 16MP

Incredible value for money, with or without its smart little 12-32mm kit zoom lens, the Panasonic Lumix GX80 shoehorns a host of high-tech features into its diminutive, compact-style build. The best deals however are for a twin-zoom kit, that offers a 45-150mm telephoto in addition to the 12-35mm standard lens. Standout features include 5-axis image stabilization, Light Speed AF, Post Focus and 4K ultra-high definition for both video and rapid-fire stills, as featured in Panasonic’s top-end cameras. There’s also a high-res electronic viewfinder built into the back of the camera, along with a tilting touchscreen. If you want a camera that goes large on features and performance, but with a small build and price tag, this is amazing value for money that will leave you with cash to spare.

9. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III Sony’s third-generation RX100 model is a miniature powerhouse Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1in type Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 Screen: 3in tilting screen, 1.228million dots Viewfinder: EVF Max burst speed: 5fps Max video resolution: Full HD (1080p) User level: Enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent sensor + Tiny body Reasons to avoid - Some handling issues - Maximum aperture at 100mm

Sony possibly makes the best compacts you can buy with the RX100 series. The RX100 III has a large, 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor, an equivalent zoom of 24-70mm and a fast aperture of f/1.8-2.8. It also comes with a pop up flash and a pop up viewfinder and while both are pretty small it's definitely better than none at all. Features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity make transferring images quick and easy and it can even record pretty decent HD video. Since Sony released the RX100 VII this one has massively dropped and we think its the perfect balance of power versus price. Even professional photographers have been known to invest in the RX100 range so that they can keep a pocket-sized camera on them at all times.

10. Panasonic Lumix TZ100 The TZ100 belies its small size with a huge sensor and all-encompassing optic Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1-inch type CMOS Resolution: 20.1MP Lens: 25-250mm f/2.8-5.9 Viewfinder: EVF Monitor: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps Movies: 4K User level: Beginner/enthusiast Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique proposition + Inclusion of 4K video Reasons to avoid - Viewfinder is very small - Narrow max telephoto aperture

If you're not bothered by having such a big zoom and would prefer better low-light performance, the Panasonic TZ100 would better suit your needs. It's a compact design considering it's packing a 1-inch sensor which is surprisingly big considering the camera's zoom range is 25-250mm, f2.8-5.9. It's a little bulkier than the TZ90 above but you can definitely still fit it comfortably in a jacket pocket. It features a small electronic viewfinder, 4K video recording, RAW shooting and a five-axis OIS to help keep images sharp and videos stable. Now that the TZ200 has been released, the price of this one has dropped even more - what's not to love?!

How we test cameras

We test mirrorless and DSLR cameras (opens in new tab) both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range, and signal-to-noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use these real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides. For compact cameras, we judge real-world handling and photographic results alone.

