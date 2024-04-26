The Fujifilm X-H2 is the latest camera to receive a bumper firmware update

The manufacturer has been releasing what it calls Kaizen firmware, which is a substantial update that often adds new features as well as just fixing issues. The latest camera to benefit from this is the Fujifilm X-H2, one of the best hybrid cameras around, and users will be in for a treat as there are a lot of new additions.
The firmware is almost identical to the recent Kaizen update for the Fujifilm X-H2S and features a long list of firmware notes. Instead of writing them all out, let's go through the highlights.
"Camera registration and operation information are now displayed in the 'Equipment' management function of the app". This addition enables quick and easy inspection of the camera's maintenance management, adding the number of lifetime shots, number of mechanical shutters, degree of battery deterioration, and the number of days elapsed since the last sensor cleaning, under one easy-to-view tab.
Updating camera firmware via the app has also been made easier, as you can now automatically download the latest firmware directly to your camera. This process uses the app and downloads it directly to the camera's memory card, providing a prompt to download when you next turn on your camera. This is incredibly valuable as it means you won't miss any important big fixes moving forward.
The final point on the XApp is that RAW file transfer has now been made possible, a feature many Fujifilm users have been wanting for a while.
Improved AF
The holy grail of firmware updates is improved camera performance, especially when it comes to autofocus. In this update, Fujifilm has improved AF tracking performance in AF-C mode in scenes "where it is easy to lose focus" – what I imagine to be busier environments, such as foliage.
The update has also corrected a phenomenon where AF focusing accuracy and distance index varied when used in combination with a wide-angle lens.
Video Shooting Settings
Video on the Fujifilm X-H2 is hugely important, as it is considered a top hybrid camera, and ranked highly for its video capabilities. The new update has added a few features that aid in this.
Fujifilm has introduced a Red 'REC' frame to act as a tally light, highlighting when footage is being recorded. Another addition that helps with indicating recording is the addition of a sound that notifies when recording is turned on or off.
A 'Wide/Tracking' function is now available for focusing when shooting videos. The notes state: "When the focus mode is AF-C, touching the screen will automatically track the subject. In AF-S, the camera automatically selects the subject to focus on".
These are just three firmware notes out of twelve included in the bumper firmware update! Mirrorless cameras are easier than DSLRs to meaningfully update with substantial features, and Fujifilm has delivered its Kaizen update promise so far – with many more scheduled for later in the year.
The rest of the firmware notes and a step-by-step guide on how to update the firmware can be found on the download page.
