The Fujifilm X-H2 is the latest camera to receive a bumper firmware update

By Kalum Carter
published

New features and improved AF come to the Fujifilm X-H2 courtesy of the latest Kaizen firmware update

Fujifilm X-H2
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm continues to roll out its big-time firmware updates, adding features and future-proofing its best mirrorless cameras

The manufacturer has been releasing what it calls Kaizen firmware, which is a substantial update that often adds new features as well as just fixing issues. The latest camera to benefit from this is the Fujifilm X-H2, one of the best hybrid cameras around, and users will be in for a treat as there are a lot of new additions. 

