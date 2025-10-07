Kodak slashes cost of its film scanners in Amazon Big Deal sale

Have you still got shoeboxes or draws full of old photos that you wish you could view on your computer and phone? You are not alone - lots of us have cherished memories on negatives or slides that we wish were digitized so that they can be seen and shared with family and friends. Some great deals on Kodak scanners in Amazon's October sale could be just what you need.

There are lots of film scanner options around, but Kodak has made its name in this area with a range of all-in-one scanners, where you don't need a computer to get your images digitized. And what's more, they have built-in screens that are great for helping you find the best frames from your collection.

All of Kodak's models are discounted - with the key difference between them being the size of the viewing screen…

Save £60.99 Kodak Reels 8mm & Super 8 cine scanner: was £399.99 now £339 at Amazon This is a great device that allows you to digitize your old cine films - without the need for a projector, a screen or a computer! The 8MP sensor can create 1080P high-def video files, which it saves onto an SD card. It is a great way to view old films too, as the unit works as an all-in-one projection system.

