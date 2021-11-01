The best scanner for documents & photos in 2021

The best scanner for documents and photos is what everyone working from home is looking for right now. Whether you have a stack of reports, a bunch of receipts or a box of photos to convert, you want a scanner that can do so quickly and easily. So how do you choose the best one for your needs?

First, think about whether you'd prefer a traditional flatbed scanner, where you lay down one sheet at a time, or a sheet-feed scanner, which lets you load up several to scan at once, via an automatic document feeder (ADF). Alternatively, you could choose a hybrid scanner, aka combo scanner, which features both a flatbed and a sheet-feed scanner (such as numbers 6 and 7 on our list).

Also consider where you'll be using your scanner. If it's primarily in one place, such as your home office, then the desktop scanners on our list will be of most interest. However, if you do a lot of traveling, you might prefer one the more compact, portable scanners further down our list.

Other factors to take into account include how the scanner will connect to your computer (most do so via USB but some also offer a Wi-Fi connection), whether you want double-sided scanning (aka duplex), what kind of items you need to scan, how fast you want your scanner to work, how many items you want to load at one time, and what level of resolution you need.

We've listed all these statistics and more for each model, to make it easy to pick the best scanner for documents and photos for you.

Need a printer as well? Then why not kill two birds with one stone, and check out our guide to best all-in-one printers. Similarly, if you want a scanner for negatives or slides, then check out our guide to the best film scanners.

Best scanner for documents & photos in 2021

Best desktop scanners

(Image credit: Epson)

If you often have to digitize long reports or other big documents, you don’t want to scan them one page at a time. You want an automatic document feeder (ADF), which allows you to add a bunch of pages at once, and leave the scanner to get on with it. In which case, we recommend the Epson WorkForce ES-500.

With a capacity of 50 sheets, it’s going to save you a lot of time, especially as it can scan both side of each page if you wish. It also scans text accurately, and reproduces all kinds of media well, from business cards to photos, thanks to its high resolution of 1200dpi (dots per inch). It works quickly, too, zipping through a steady 35 pages per minute.

Yes, other scanners on the market can beat some or all of these specs. But they tend to be much more expensive, and are overkill for most people. If you don't need the Wi-Fi, meanwhile, you might prefer the otherwise identical (and less expensive) Epson WorkForce ES-400.

(Image credit: Epson)

Epsom's V850 Pro doesn't come cheap, but as the name suggests, this is a great choice for professional photographers needing a serious scanner for their slides, film, and prints.

This dual-lens scanner selects the best lens for the job each time, and scans at up to 4800dpi for photo scanning and 6400dpi for scanning film and slides. It requires virtually no warm-up time and comes with two sets of professional-quality film holders to help you scan quicker.

The V850 Pro features a high dynamic range for accurate reproduction of tonal range and gradation. It can remove dust and scratches automatically from photos and film scans. And it includes its own software to help optimise results. It's probably overkill for most, but if you're serious about your film photography, you won't find better.

(Image credit: Epson)

3. Epson FastFoto FF-680W The best scanner for photos Specifications Connection: USB, Wi-Fi Max resolution: 1200dpi Used to scan: Square, panoramic and instant photos from 9x13cm up to 21x91cm; receipts, postcards, documents ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: 100 standard sheets/36 photo sheets Duplex?: Yes Scan speed: 1 photo per second at 300dpi Dimensions: 17 x 30 x 17.5cm (6.7 x 11.7 x 6.9in) Weight: 3.7kg (8.2lbs) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock $579.99 View at Amazon $599.99 View at Best Buy $665 View at Walmart 228 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 36 photo sheets capacity + 1200dpi resolution + Modes for different image types Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Got a ton of printed photos you need to digitize, and don’t want to spend days and weeks doing so? Then our pick for you is the Epson FastFoto FF-680W. With a capacity of 36 photo sheets, it’s great for processing large stacks of old photo prints, and the resulting digital images are high quality.

How high quality is up to you: you can choose between modes for easy sharing (300dpi), archiving (600dpi) and enlarging (1200dpi). The lower the dots-per-inch, the faster it scans, with 300dpi images taking just one second; great for getting a family archive into the internet age. The scanner is also cleverly designed to avoid tearing, creasing or otherwise damaging your valued prints in the process.

The Epson FastFoto FF-680W isn't just for photos, though. It also does a good job of scanning all kinds of documents, a you can load up 100 standard sheets into the feeder at once. We also love the plastic guides for various widths of paper, with marks for 4x6in and 5x7in photos.

(Image credit: Plustek)

4. Plustek ePhoto Z300 The best-value scanner for photos Specifications Connection: USB Max resolution: 600dpi Used to scan: 3x5, 4x6, 5x7, and 8x10 in sizes photo scanning; letter and A4 size paper ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: Insert photos one by one Duplex?: No Scan speed: 2 seconds for one 4x6 photo and 5 seconds for one 8x10 size photo Dimensions: 28.96 x 16 x 15.75cm (11.4 x 6.3 x 6.2in) Weight: 1.48kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $199 View at Amazon $199 View at Best Buy $199 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Affordable price + Image enhancement functions Reasons to avoid - Only scans 1 photo at a time

Keen on scanning photos but want something a little more budget-friendly than the Epson FastFoto FF-680W? Then the Plustek ePhoto Z300 is the model for you.

This sheet-fed scanner is geared mainly towards converting printed photos to digital form, and does a very fine job of it. While the maximum resolution of 600dpi might not be enough for pro photographers, it’s certainly good enough for the average person’s family snapshots, and the feed mechanism is gentle on your prints, so you won’t need to worry about them being damaged.

Unlike the pricier models on our list, you don’t get double-sided printing, there’s no Wi-Fi, and you have to feed each print in one at a time. But it is easy to use, it’s very affordable, and it comes with some decent image enhancement functions, allowing you to quickly enhance and restore old faded images with a click of your mouse. You can scan documents, too, although its capabilities here are limited, so you wouldn’t want to buy this scanner for that purpose alone.

(Image credit: Epson)

5. Epson Perfection V600 The best-value scanner for photo negatives and slides Specifications Connection: USB Max resolution: 6400dpi Used to scan: Negatives, Slide, Photo ADF?: No Sheet capacity: N/A Scan speed: 23 sec/page Duplex?: Yes Dimensions: 48.5 x 28 x 11.8cm (19.09 x 11.02 x 4.65in) Weight: 4kg (10.14lb) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $235.49 View at Walmart $653 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 6400dpi resolution + Supports range of film formats + Remove dust and scratches from images Reasons to avoid - Not very portable

Scanning film negatives and slides requires specialized equipment that’s normally very expensive. And if you've got a lot of money to spend, check out our roundup of the best film scanners of 2021. But if you haven't, the Epson Perfection V600 is a great value choice. For a quite affordable price, this flatbed scanner allows you to scan a variety of film types. And while you won’t get quite the same quality as the top-range scanners, its maximum resolution of 6400dpi is still pretty impressive.

It handles just about any size and format, including 35mm filmstrips, mounted slides and full panoramic medium-format film, and comes with two film holders to make positioning everything very straightforward. It also boasts digital image correction and enhancement (ICE) tech, enabling you to remove dust and scratches from your scanned images, and a resizable preview window so you can check everything in minute detail.

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon DR-F120 The best combo scanner for Windows users Specifications Connection: USB Max resolution: 600dpi Used to scan: Documents ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: 50 sheets Scan speed: 20ppm Duplex?: Yes Dimensions: 33.5 x 46.9 x 12cm (13.19 x 18.46 x 4.72in) Weight: 4.6kg (10.14lb) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Includes flatbed scanner + Includes document feeder + 50 sheet capacity Reasons to avoid - Windows only

A sheet-feeder device is great for when you have a stack of papers you need scanned. But not everything can be scanned in this way. Let’s say, for example, you need to scan the spread-out pages of a book or magazine page, or a plastic-coated card, anything that’s laminated, or valuable and delicate material you can’t trust to a feeder mechanism.

The good news is, the Canon DR-F120 offers combines both options in one neat device. That means the document feeder is on hand when you have a stack of pages you want scanned in one go, while the flatbed is there for items that don’t fit through a feeder, or when you simply prefer that way of doing things.

Admittedly it’s not the only combination sheet-feeder and flatbed scanner on the market. But with a 50-sheet capacity, 20 pages per minute, 600dpi resolution, and duplex printing, it’s the best in town. Well, as long as you’re using Windows, as it’s currently not available for Mac OS.

(Image credit: Xerox)

7. Xerox XD-COMBO The best combo scanner for Mac users Specifications Connection: USB Max resolution: 600dpi Used to scan: Receipt, paper, ID card, photo ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: 20 sheets Scan speed: 20ppm/ 40ipm (200dpi) Duplex?: Yes Dimensions: 40.13 x 33.02 x 13.97cm; (15.8 x 13 x 5.5 inches) Weight: 2.7kg (5.95lb) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $259.99 View at Amazon $259.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + Flatbed & sheet-feed options + 20 sheet capacity + Mac-friendly Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re an Apple user looking for a flatbed/sheet-feeder combo scanner, then we’d recommend the Xerox XD-COMBO, which is compatible with both Mac and Windows. This reasonably priced device offers a 20-sheet capacity, two-side printing, an impressive scanning speed of 20 page per minute (at 200dpi) and a maximum resolution of 600pi.

The Xerox XD-COMBO uses Visioneer Acuity tech to improve the visual clarity of scanned images. Its easy-to-use control panel also speeds things up, by offering one-touch scanning to any of nine presets. And the bundled software makes it easy to scan and deliver your documents directly to cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.

(Image credit: Canon)

8. Canon DR-C225W II The best slimline scanner for small desktops Specifications Connection: USB, Wi-Fi Max resolution: 600dpi Used to scan: A4 two-sided ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: 30 sheets Scan speed: 25ppm / 50ipm Duplex?: Yes Dimensions: 15.6 x 22 x 30cm (6.14 x 8.66 x 11.81in) Weight: 2.7kg (5.94lb) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $411.99 View at Amazon $411.99 View at Best Buy $411.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Slimline profile + Built-in Wi-Fi + One touch operation Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Short of space, and looking for a fast-working scanner that won’t take up too much room? Then the Canon DR-C225W II is our recommended buy. Thanks to its slim profile, it can fit even on cramped office desks or customer retail points. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, there’s minimal clutter from wires too. And yet there’s no compromise on features, with a capacity of 30 sheets, scanning speeds of up to 25 pages per minute, and duplex printing all included.

Best portable scanners

(Image credit: Canon)

Another small and portable scanner, the Canon P-208II is the perfect choice for the business traveller looking to scan documents, photos and more while on the go. Only slightly bigger than a standard ruler, this light device slips easily into any bag or briefcase, and yet still offers a capacity of 10 sheets and duplex printing. There’s also an optional Wi-Fi unit if you wish to wirelessly scan documents directly to your smartphone, tablet or PC, or share the scanner amongst a group of users.

(Image credit: Epson)

10. Epson WorkForce ES-50 The best document scanner for portability Specifications Connection: USB Max resolution: 600dpi Used to scan: A4 documents (not photos); paper from 35gsm to 270gsm, length up to 1.8m ADF?: Yes Sheet capacity: 1 sheet at a time Scanning speed: 5.5 seconds per page Duplex?: No Dimensions: 27.2‎ x 4.7 x 3.4 cm (10.71 x 1.85 x 1.34in) Weight: 270g (0.5lb) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $69.70 View at Amazon $99.99 View at Best Buy $99.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Very small + Very light Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for photos - Feed 1 sheet at a time

Looking for a document scanner that’s super-small and light? Then you won’t find anything more diminutive than the Epson WorkForce ES-50. Weighing just half a pound, you can take it practically anywhere.

This does require some compromise: it’s not suitable for photos, and you can only feed in one sheet at a time. But it is fast and accurate for what it does, the 600dpi resolution should be more than sufficient for most needs, and if scanning on the go is what interests you, it’s certainly the most portable device you’ll find. Note that it’s USB-powered, so no external power supply is needed.

(Image credit: Brother)

Finally, if you're just looking for a simple, compact document scanner, then Brother DS-640 comes in at a very affordable price.

Admittedly, it's pretty basic, feature wise: it’s not suitable for photos, there’s no Wi-Fi or automatic document feeder, and the maximum resolution is fairly low at 300dpi. But on the positive side, it’s lovely and portable, at less than a foot long and weighing just over a pound. And the accompanying app allows you to scan directly to PC, network, cloud services and email easily.

