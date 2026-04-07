Polaroid’s Hi-Print series uses dye-sub technology to print photos on the go – but the Hi-Print series is officially returning to the brand’s iconic roots with a Hi-Print that prints square photos. The Polaroid Hi-Print 3x3 is a portable photo printer that spits out square prints – albeit without that classic white border.

Like the existing Hi-Print printers, the new Hi-Print 3x3 uses dye-sublimation technology, a process that uses heat to create durable, smudge-resistant prints with peel-and-stick backs. Those prints are a square three-inch format, and the printer is capable of printing straight up to the edge – so unlike Polaroid’s instant film cameras, they don’t come with that classic white border.

The printer itself doubles as a photo frame, with an opening to house one of those prints, so the printer becomes the frame when not in use.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Polaroid) (Image credit: Polaroid) (Image credit: Polaroid)

The Hi-Print 3x3 packs that tech into a portable printer that measures only about 4” x 5.2” x 1.2” (103 x 131 x 30 mm) and uses a rechargeable Li-ion battery for on-the-go printing. The printer weighs 13.8 oz / 390 g.

Like other Hi-Print printers, the new Polaroid option is compatible with both iOS and Android, with the Polaroid app including tools and templates, such as stickers, for adjusting before printing.

Polaroid is calling 2026 the “year of analog,” noting that a survey by Censuswide of 4,000 people in the US and UK suggests that two-thirds of those between the ages of 18-34 have returned to analog products to limit time spent on screens.

The Polaroid Hi-Print 3x3 launched today, April 7, and is already available directly from Polaroid and selected retailers, including B&H in the US.

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The Hi-Print 3x3 retails for about $119.99 / £99.99. The new 3x3 paper sells for $24.99 / £22.99 for 30 sheets.

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For more insight into the Hi-Print series, read the Polaroid Hi-Print 2x3 review. Or, if you want that iconic white border, try the Polaroid Lab or browse the best portable photo printers.