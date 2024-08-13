iPhone 16 Pro refocuses on photography as new "camera control button" announced

By
published

The iPhone's new function will allow more control over taking photos on the Apple products than ever

iPhone 16 Pro Max with Shutter Button mock up image with girl taking photo
(Image credit: Future)

When the new iPhone Pro and Pro Max16 land, hopefully next month, photography enthusiasts should be pleased to find a new addition to the outside of the casing in the form of a dedicated camera button. 

Apple is not known for adding buttons to their newer models, preferring to take them away, however, this new camera control button will be added on the right side of the Pro models. 

