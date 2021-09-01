The best Sony A6600 deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Sony A6600 deal - then let us help you! Launched in the summer of 2019, the Sony A6600 mirrorless camera has become one of the best cameras for vlogging - and is the top model in Sony's Sony A6000-series of APS-C sensor mirrorless cameras.

Using a smaller sensor than the Sony A7 full-frame mirrorless series, the A6600 is a small camera but one that packs in lots of technology for its size. The 24 megapixel sensor benefits from in-body stablization - and can be used with any of ever-expanding range of lenses for the Sony E-mount (check out our our pick of the best lenses for the Sony A6000 family.

The A6600 has a larger grip than its siblings, which is great for handling and for those with larger hands. And it makes itself appeal to serious vloggers and videomakers by providing both microphone and headphone sockets, so that you can ensure you can manage sound like a pro.

The three-inch screen tilts upwards through a full 180 degrees, so can face forward for vlogging and selfies. It also features better battery life than most of its rivals - offering up to 720 shots between charges.

The autofocus system is one of the key attractions of this camera - offering Sony's advanced eye detection system that ensures that the camera focuses on the key part of any portrait shot without any need for you to tell it what to do. There is a speedy 11 frames per second motorwind setting on board too - with enough buffer capacity to record 116 shots at this top speed before having to take a breath to catch up.

The Sony A6600 has a screen that flips up through 180° (Image credit: Sony)

The A6600 has a bigger grip than other models in the Alpha 6000 range (Image credit: Sony)

The camera has an eyelevel electronic viewfinder, in addition to the three-inch touchscreen LCD display (Image credit: Sony)

Sony A6600 Specifications



Model number: ILCE-6600

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS

Image processor: BIONZ X

AF points: 425 phase/contrast-detection

ISO range: ISO 100-32,000 (51,000)

Max image size: 6000x4000 pixels

Metering modes: Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot (standard/large), Average, Highlight

Video: 4K 30/25/24p, 1080 120/60/30/25/24p

Viewfinder: EVF, 2,359k dots, 0.39 type

Memory card: 1x Memory Stick/SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I)

LCD: 3.0-inch, 922k dots, tilting touchscreen

Max burst: 11fps, 46 raw, 116 JPEG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Size: 120.0 x 66.9 x 69.3mm

Weight: 503g

