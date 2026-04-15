This summer, Canon will roll out several key firmware upgrades across several C or cinema series cameras. Announced ahead of NAB 2026, Canon has shared a list of new features coming across cameras like the Canon C400, C80, C50, C70 and R5 C, including the gimbal controls, exposure ramping compensation, and a refreshed level view.

Three of the cameras will soon be able to be controlled from the buttons, dials, and joysticks on compatible gimbals, thanks to an update in USB protocols. The Canon C400, C80, and C50 will gain support for DJI gimbals using USB-C, which will allow videographers to control camera settings using the controls built into the gimbal, rather than those built into the camera.

That means creators will be able to adjust factors like starting and stopping the recording and adjusting the iris, shutter speed, and ISO from the gimbal controls. The update helps put the camera controls within easier reach.

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The Canon C400 will also gain an exposure ramping compensation feature, available only when using CineServe lenses. Exposure ramping refers to changes to exposure as a lens zooms in. The exposure ramping compensation will allow the camera to automatically compensate for those changes by adjusting ISO.

The Canon C400, C80, C50, and R5 C also get a refreshed level, which now turns green when the camera is level.

For livestreaming using the SRT Stream protocol, the C400, C80, and C50 can now try to automatically reconnect if the reconnection is lost during a livestreaming session.

The Canon C50 will also gain a handful of new updates to catch the camera up to earlier firmware updates across cinema models, including an HDMI View Assist feature in Media Mode, smoother zoom, updated Wi-Ci settings, and adjustments to CV and XC protocol.

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While announced on April 15, the firmware updates won't be rolling out until June and August.

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