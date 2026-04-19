These clever softboxes can be set up and packed away in seconds

Godox has revealed a new line-up of softboxes that fold flat in an instant and can be re-opened in seconds - no messing about with fiddly poles or multiple parts.

Introducing Godox EazyFlow Foldable Softbox - YouTube Watch On

Called EazyFlow, the softboxes are designed for ultimate portability. Each modifier packs down to a slim, travel-friendly folded profile which enables them to slide easily into a backpack or stack neatly inside a hard case - ideal for photographers who need to travel light.

(Image credit: Godox)

Godox hasn't sacrificed ease of use with the design, either. EazyFlow softboxes can be set up quickly on location thanks to a quick‑release mechanism that snaps them open and locks them in place within seconds. Breaking them down is just as quick - simply squeeze the release buttons and everything collapses immediately. The result is a modifier built for fast‑moving environments.

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(Image credit: Godox)

EasyFlow softboxes are available in a range of sizes and shapes, including square, rectangular and octagonal. You can go as large as a 90x90cm square softbox, or down to a super-portable 30x45cm rectangular model. Octagonal EasyFlow Octa soft boxes come in four size options, ranging from 150cm diameter down to 60cm, plus there's an extra-long 40x90cm softbox that's perfect for lighting full length portraiture.

(Image credit: Godox)

Whichever size or shape you choose, you'll get a softbox lined with a silver reflective interior and fronted by a dual-layer diffusion panel that should reduce hot spots to produce soft, even and flattering illumination. Inner and outer diffusers are included, as is a fabric grid that will allow you to focus light more directly. Everything is supported by a metal mounting ring which can be coupled with various interchangeable speed ring adaptors: a Bowens mount is included, but optional Godox, Profoto and Broncolor speed rings are also available.

(Image credit: Godox)

Godox EazyFlow softboxes are available to pre-order from B&H, with prices ranging from $49 for a 30x45cm or 40x40cm softbox, up to $99 for the largest 150cm diameter EazyFlow Octa.