These clever softboxes can be set up and packed away in seconds
Godox's latest softboxes look like a gift for shooting on location
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Godox has revealed a new line-up of softboxes that fold flat in an instant and can be re-opened in seconds - no messing about with fiddly poles or multiple parts.
Called EazyFlow, the softboxes are designed for ultimate portability. Each modifier packs down to a slim, travel-friendly folded profile which enables them to slide easily into a backpack or stack neatly inside a hard case - ideal for photographers who need to travel light.
Godox hasn't sacrificed ease of use with the design, either. EazyFlow softboxes can be set up quickly on location thanks to a quick‑release mechanism that snaps them open and locks them in place within seconds. Breaking them down is just as quick - simply squeeze the release buttons and everything collapses immediately. The result is a modifier built for fast‑moving environments.Article continues below
EasyFlow softboxes are available in a range of sizes and shapes, including square, rectangular and octagonal. You can go as large as a 90x90cm square softbox, or down to a super-portable 30x45cm rectangular model. Octagonal EasyFlow Octa soft boxes come in four size options, ranging from 150cm diameter down to 60cm, plus there's an extra-long 40x90cm softbox that's perfect for lighting full length portraiture.
Whichever size or shape you choose, you'll get a softbox lined with a silver reflective interior and fronted by a dual-layer diffusion panel that should reduce hot spots to produce soft, even and flattering illumination. Inner and outer diffusers are included, as is a fabric grid that will allow you to focus light more directly. Everything is supported by a metal mounting ring which can be coupled with various interchangeable speed ring adaptors: a Bowens mount is included, but optional Godox, Profoto and Broncolor speed rings are also available.
Godox EazyFlow softboxes are available to pre-order from B&H, with prices ranging from $49 for a 30x45cm or 40x40cm softbox, up to $99 for the largest 150cm diameter EazyFlow Octa.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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