Leica's new Noctovid binoculars offer a larger field of view packed into a more compact design
Leica says its redesigned compact binoculars and monocular pack premium performance into pocket-sized optics without compromising on the viewing experience
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Leica has launched its new Noctivid Compact binocular and Monovid monocular, revealing a redesigned line that aims to bring the optical performance of its flagship Noctivid series into a smaller form..
The new Noctivid lineup includes the Noctovid Compact 8x25 and 10x25 binoculars – , as well as the Monovid 8x25 monocular. Each model emphasizes portability and usability, geared towards a range of scenarios from travel and hiking to urban observation.
According to Leica, the new Noctivid line represents a “complete redesign,” pairing updated optical construction with a more compact, lightweight build. Most notably, the company says the new range boasts a wider field of view, despite the pocket-sized build.Article continues below
Compared with the original Noctivid series, which already offered competitive viewing, the new models are designed to deliver a more immediate and expansive visual frame. This wider perspective allows users to take in more of a scene at once, particularly useful for tracking wildlife or scanning detailed environments without constant repositioning.
Specifications
Noctovid Compact 8x25
Noctovid Compact 10x25
Monovid 8x25
Field of view
360 ft at 1000 yds
300 ft at 1000 yds
360 ft at 1000 yds
Magnification
8x
10x
8x
Close focus
6.6 ft / 2m
6.6 ft / 2m
5.9 ft / 1.8m
Weight
12.5 oz / 354 g (leather)
12.7 oz / 359 g (leather)
4 oz / 112g
Crucially, Leica maintains that this broader field of view doesn’t compromise optical precision. Wider viewing angles in compact binoculars often result in edge distortion or reduced sharpness, but the company says the Noctavid range preserves edge-to-edge clarity.
Both binoculars and monocular are waterproofed with a depth rating of 16 ft / 5m.
Both pairs of Leica Noctovid binoculars are available for $1,099 /£890 / AU$1,677 in a black leather finish. Alternatively, you can get them in a black rubber-armored $999 /£765 / AU$1,677.
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The leather-armored Monovid monocular will retail for $699 / £510. Australian pricing is not yet available.
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See our guides to the best compact binoculars and our guide to the best monoculars
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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