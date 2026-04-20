Leica has launched its new Noctivid Compact binocular and Monovid monocular, revealing a redesigned line that aims to bring the optical performance of its flagship Noctivid series into a smaller form..

The new Noctivid lineup includes the Noctovid Compact 8x25 and 10x25 binoculars – , as well as the Monovid 8x25 monocular. Each model emphasizes portability and usability, geared towards a range of scenarios from travel and hiking to urban observation.

Leica Noctovid Compact binoculars - available in a choice of 8x and 10x magnifications (Image credit: Leica)

According to Leica, the new Noctivid line represents a “complete redesign,” pairing updated optical construction with a more compact, lightweight build. Most notably, the company says the new range boasts a wider field of view, despite the pocket-sized build.

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Compared with the original Noctivid series, which already offered competitive viewing, the new models are designed to deliver a more immediate and expansive visual frame. This wider perspective allows users to take in more of a scene at once, particularly useful for tracking wildlife or scanning detailed environments without constant repositioning.

Leica Monovid 8x25 monocular (Image credit: Leica)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Noctovid Compact 8x25 Noctovid Compact 10x25 Monovid 8x25 Field of view 360 ft at 1000 yds

120m at 1000m 300 ft at 1000 yds

100m at 1000m 360 ft at 1000 yds

110m at 1000m Magnification 8x 10x 8x Close focus 6.6 ft / 2m 6.6 ft / 2m 5.9 ft / 1.8m Weight 12.5 oz / 354 g (leather) 12.7 oz / 359 g (leather) 4 oz / 112g

Crucially, Leica maintains that this broader field of view doesn’t compromise optical precision. Wider viewing angles in compact binoculars often result in edge distortion or reduced sharpness, but the company says the Noctavid range preserves edge-to-edge clarity.

Both binoculars and monocular are waterproofed with a depth rating of 16 ft / 5m.

Both pairs of Leica Noctovid binoculars are available for $1,099 /£890 / AU$1,677 in a black leather finish. Alternatively, you can get them in a black rubber-armored $999 /£765 / AU$1,677.

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The leather-armored Monovid monocular will retail for $699 / £510. Australian pricing is not yet available.

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See our guides to the best compact binoculars and our guide to the best monoculars