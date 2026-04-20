GoPro is launching its most advanced cameras yet, but the announcement of the new GoPro Mission 1 series was lacking one key detail: price. Now, at the NAB Show, the action camera giant has finally revealed the price point for its Mission 1 Pro, Mission 1, and Mission 1 Pro ILS cameras.

In the US, both the GoPro Mission 1 Pro and upcoming Mission 1 Pro ILS mirrorless will list for $699, while the Mission 1 will sit at $599. Existing GoPro subscribers get $100 off that price.

In the UK, the GoPro Mission 1 Pro and ILS list for £599, with the Mission 1 at £529. Subscribers get £90 off.

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In Canada, the Mission 1 Pro and ILS list for CA$949, with the Mission 1 at CA$819. GoPro subscribers save CA$140.

In Australia, the Mission 1 Pro and ILS sit at AU$1099 and the Mission 1 at AU$949. Subscribers get an AU$150 discount.

GoPro also opened pre-orders earlier than the original announcement, noting it was due to unexpected early enthusiasm about the new series. Pre-orders are open directly from GoPro in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada for both the Mission 1 Pro and Mission 1 and include a free point-and-shoot grip and one year of a GoPro Premium subscription.

The pre-orders for the Mission 1 Pro ILS are expected to be out in the third quarter of 2026.

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While that price is a step up from the Hero series, the list price on the Mission cameras is actually better than what I was expecting. When GoPro announced the Mission series, I speculated that the series may be around twice the price of the GoPro Hero13 Black’s $429 / £399 / AU$649 list price. I was also expecting the mirrorless to be more than the fixed lens models. But the prices are less than twice the cost of the Hero13 Black, and the ILS sits at the same price as the Mission 1 Pro.

The Mission 1 series uses a larger one-inch sensor to record 8K, and (excluding the entry-level Mission 1 without the Pro in the name) that’s in open gate too. That comes along with bodies that look a lot like you’d expect a GoPro to look, including a compact dual-screen chassis and, on the fixed lens cameras, waterproofing.

Plus, GoPro is calling the Mission 1 Pro a cinema camera, not an action camera, which is a category that typically comes with a higher price tag. Those details all hinted towards a price point that would be significantly different than the Hero series.

The Mission 1, the most budget-friendly of the three new cameras, offers the same sensor, stabilization, and waterproofing of the Pro model, but the video tops out at 8K 30p, and open gate is only available on the 4K120fps and lower resolutions.

How does the GoPro Mission 1 Pro price compare?

The GoPro Mission 1 Pro is really a camera that’s quite different from existing options, which makes comparing the price point to competing models tougher – but not impossible.

Take a look at compact vlogging cameras with a one-inch sensor, for example. The Sony ZV-1 II lists for about $899 / £870 / AU$1,349. The Canon PowerShot V1 is similarly priced at $899.99 / £959.99 / AU$1399.95, though that has a 1.4-type sensor. But, those are point-and-shoot cameras and lack the waterproofing and specs like 8K/60p video and 4K/240fps slow-mo of the Mission series.

A better comparison may be looking at GoPro’s key competitors in the action camera segment, like DJI and Insta360. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 can also shoot at 8K – though only up to 30fps and has a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor. That action camera sits at $399 / £410 / AU$679.

The newly announced DJI Pocket 4 has a one-inch sensor with 4K/120fps, 37MP stills, and is built into a gimbal rather than using electronic stabilization. That lists for £445 / €499 / AU$769 but, thanks to the FCC’s DJI ban, isn’t available in the US.

The Sony RX0 II is a waterproof camera with a one-inch sensor, but it tops out at 4K video and sells for $998 / £730 / AU$1,359.

GoPro is calling the Mission series cinema cameras, but even the budget Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema 4K ($1095 / £1,140 / AU$1,499) uses larger Four Thirds sensors.

GoPro really needs the Mission series to do well – the company recently posted $93.5 million in losses and announced a 23 percent reduction in staff. The right price will likely be key to how well the Mission series sells.

As a GoPro user and pro photographer, I’m excited to see how well those Mission 1 specs hold up in real-world use. Shipping begins on May 28.

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