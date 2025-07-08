You've been framed! Save £36 on the Aura Carver Mat digital photo frame

Aura makes some of the best digital photo frames around, but its best-selling frame of all is the Aura Carver Mat. This is essentially a more luxurious version of the company's Carver frame, only with a smart 'Mat' art board-like inset within a stylish black bezel versus the standard frame's all-plastic surround.

And now the Aura Carver Mat is available with a handsome 20% discount during the Amazon Prime Day extravaganza, reducing the price from £179 to just £143! At this price, you get the more upmarket frame for less than the standard version!

Aura Carver Mat: was £179 now £143 at Amazon SAVE 20% on the Aura Carver Mat! In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.

Aura digital photo frames store all your images for free on cloud-based servers, effectively enabling you to display an unlimited number of images (and short videos, too). They are quick and easy to set up, and it's a doddle to instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the free Aura app, which is available on iOS and Android.

You can also invite family and friends to share their photos directly to your Aura digital picture frame, where the color-calibrated HD display automatically manages photo cropping and screen brightness to best suit each image. While the Carver frame is limited to landscape orientation photos, it cleverly pairs portrait orientation images to display them side by side.

But the best thing about Aura frames is that they are perfect for gifting; you can preload images into the frame without first opening up the box, simply by scanning a QR code on the packaging, so they are ready to display as soon as the recipient powers up their present. And at this price, it really is a gift!

