Photographer and boat-dweller Tracey Welch showcases Echoes of the Water series

Photographer Tracey Welch joins photomontage artist Brett Evans Biedscheid in sharing their unique vision of Britain’s historic waterways

Echoes of the Water
‘The Conversation I’: Robbie Cummings, who stars in the BBC’s Canal Boat Diaries, with his boat ‘The Naughty Lass’, a play on words from Captain Nemo’s ‘Nautilus’. (Image credit: Tracey Welch / Brett Evans Biedscheid)

This series, in simple terms a narrative of life on the canal, represents a collaboration between myself and Brett Evans Biedscheid. I’d always admired Brett’s work in photomontage and he felt the same about my photography. In our own disciplines, we’re both in the business of storytelling, and the prospect of working together, particularly on something that holds a real fascination for both of us, was exciting. There was a desire to explore and share the unique quality of Britain’s waterways, which lies somewhere between reality and imagination. Canals are steeped in history and folklore, and something transformative happens when you step into that world.  

‘Ticking Over, Sailing Under’: You enter a tunnel from one world, who knows where you might emerge, in time and space? (Image credit: Tracey Welch / Brett Evans Biedscheid)

Tracey Welch
Tracey Welch

Tracey Welch is a professional rock photographer, and has featured regularly in N-Photo as an expert in music photography. Her work is published in mainstream press as well as specialist journals including Q, Kerrang and Mojo. 

