The new Nothing Phone (3a) is packing a periscope telephoto camera

Nothing is going to announce its latest camera phone imminently – with the March 4 release just around the corner. We've already seen teasers for the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series, but now Nothing itself has released official images of one of the new handset, plus a behind-the-scenes design video showcasing the (3a) Pro – and detailing its camera system, complete with new periscope camera.

The video is also a really interesting deep dive into phone design, with glimpses of what inspired the unique look of the Nothing (3a) Series, as well as the struggles of sourcing components. For camera nerds – the Nothing designers also show off a few different periscope modules they debated, as well as some prototype camera housing, talking about how the final design for the Nothing (3a)'s camera island came together.

As we've come to expect from Nothing phones, the back panel design features Nothing's distinctive LED Glyph lights, arranged around a prominent circular camera bump. Within this are three camera modules, with the pill-shaped module enclosing a new periscope telephoto lens – a first for a Nothing Phone.

I hope Nothing has saved something for the launch, as in the video Nothing has also dropped nearly all the camera specs for the upcoming phone. The new Nothing Phone will have a triple camera system on the rear made up of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope camera with 3x zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and also telemacro abilities. Not neglecting the selfie snapper on the front, where Nothing has opted for a high-res 50MP sensor.

Nothing has also revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, although the brand hasn't yet revealed exactly which processor will be used, perhaps the tagline "Our perfect match for elite performance" gives a hint that one of SnapDragon's processors in its Elite range might have been chosen.

We expect the full specs for both phones, along with details about their pricing and availability, to be revealed on March 4 official reveal (5:00 EST / 10:00 GMT). This will be almost exactly one year since the announcement of the Nothing (2a) - the brand's previous affordable design-minded handset.

