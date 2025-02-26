Xiaomi has just teased the Leica-tuned cameras in the upcoming 15 Ultra – and they look incredible

Just a few days away from its launch in China – and Xiaomi has teased on its Weibo what camera specs we can expect from the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra phone. Still designed in partnership with Leica – the 14 Ultra was one of my top Android phones last year and the 15 Ultra already looks set to be one of the most exciting camera phones of 2025.

Firstly, as expected, the phone looks set to continue with the massive (for a phone) 1-inch sensor that has been the hallmark of the Ultra series since the 12S. Xiaomi is already teasing that this sensor will perform well in low light (as you’d expect such a large sensor to), but it is not clear if there are going to be significant performance gains over the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

However, 1-inch sensors are old news, the more exciting news is that the telephoto sensor is getting a big upgrade, with a new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 1/1.4” sensor paired with an f/1.4 aperture. This is a serious upgrade on the 50MP 1/2.51” sensor from the 14 Ultra with its much narrower f/2.5 aperture.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Source (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The lens will have an equivalent 100mm focal length in full-frame (35mm) camera terms, which puts it between the 75mm telephoto and 120mm periscope telephoto camera on the last model. Xiaomi is claiming that the sensor will support 200mm and 400mm lossless zoom.

The camera module is topped with one single pane of ultra-low reflectivity glass which should reduce flare to a negligible one and a half percent using a 24-layer design which also maximizes light transmission, and reduces scratches by up to 82%.

There are clearly four cameras in images Xiaomi has released of the 15 Ultra so far, which will consist of the aforementioned 50MP one-inch main sensor and 200MP periscope zoom – alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with an equivalent 70mm focal length, and a 14mm ultrawide lens.

We don’t have long to wait for the full reveal of the phone in China on February 27, which will be closely followed by its global (although probably not the US) launch on March 2 at MWC in Barcelona. If you can't wait that long then check out some of the sample images taken on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Source (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

