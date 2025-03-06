LAST CHANCE to get FREE pro tickets for The Photography & Video Show

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is kicking off this weekend, and pro photographers and videographers qualify for free entry – but only if you pre-register for your tickets by midnight tonight. Registration expires at 23.59 on Thursday, March 6, so you only have a matter of hours to secure your free tickets!

The Photography & Video Show 2025 takes place from Saturday through to Tuesday, March 8-11 at the London ExCel exhibition center in London's Docklands area, and will feature hundreds of top photographic brands showing their latest wares, plus there will be dozens of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names. It's also the best time to pick up a bargain, with retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, not to forget the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's famous bring-and-buy sale.

Free pro photographer and videographer tickets (subject to meeting certain criteria) are valid for all four days of the show, while student tickets (for those studying photography, videography and related subjects; student ID required) permit free entry on Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11.

Registration for professional photographers and videographers is free – but you must book tickets by 23.59 on Thursday, March 6. Students can register at any time before turning up at the show – but there's no time like the present!

After midnight tonight, tickets will only be available on the door at the full admission price – so book now to ensure you get free entry.

You can expect to see the best mirrorless cameras from all the big brands, including everything from the best professional cameras to the best student cameras.

We look forward to seeing you in London!

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.