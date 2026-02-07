"In focus stacking, your biggest enemy is time” – Pro macro photographer Stewart Wood shares his surefire tips for razor-sharp close-ups of bugs

In macro photography, one of the biggest challenges in learning how to control focus at extreme magnifications. With depth of field measured in millimeters, even the most mesmerising subjects can quickly fall apart without the right technique.

That's exactly why professional macro photographer and educator Stewart Wood believes understanding focus stacking is a game-changer for anyone serious about shooting the tiny word.

Best known for his striking images of insects and spiders, Wood has built a loyal following by breaking down complex techniques into practical, real-world advice.

Ahead of his upcoming talk at The Photography & Video Show 2025, he shares his top tips for creating macro images with real impact. So, let's dive into his expert insights before seeing Wood live on stage this May.

Stewart Wood Social Links Navigation Macro photographer & Educator After photographing a zebra jumping spider in 2016, he became obsessed with the "alien world" of macro and the tiny details most people never notice. In 2018, he launched a YouTube channel dedicated to macro photography to help others learn the craft and get better results with the gear they already own.

Stewart Wood's talk

An introduction to focus stacking

Sunday March 15 2026 – 10:30am – Fundamentals Stage

Do you struggle with shallow depth of field when working at high magnifications? You're not alone! Stewart will show you how to transform your results using focus stacking. You'll walk away with the knowledge to apply immediately, ready to capture stunning macro shots, and unlock a whole new level of creativity.

3 Top Tips

Tip 1: Use focus stacking to get more depth of field

In macro photography, one of the first surprises is how little is actually in focus. Even at smaller apertures, you might only get the eyes sharp, while the legs or body blur away. That's where focus stacking comes in.

Focus stacking is simply taking a series of photos where the focus point moves slightly each time, from the front of the subject to the back. You then combine those images into one final photo so more of the subject looks sharp. It's like building a photo out of multiple "slices" of focus.

This is especially useful for small subjects with lots of detail, like jumping spiders, beetles, and butterflies. Instead of choosing between sharp eyes or sharp wings, stacking lets you keep both.

The trick is to start simple. Pick a subject that isn't moving much, use a steady setup, and take a short stack first. Once you see how much extra detail you can keep in focus, focus stacking becomes a tool you'll reach for again and again, not to make things complicated, but to make your macro photos look the way your eyes remember them.

Stewart Wood's main camera with carbon fiber-style flash diffuser – a handy tool for macro photography (Image credit: Stewart Wood

Tip 2: Stack when nature slows down (early morning and night)

If you want better focus stacks, the biggest upgrade often isn't new gear, it's shooting at the right time.

For live subjects like insects and spiders, early morning or night is usually best. When it's cooler, they tend to move much less. And when they move less between photos, your stack comes out cleaner, sharper, and easier to merge.

Early morning is great. Many insects are still "waking up", which gives you a little more time to capture the full set of shots. You might even get dew, which can look amazing, just watch out for droplets on eyes or fine hairs if you want a super-clean portrait.

At night, you get even more control. You can take your time finding a subject, use a torch to help you frame the shot, and then use flash as your main light so every frame looks consistent. If your stacks keep going wrong in the daytime, try changing when you shoot, it can make a bigger difference than changing any camera setting.

Tip 3: Speed wins (FPS beats perfection)

In focus stacking, your biggest enemy is time. Subjects twitch, legs shift, wind moves leaves and every extra second increases the chance your stack falls apart.

That's why I prioritize capturing the full stack quickly: the faster you complete it, the fewer alignment problems you’ll have later. Think of stacking like action photography, you're freezing a sequence, not crafting a single frame.

A practical way to improve your hit rate is to optimise for frames per second and consistency. Use a high-speed continuous mode and keep your exposure repeatable.

If you’re using flash (which I recommend for reliable, sharp images), switch it to manual and set it up to recycle fast, often that means lower power (for example 1/32 or below, depending on your diffuser and distance). Then use ISO to fine-tune exposure rather than pushing flash power so high that it can't keep up with your burst.

And don't be precious: take the stack, then take it again. Two quick attempts often beat one "perfect" attempt that fails because the subject moved halfway through.

Don't miss Wood's talk 'An introduction to focus stacking' on March 15, starting at 10:30am at the Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham! (Image credit: Stewart Wood

