"Black and white holds the essence of who people are", says family photographer Helen Bartlett

We had a colour darkroom at home when I was growing up, so I had experience of working with colour, but it never resonated with me.

I fell in love with monochrome because the pictures my dad took of my brothers and I were in black and white. I knew they looked good when I was young, they looked good when I was a teenager and they look good today.

Some of them are still on the wall with pictures I'm taking now of my nephews and nieces, as well as ones of my parents taken in the 1950s when they were children.

These photographs all hang together well; monochrome is timeless. The notion of timelessness is important to me because I've built a business on having repeat customers. I need the pictures that I take now to fit together with those I have taken in the past and with those I take in the future.

I have some clients that I photographed as children at the beginning of my career who are now hiring me to photograph their own children, so I'm working with the second generation within a family. I need to know that my pictures will all work together and black and white is a key part of this.

Colour can be amazing, obviously, and there are incredible colour photographers out there. It's not that colour is bad and black and white is good. It's just the way I see the world.

If I look at a black and white picture, I don't immediately think about what I'm wearing, what the weather is doing or what the interior design trends and fashions are.

Whereas if I look at a colour photograph, I'll notice I'm wearing a blue jumper, and that particular blue was a popular colour in 1993 and looks a little dated now.

I feel black and white holds the essence of who people are, what they're doing and where they are at this time in their lives without the distractions that date a picture.

There's a gallery on my website with pictures of the same family taken over the past two decades from newborn until now, when the eldest is at university, and it just works.

For me, this is what family photography is all about: long-term relationships with my clients, telling their stories over time and knowing that the pictures I take of children now will still work for them when they're adults.