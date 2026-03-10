DJI Mini 4K drone lands down to just £229 in Amazon Spring Deal Days

If you’ve been thinking about getting into aerial photography without spending a fortune, Amazon Spring Deal Days has delivered a genuinely eye-catching offer.

The DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone Combo has dropped to just $229, down from £329, giving you a tidy £100 saving on one of the most accessible camera drones currently on the market.

lowest price yet Save £100 DJI DJI Mini 4K Combo: was £329 now £229 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K Drone is a compact and beginner-friendly camera drone that weighs under 249g yet delivers stabilized 4K video, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and long-range transmission, making it an excellent entry point for capturing smooth cinematic aerial footage without the complexity of larger drones.

DJI has long dominated the consumer drone world, and the Mini 4K sits firmly in that sweet spot where affordability meets serious performance. It’s designed as an entry-level drone, but one that still delivers the sort of image quality and stability that has made DJI such a trusted name among content creators and hobby pilots alike.

Despite its compact size, the Mini 4K packs a capable camera able to capture crisp 4K video and 12MP stills, stabilised by a three-axis gimbal that keeps footage smooth even when conditions aren’t perfect. The drone weighs just 246g, keeping it under the key 249g threshold that often avoids more complicated drone registration rules in many regions.

Flight performance is also impressive for a drone in this price bracket. The Mini 4K offers up to around 31 minutes of flight time and long-range video transmission of up to 10km, allowing pilots to explore landscapes and capture sweeping aerial shots with confidence.

DJI’s intelligent flight features also make it particularly beginner-friendly. Automated QuickShots modes such as Rocket, Circle and Helix can create cinematic aerial sequences with just a tap, while safety systems like GPS Return-to-Home help bring the drone safely back if the signal drops or the battery runs low.

Considering this drone already sits at the budget end of DJI’s lineup, seeing it drop to just $229 during Amazon Spring Deal Days makes it one of the standout gadget bargains of the sale. If you’ve ever wanted to try aerial photography, this might be the most affordable way to get started with a genuinely capable 4K flying camera.