I’ll be heading to Canon’s stand at The Photography & Video Show next weekend. Here’s what to see and do, as well as the full speaker line-up

Canon’s stand (E80, D91) at The Photography & Video Show is always a highlight, and this year is shaping up to be no different. From Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday 17 at the NEC, Birmingham, you can immerse yourself in all the Canony goodness you can handle, including hands-on experiences with the latest Canon cameras and lenses, live demos and expert guidance, and inspiring talks from professional photographers.

No matter your flavour of photography, there’s something for everyone, from the content-creator-focused Canon EOS R50 V, the high-speed, full-frame, midrange monster that is the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, to the powerful run-and-gun cinema camera that is the Canon EOS C50. And of course, all the lovely RF lenses you could ever want to play with. Plus, the chance to capture a real-world scenario, thanks to a dynamic, live-shooting experience in the form of a Japanese martial arts kata.

I'll be looking forward to getting hands-on with the Canon EOS R6 Mark III at the Show (Image credit: Canon UK)

The stand will even include an immersive underwater virtual reality experience. This is due to Canon’s partnership with a pioneering coral breeding lab, along with Coral Spawning International and Nature Seychelles, which seeks to boost reef regeneration efforts. The VR experience is designed to highlight the plight that coral reefs face, demonstrate how imaging tech is helping marine biologists in their quest to turn the tide, and showcase the expansive creative possibilities of the EOS VR system.

But what I know I’ll be most looking forward to during the four-day show is the Canon Spotlight Stage’s incredible line-up of speakers. From beginners to professionals and from wildlife to weddings, there really is something for everyone. Here’s a list of what’s coming up…

Saturday March 14

Maja Moan – Vision, Speed & Reality: Building a Global Career Behind the Frame (11:00 – 11:45)

– Vision, Speed & Reality: Building a Global Career Behind the Frame (11:00 – 11:45) Jack Lodge – Two Cameras, Endless Possibilities: Canon EOS R5 Mark II & EOS R6 Mark III (12:00 – 12:45)

– Two Cameras, Endless Possibilities: Canon EOS R5 Mark II & EOS R6 Mark III (12:00 – 12:45) Mike Marsland – Two Slip Discs in a Beehive (13:00 – 13:45)

– Two Slip Discs in a Beehive (13:00 – 13:45) Helen Bartlett , Canon Ambassador – Seeing the Story: A Creative Approach to Family Photography (14:00 – 14:45)

, Canon Ambassador – Seeing the Story: A Creative Approach to Family Photography (14:00 – 14:45) Dani Connor, Canon Ambassador – How I Capture Fairytale Moments with Red Squirrels (15:00 – 15:45)

Sunday March 15

Jack Lodge – Never Miss a Moment: Autofocus Setup for Wildlife & Landscape (11:00 – 11:45)

– Never Miss a Moment: Autofocus Setup for Wildlife & Landscape (11:00 – 11:45) Dani Connor , Canon Ambassador – How I Capture Fairytale Moments with Red Squirrels (12:00 – 12:45)

, Canon Ambassador – How I Capture Fairytale Moments with Red Squirrels (12:00 – 12:45) Rebecca Carpenter – More than moments: My approach to photographing weddings (13:00 – 13:45)

– More than moments: My approach to photographing weddings (13:00 – 13:45) Mike Marsland – Two Slip Discs in a Beehive (14:00 – 14:45)

– Two Slip Discs in a Beehive (14:00 – 14:45) Maja Moan – Vision, Speed & Reality: Building a Global Career Behind the Frame (15:00 – 15:45)

Monday March 16

Antony Zacharias – Minimalist Techniques for Architectural Photography (11:00 – 11:45)

– Minimalist Techniques for Architectural Photography (11:00 – 11:45) Kelsey Heinrichs – Getting noticed: how to build your presence on social media (12:00 – 12:45)

– Getting noticed: how to build your presence on social media (12:00 – 12:45) Kevin Morgans – Chasing the Wild: A Photographic Life Across the British Isles (13:00 – 13:45)

– Chasing the Wild: A Photographic Life Across the British Isles (13:00 – 13:45) Rebecca Carpenter – Defining Your Signature Style in Wedding Photography (14:00 – 14:45)

– Defining Your Signature Style in Wedding Photography (14:00 – 14:45) Jack Lodge – Two Cameras, Endless Possibilities: Canon EOS R5 Mark II & EOS R6 Mark III (15:00 – 15:45)

Tuesday March 17

Jack Lodge – From Menu to Muscle Memory: Building the Ultimate Custom Setup (11:00 – 11:45)

– From Menu to Muscle Memory: Building the Ultimate Custom Setup (11:00 – 11:45) Kevin Morgans – Chasing the Wild: A Photographic Life Across the British Isles (12:00 – 12:45)

– Chasing the Wild: A Photographic Life Across the British Isles (12:00 – 12:45) Bella Falk – More Than Just a Photographer: Why Being Multi-Skilled Can Help Your Career (13:00 – 13:45)

– More Than Just a Photographer: Why Being Multi-Skilled Can Help Your Career (13:00 – 13:45) Helen Bartlett, Canon Ambassador – Seeing the Story: A Creative Approach to Family Photography (14:00 – 14:45)

