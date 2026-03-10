Amazon Spring Deal Days slashes the Canon R6 Mark II by over £400
Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops to £1,799 in Amazon Spring Deal Days – save £430.99
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in one of Canon’s most capable hybrid cameras, the current price on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II might be the sign you’ve been looking for.
As part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, the hugely popular full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just £1,799, down from its usual £2,229.99. That’s a very healthy saving of £430.99 – and to sweeten the deal further, it also comes bundled with two batteries.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a fast, versatile full-frame mirrorless camera built for both photographers and videographers, offering superb low-light performance, rapid burst shooting up to 40fps, and advanced subject-tracking autofocus that makes capturing action effortless.
The EOS R6 Mark II has become something of a favourite among photographers and content creators alike, thanks to its ability to balance speed, reliability and impressive image quality. Sitting comfortably in the middle of Canon’s mirrorless lineup, it offers professional-level performance without the eye-watering price tag of flagship models.
Under the hood you get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor paired with Canon’s lightning-fast processing, enabling burst shooting up to 40fps with the electronic shutter. Whether you’re photographing wildlife, sports, or fast-moving events, the camera feels built to keep up with the action rather than slow you down.
Autofocus is another area where the R6 Mark II shines. Canon’s intelligent subject detection can recognise people, animals, and vehicles, tracking them across the frame with remarkable accuracy. It’s the kind of system that quietly does its job in the background, allowing you to focus on composition rather than worrying about missed focus.
Videographers are also well served here. The camera can record oversampled 4K video with excellent detail, making it a genuine hybrid tool for creators who need strong stills and serious video capability in one body. Combined with excellent in-body image stabilisation and impressive low-light performance, it’s a camera that adapts easily to almost any shooting situation.
Deals on popular Canon bodies don’t always last long, especially when the discount creeps beyond the £400 mark. At £1,799, with a pair of batteries included, this Amazon Spring Deal Days offer makes the Canon EOS R6 Mark II one of the most compelling full-frame camera bargains available right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.