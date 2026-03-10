Amazon Spring Deal Days slashes the Canon R6 Mark II by over £400

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in one of Canon’s most capable hybrid cameras, the current price on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II might be the sign you’ve been looking for.

As part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, the hugely popular full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just £1,799, down from its usual £2,229.99. That’s a very healthy saving of £430.99 – and to sweeten the deal further, it also comes bundled with two batteries.

The EOS R6 Mark II has become something of a favourite among photographers and content creators alike, thanks to its ability to balance speed, reliability and impressive image quality. Sitting comfortably in the middle of Canon’s mirrorless lineup, it offers professional-level performance without the eye-watering price tag of flagship models.

Under the hood you get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor paired with Canon’s lightning-fast processing, enabling burst shooting up to 40fps with the electronic shutter. Whether you’re photographing wildlife, sports, or fast-moving events, the camera feels built to keep up with the action rather than slow you down.

Autofocus is another area where the R6 Mark II shines. Canon’s intelligent subject detection can recognise people, animals, and vehicles, tracking them across the frame with remarkable accuracy. It’s the kind of system that quietly does its job in the background, allowing you to focus on composition rather than worrying about missed focus.

Videographers are also well served here. The camera can record oversampled 4K video with excellent detail, making it a genuine hybrid tool for creators who need strong stills and serious video capability in one body. Combined with excellent in-body image stabilisation and impressive low-light performance, it’s a camera that adapts easily to almost any shooting situation.

Deals on popular Canon bodies don’t always last long, especially when the discount creeps beyond the £400 mark. At £1,799, with a pair of batteries included, this Amazon Spring Deal Days offer makes the Canon EOS R6 Mark II one of the most compelling full-frame camera bargains available right now.