Take your editing skills from starter to spectacular! Save up to $117/£117 and unlock expert edits with TourBox Creative Consoles

When you're starting your editing journey, getting the look you want for your photos and video can be challenging enough. But navigating endless menus and mouse clicks can be overwhelming, and the whole process feels like trying to edit your images with boxing gloves on.

That's where TourBox's Creative Consoles come into play. Using a keyboard and mouse to edit can feel like misery, but Tourbox's ergonomic devices with physical dials and dedicated buttons literally give you fingertip control over your post-production tools. They instantly unlock the potential of your software, your images and your creativity!

Right now you can save up to $117 / £117 on the entire Tourbox range, with Creative Consoles offering instinctive editing for everyone from beginner through to pro – but if you're just starting your editing journey, take my word for it, investing in a TourBox Lite or TourBox Neo is the surest way to supercharge your skills.

Photo editing using the TourBox Neo Creative Console (Image credit: TourBox)

These one-hand editing stations enable you to break free from complex workflows and remove the friction between your brain and your fingers for faster, easier, better post-production.

TourBox conducted a test with a creator using hand-tracking data, and found that using a Creative Console dramatically reduced movements and increased efficiency by 170% – slashing the total time from 219.5 mins to just 79.5 mins!

Whether you're an aspiring content creator or an enthusiast photographer, and whatever you're using from Photoshop and Affinity to DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro – or even just navigating spreadsheets and browsers – cut down the wasted motion and increase your productivity and creativity.

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $15 TourBox Lite (Bluetooth): was $99.99 now $84.99 at TourBox A powerful and affordable controller that's compact yet powerful, boasting 8 buttons that unlock over 50 actions and 200-plus functions. Use the scroll wheel to cycle layers or brushes, spin the knob to rotate selections or adjust opacity, and use presets or customize macros for the most seamless editing imaginable. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $40 saving when buying the Lite with accessories.

Save $34 TourBox Neo: was $169 now $135 at TourBox An advanced entry-level device for emerging pros seeking precision and control. Use the knob for timeline control, easy color grading, canvas rotation and brush adjustment, with fully customize keyboard and mouse shortcuts, plugins, and macros. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $51 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £16 TourBox Lite (Bluetooth): was £109.99 now £93.99 at TourBox A powerful and affordable controller that's compact yet powerful, boasting 8 buttons that unlock over 50 actions and 200-plus functions. Use the scroll wheel to cycle layers or brushes, spin the knob to rotate selections or adjust opacity, and use presets or customize macros for the most seamless editing imaginable. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £41 saving when buying the Lite with accessories.

Save £34 TourBox Neo: was £169 now £135 at TourBox An advanced entry-level device for emerging pros seeking precision and control. Use the knob for timeline control, easy color grading, canvas rotation and brush adjustment, with fully customize keyboard and mouse shortcuts, plugins, and macros. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £51 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.

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