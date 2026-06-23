Take your editing skills from starter to spectacular! Save up to $117/£117 and unlock expert edits with TourBox Creative Consoles
Instantly elevate your editing game for photo and video alike – all while saving money with these killer TourBox savings
When you're starting your editing journey, getting the look you want for your photos and video can be challenging enough. But navigating endless menus and mouse clicks can be overwhelming, and the whole process feels like trying to edit your images with boxing gloves on.
That's where TourBox's Creative Consoles come into play. Using a keyboard and mouse to edit can feel like misery, but Tourbox's ergonomic devices with physical dials and dedicated buttons literally give you fingertip control over your post-production tools. They instantly unlock the potential of your software, your images and your creativity!
Right now you can save up to $117 / £117 on the entire Tourbox range, with Creative Consoles offering instinctive editing for everyone from beginner through to pro – but if you're just starting your editing journey, take my word for it, investing in a TourBox Lite or TourBox Neo is the surest way to supercharge your skills.
These one-hand editing stations enable you to break free from complex workflows and remove the friction between your brain and your fingers for faster, easier, better post-production.
TourBox conducted a test with a creator using hand-tracking data, and found that using a Creative Console dramatically reduced movements and increased efficiency by 170% – slashing the total time from 219.5 mins to just 79.5 mins!
Whether you're an aspiring content creator or an enthusiast photographer, and whatever you're using from Photoshop and Affinity to DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro – or even just navigating spreadsheets and browsers – cut down the wasted motion and increase your productivity and creativity.
🇺🇸 US deal
A powerful and affordable controller that's compact yet powerful, boasting 8 buttons that unlock over 50 actions and 200-plus functions. Use the scroll wheel to cycle layers or brushes, spin the knob to rotate selections or adjust opacity, and use presets or customize macros for the most seamless editing imaginable. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $40 saving when buying the Lite with accessories.
An advanced entry-level device for emerging pros seeking precision and control. Use the knob for timeline control, easy color grading, canvas rotation and brush adjustment, with fully customize keyboard and mouse shortcuts, plugins, and macros. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $51 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.
🇬🇧 UK deal
A powerful and affordable controller that's compact yet powerful, boasting 8 buttons that unlock over 50 actions and 200-plus functions. Use the scroll wheel to cycle layers or brushes, spin the knob to rotate selections or adjust opacity, and use presets or customize macros for the most seamless editing imaginable. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £41 saving when buying the Lite with accessories.
An advanced entry-level device for emerging pros seeking precision and control. Use the knob for timeline control, easy color grading, canvas rotation and brush adjustment, with fully customize keyboard and mouse shortcuts, plugins, and macros. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £51 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.
You might also like…
Take a look at the best photo editing software and the best video editing software, and check out the best Prime Day camera deals.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.