Are you a pro editor? Get faster results with eye-free, one-hand control using TourBox Creative Consoles and save up to $117/£117
Adobe, Affinity, Capture One, DaVinci… TourBox Creative Consoles level up your workflow, and right now there are huge savings
For professional photo and video editors, any improvement to workflow can make a huge difference. Time is money, after all, so reducing the friction during post-production can mean more jobs in less time.
TourBox's pro tier of Creative Consoles provide arguably the ultimate interface whether you're editing, color grading, drawing or designing. Other controllers offer limited input actions and functions, but TourBox's professional devices offer single-hand, eye-free control for high-performance, precision post-production.
Right now you can save up to $117 / £117 on the entire Tourbox range, with Creative Consoles offering instinctive editing for everyone from enthusiast to expert. But for working pros, investing in a TourBox Elite or TourBox Elite Plus will skyrocket your productivity.
With these one-handed consoles there's no more dragging or searching – you can fully customize all shortcuts, mouse actions, plugins and macros.
Putting a creative toolbox literally at your fingertips, the TourBox Elite series offers full-process eye-free control with eleven Buttons and three knobs to click, scroll, spin, twist, single-click, double-click and execute any combined actions.
From Photoshop and Affinity to DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro – or even if you're just navigating spreadsheets and web browsers – cut down the wasted motion and increase your productivity and creativity.
🇺🇸 US deal
One-handed, eye-free control with advanced haptic feedback, over 150 actions in a single preset layer, 30 customizable presets, dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0, and compatibility with both Mac and Windows (via Bluetooth and USB-C), your editing workflow will never be the same! This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $92 saving when buying the Elite with accessories.
The souped-up edition of the Elite Creative Console, it adds Bluetooth cross-compatiblity with Apple and Android tablets, delivering the same workflow across iPad, Android and desktop for synchronized working habits. It's also the world's first single-handed device to map Procreate canvas gestures. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $70 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.
🇬🇧 UK deal
One-handed, eye-free control with advanced haptic feedback, over 150 actions in a single preset layer, 30 customizable presets, dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0, and compatibility with both Mac and Windows (via Bluetooth and USB-C), your editing workflow will never be the same! This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £92 saving when buying the Elite with accessories.
The souped-up edition of the Elite Creative Console, it adds Bluetooth cross-compatiblity with Apple and Android tablets, delivering the same workflow across iPad, Android and desktop for synchronized working habits. It's also the world's first single-handed device to map Procreate canvas gestures. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £70 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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