Are you a pro editor? Get faster results with eye-free, one-hand control using TourBox Creative Consoles and save up to $117/£117

For professional photo and video editors, any improvement to workflow can make a huge difference. Time is money, after all, so reducing the friction during post-production can mean more jobs in less time.

TourBox's pro tier of Creative Consoles provide arguably the ultimate interface whether you're editing, color grading, drawing or designing. Other controllers offer limited input actions and functions, but TourBox's professional devices offer single-hand, eye-free control for high-performance, precision post-production.

Right now you can save up to $117 / £117 on the entire Tourbox range, with Creative Consoles offering instinctive editing for everyone from enthusiast to expert. But for working pros, investing in a TourBox Elite or TourBox Elite Plus will skyrocket your productivity.

Photo editing using the TourBox Neo Creative Console (Image credit: TourBox)

With these one-handed consoles there's no more dragging or searching – you can fully customize all shortcuts, mouse actions, plugins and macros.

Putting a creative toolbox literally at your fingertips, the TourBox Elite series offers full-process eye-free control with eleven Buttons and three knobs to click, scroll, spin, twist, single-click, double-click and execute any combined actions.

From Photoshop and Affinity to DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro – or even if you're just navigating spreadsheets and web browsers – cut down the wasted motion and increase your productivity and creativity.

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $67 TourBox Elite (Black): was $268 now $201 at TourBox One-handed, eye-free control with advanced haptic feedback, over 150 actions in a single preset layer, 30 customizable presets, dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0, and compatibility with both Mac and Windows (via Bluetooth and USB-C), your editing workflow will never be the same! This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $92 saving when buying the Elite with accessories.

Save $45 TourBox Elite Plus: was $297 now $252 at TourBox The souped-up edition of the Elite Creative Console, it adds Bluetooth cross-compatiblity with Apple and Android tablets, delivering the same workflow across iPad, Android and desktop for synchronized working habits. It's also the world's first single-handed device to map Procreate canvas gestures. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger $70 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £67 TourBox Elite (Black): was £268 now £201 at TourBox One-handed, eye-free control with advanced haptic feedback, over 150 actions in a single preset layer, 30 customizable presets, dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0, and compatibility with both Mac and Windows (via Bluetooth and USB-C), your editing workflow will never be the same! This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £92 saving when buying the Elite with accessories.

Save £45 TourBox Elite Plus: was £297 now £252 at TourBox The souped-up edition of the Elite Creative Console, it adds Bluetooth cross-compatiblity with Apple and Android tablets, delivering the same workflow across iPad, Android and desktop for synchronized working habits. It's also the world's first single-handed device to map Procreate canvas gestures. This is the device-only price, but you can get an even bigger £70 saving when buying the Neo with accessories.

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