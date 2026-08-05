The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 lens is now available for L-mount cameras
Wait until you see the price
In July we reported on the new SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Classical Edition lens. With its retro aesthetic, it looked ideally suited to cameras like the Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc. But it's not just those cameras that can take advantage of this accessibly-priced autofocus prime. Now SG-image has launched the standard (non-retro) version of the lens in L-mount flavor.
Inside the sleek all‑metal barrel sits a 7‑element, 5‑group optical stack that SG-image says has been engineered for image clarity and contrast. A 9‑blade diaphragm, paired with a bright f/2.2 maximum aperture promises smooth, natural bokeh that should make the lens perfect for portraiture and and still‑life work. The 35mm focal length also makes the lens a versatile choice for street and everyday photography.
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Sensor coverage
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Full-frame
|Row 0 - Cell 2
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Focal length
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35mm
|Row 1 - Cell 2
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Angle of view
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66 degrees
|Row 2 - Cell 2
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Construction
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7 elements in 5 groups
|Row 3 - Cell 2
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Aperture blades
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9
|Row 4 - Cell 2
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Aperture range
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f/2.2-16
|Row 5 - Cell 2
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Min focus distance
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0.35m
|Row 6 - Cell 2
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Magnification
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1:7.7
|Row 7 - Cell 2
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Filter size
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52mm
|Row 8 - Cell 2
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Dimensions
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69x36.2mm
|Row 9 - Cell 2
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Weight
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163g
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Despite the metal barrel, the lens remains impressively light at just 163g. It’s also compact, measuring only 36.2mm in length with a 69mm barrel diameter, making it easily portable in a small kit bag.
The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 is available to buy now from SG-image direct in L-mount, E-mount or Z-mount versions for $158. You can also option the lens with a distinctive square hood for an additional $10.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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