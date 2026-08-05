The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 lens is now available for L-mount cameras

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SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2
(Image credit: SG-Image)

In July we reported on the new SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Classical Edition lens. With its retro aesthetic, it looked ideally suited to cameras like the Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc. But it's not just those cameras that can take advantage of this accessibly-priced autofocus prime. Now SG-image has launched the standard (non-retro) version of the lens in L-mount flavor.

SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2

(Image credit: SG-Image)

Inside the sleek all‑metal barrel sits a 7‑element, 5‑group optical stack that SG-image says has been engineered for image clarity and contrast. A 9‑blade diaphragm, paired with a bright f/2.2 maximum aperture promises smooth, natural bokeh that should make the lens perfect for portraiture and and still‑life work. The 35mm focal length also makes the lens a versatile choice for street and everyday photography.

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Sensor coverage

Full-frame

 Row 0 - Cell 2

Focal length

35mm

 Row 1 - Cell 2

Angle of view

66 degrees

 Row 2 - Cell 2

Construction

7 elements in 5 groups

 Row 3 - Cell 2

Aperture blades

9

 Row 4 - Cell 2

Aperture range

f/2.2-16

 Row 5 - Cell 2

Min focus distance

0.35m

 Row 6 - Cell 2

Magnification

1:7.7

 Row 7 - Cell 2

Filter size

52mm

 Row 8 - Cell 2

Dimensions

69x36.2mm

 Row 9 - Cell 2

Weight

163g

 Row 10 - Cell 2

Despite the metal barrel, the lens remains impressively light at just 163g. It’s also compact, measuring only 36.2mm in length with a 69mm barrel diameter, making it easily portable in a small kit bag.

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SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2

(Image credit: SG-Image)

The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 is available to buy now from SG-image direct in L-mount, E-mount or Z-mount versions for $158. You can also option the lens with a distinctive square hood for an additional $10.

SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2

(Image credit: SG-Image)
Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

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