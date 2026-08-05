The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 lens is now available for L-mount cameras

In July we reported on the new SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Classical Edition lens. With its retro aesthetic, it looked ideally suited to cameras like the Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc. But it's not just those cameras that can take advantage of this accessibly-priced autofocus prime. Now SG-image has launched the standard (non-retro) version of the lens in L-mount flavor.

(Image credit: SG-Image)

Inside the sleek all‑metal barrel sits a 7‑element, 5‑group optical stack that SG-image says has been engineered for image clarity and contrast. A 9‑blade diaphragm, paired with a bright f/2.2 maximum aperture promises smooth, natural bokeh that should make the lens perfect for portraiture and and still‑life work. The 35mm focal length also makes the lens a versatile choice for street and everyday photography.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sensor coverage Full-frame Row 0 - Cell 2 Focal length 35mm Row 1 - Cell 2 Angle of view 66 degrees Row 2 - Cell 2 Construction 7 elements in 5 groups Row 3 - Cell 2 Aperture blades 9 Row 4 - Cell 2 Aperture range f/2.2-16 Row 5 - Cell 2 Min focus distance 0.35m Row 6 - Cell 2 Magnification 1:7.7 Row 7 - Cell 2 Filter size 52mm Row 8 - Cell 2 Dimensions 69x36.2mm Row 9 - Cell 2 Weight 163g Row 10 - Cell 2

Despite the metal barrel, the lens remains impressively light at just 163g. It’s also compact, measuring only 36.2mm in length with a 69mm barrel diameter, making it easily portable in a small kit bag.

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(Image credit: SG-Image)

The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 is available to buy now from SG-image direct in L-mount, E-mount or Z-mount versions for $158. You can also option the lens with a distinctive square hood for an additional $10.

(Image credit: SG-Image)