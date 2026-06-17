VSCO is best known for its mobile editing app with film-inspired presets, but the mobile photo editing powerhouse will soon have its own desktop app for pro-grade photo editing. On Wednesday, June 17, VSCO launched Studio Pro on iOS, with a desktop version of the photo editor set to arrive before the end of the year.

While VSCO Studio Pro is available to download beginning today on iPhone, the app will eventually lead to a desktop photo software by the same name, which VSCO expects to launch for macOS sometime in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new software comes alongside news that VSCO is working on an all-in-one subscription that mixes editing software with client gallery delivery and online portfolio tools for pros, a result of the company’s acquisition of Tave and subsequent launch of VSCO Workspace.

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VSCO Studio Pro carries on several of the tools that VSCO is known for, including its film-inspired presets. But unlike the well-loved VSCO, Studio Pro is designed for editing entire photo shoots.

The new app can edit as many as 100 photos at once using one-tap batch edits based on VSCO’s popular film-inspired presets.

Photographers will also have a handful of traditional tools for adjusting the photograph, such as sliders for exposure, contrast, tone, and white balance. Like the presets, these tools can also be synced across multiple images in batch editing.

The app will also introduce a tool called Style Match, which takes a reference photo – such as one the photographer has edited previously – and matches the new photo to that style.

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When editing is finished, photographers will be able to share to VSCO Galleries with one tap.

The original VSCO can work with large numbers of photos by copying and pasting edits or saving recipes, but the new software is designed to move through large sets of images faster, while maintaining visual consistency.

The young software, however, has a handful of notable tools missing, including crops and curves, but has plans to add additional tools down the road.

That list includes tools like aspect ratio, crops, auto leveling, clarity, bloom, halation, and curves. Support for RAW file formats and directly importing from a camera’s SD cards are also forthcoming options, along with the ability to cull photos by assigning each one a star rating.

While the mobile app, as it stands now, feels like a VSCO tailored towards large photo shoots, if the company does add pro must-haves like RAW support, direct memory card import, culling, and advanced editing tools, the new program could eventually become a competitor to key photo editors such as Adobe Lightroom and Capture One.

VSCO says that it is intentionally sharing the iOS app without those features in order to gather early feedback from photographers as it builds up the mobile app and eventually expands the app to desktop devices.

Like the original VSCO, VSCO Studio Pro appears to take on a free-mium price point, allowing users to download and use several tools for free, while a $13 / £13 / AU$20 / CA$18 monthly or $60 / £60 / AU$100 / CA$80 annual subscription unlocks more options. The app is available now for iOS from the App Store.

The VSCO Studio Pro will be part of VSCO’s upcoming suite of tools that packs several commonly used pro tools into one annual subscription. VSCO Studio One will include the editing software as well as VSCO Workspace, a tool for pro photographers to organize and book clients, VSCO Galleries, and AI Lab, among others.

VSCO One will include everything from editing to invoices and galleries to business education resources. Set to launch in late June 2026, VSCO One is expected to have a $499 annual subscription cost. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to about £372 / AU$705 / CA$700.

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