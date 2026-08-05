The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro instant camera is the perfect photography gift for just $109.99 – and provides high-quality prints from your cellphone too!

The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro might not currently carry a dramatic discount, but that does not stop it from being a genuinely good deal.

Priced at just $109.99 at Amazon, this wonderfully nostalgic instant camera offers far more than its retro-inspired exterior might initially suggest, making it an excellent gift for anyone who loves photography, scrapbooking, or simply holding a physical photograph in their hands.

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro 2x3 Instant Camera: $109.99 at Amazon The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a charming two-in-one instant camera and portable printer that brings your favorite memories to life in compact 2x3-inch prints.

What makes the Mini Shot 2 Retro so special is that it is not only an instant camera but also a portable photo printer. You can capture an image using the camera itself and print it immediately, or connect your smartphone over Bluetooth and print photographs already stored in your gallery. It is essentially two products in one, which makes that $109.99 price feel particularly competitive.

The camera produces compact 2.1 x 3.4-inch prints using Kodak’s 4PASS dye-sublimation technology. Each image is printed in several layers before receiving a protective laminated finish, helping to protect the photograph against water and fingerprints while delivering richer, more traditional-looking colors than many basic pocket printers.

There is also far less waste than you get with a conventional instant film camera. Because the Mini Shot 2 Retro is digital, you can view your photograph before deciding whether it deserves to be printed. That means fewer expensive mistakes, fewer unwanted prints and much more freedom to capture several versions before choosing your favorite.

Connecting the camera to Kodak’s companion app adds another layer of creativity, allowing photographs to be edited and decorated with filters, frames and other effects before printing. You can also choose between bordered and borderless photographs, making it easy to create classic instant-style prints or use the entire printable area for a slightly larger image.

So, no, the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is not currently part of a headline-grabbing sale, but I still think it represents a very good deal at $109.99. Its combination of instant camera, smartphone printer and charming retro design gives it something genuinely special, while the approachable price makes it an easy gifting choice for birthdays, holidays or anyone looking to bring their favorite digital memories into the physical world.