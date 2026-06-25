BREAKING NEWS: Adobe will soon own AI photo software Topaz Labs. But what does that mean for photographers?
Two major names in photo editing are about to merge as Adobe plans the acquisition of Topaz Labs before the end of 2026
The software giant behind popular photo and video editors like Photoshop and Premiere will soon own the popular AI-focused photo and video software brand Topaz Labs.
On June 25, Adobe announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, a move that Adobe says will bring more on-device AI tools into Adobe Creative Cloud and Firefly. At the same time, Adobe says that Topaz Labs apps will continue to be available as separate programs.
For Adobe’s Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere users, the acquisition means that their existing workflow could soon be updated with some of Topaz Lab’s popular tools. Adobe has already integrated Topaz Labs as a partner model for the popular Bloom and Gigapixel AI upsizing tools, but the integration likely means additional tech from Topaz Labs will make its way into Firefly and Creative Cloud apps.
The move could also bring more on-device AI into Adobe software, as Adobe notes that Topaz Lab’s Neurostream technology, which allows larger complex AI models to run locally on devices, is part of the acquisition.
Topaz Labs Studio is a multi-app suite of tools built around enhancing photos and videos using AI. Topaz Lab’s current portfolio includes:
- Video: A program boosting slow-mo, stabilization, and resolution in videos
- Photo: An AI program for correcting focus, removing noise, and increasing resolution
- Gigapixel: An AI software that can upsize low-resolution images by as much as 6x
- Image: A web browser application for correcting and enhancing images with beginner-friendly controls
- Mosaic: An AI program built specifically for restoring old photographs
- Bloom: A program for enhancing clarity and detail
- Astra: A generative upscaling program for video
Adobe expects the deal to close sometime in the second half of 2026, with Topaz Labs CEO Eric Yang continuing to lead the Topaz team after the transfer.
Like Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Topaz Lab’s software is subscription-based, though the company offers more than one type of subscription with an annual subscription, an annual paid monthly subscription, or a monthly subscription option.
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Adobe and Topaz Labs have not yet commented on whether the acquisition will bring pricing changes, good or bad – though the companies have confirmed that the Topaz Labs apps will remain available separately.
When Adobe added Topaz Labs models into some Photoshop tools, the software giant added the tools as a partner model that requires generative credits. It’s unclear if additional Topaz Labs tools would follow the same pattern. While some Adobe-made tools, like the remove tool, do not use generative credits, others do.
Additional details about how the two separate software suites will interact will likely come once the acquisition is finalized, with the deal expected to be completed before the end of 2026.
Êditor’s note: This is a breaking news story; check back for updates
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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