For the longest time, learning photo editing has gone hand-in-hand with learning photography. But I just came across an interesting statistic hinting that a majority of adults actually prefer unedited photographs.

According to research by Getty Images’ VisualGPS, 65% of adults globally prefer brands that use real, unedited photos in ads.

My first thought: Finally. My second thought: Why am I spending so much time editing when a majority actually prefer an authentic look anyway?

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The photographs used to advertise brands have been gradually shifting towards a less edited approach. For example, brands like Aerie have been leaving models unretouched since 2014. Dove launched a campaign using a variety of body types in 2004, banned excessive Photoshop in 2021 and vowed never to use AI models in 2024.

But while the move towards real skin and real people to represent brands has been happening gradually over the last decade, I think AI may be the final push.

The photos that I come across in my feed with too-perfect skin has me immediately suspecting that the photograph isn’t a photograph but an AI-generated image. Too many of them aren’t AI at all, but over-edited photographs.

Yes, AI is getting so good that it will generate skin that actually has texture. But nothing makes me scroll past a portrait faster than one with plastic skin.

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(Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images)

The increasing number of adults who prefer non-edited photos caught my attention not just as a photographer, but as the mother to a pre-teen daughter. I’m so glad that I’m starting to see fewer photos of impossible perfection (I’m looking at you, terrible skin-smoothing smartphone filters!)

As a portrait photographer, I prioritize flattering light over intense Photoshop editing. Soft light will make the skin appear smoother while leaving in some natural texture, whereas hard light will overexaggerate pores and texture. I still do a light retouch but, especially in the era of AI, my editing style leans towards a natural look.

Notably the statistic comes from Getty, a stock image platform that has been vocal in its lean towards more authentic imagery. The statistic also focuses on brand photography, and doesn’t necessarily mean that portrait and wedding clients may prefer the same thing.

But between the pushback against AI and the rise of retro film cameras with imperfect but authentic images, I think it’s time for photographers to reevaluate their editing style.

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