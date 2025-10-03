Affinity, the software developer behind the popular Affinity Photo, has temporarily halted all sales of its software ahead of “big changes.” In a banner posted on its website and posts to social media, Affinity announced an October 30 launch event while removing all software sales from its website.

“True creative freedom is just around the corner,” Affinity’s post reads. The announcement was paired with a graphic that says “Creative freedom is coming. See it first. October 30.” In an email to subscribers, Affinity adds, “This isn’t just another update. It’s the beginning of something new. A shift in how creative freedom is defined.”

The social media announcement comes with the absence of the option to purchase any Affinity's three key creative software programs – Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher – on the company’s website. “We’re making space for what’s next,” the company commented on social media. “This short pause lets us transition cleanly without confusion between versions. Existing customers keep full access to their apps. This only affects new purchases and trials.”

The announcement – and missing software from its website – has created a flurry of speculation online among photographers and designers. Several commenters beg the program to stay with its perpetual license format, noting that it's a key advantage over subscription-based competitors. Others have taken to the comments to make requests for anything from Linux support to an After Effects competitor.

Several commenters ask the software not to use AI in the update. Affinity Photo has AI-based selection tools, but in a post back in 2023 said that it was not developing any generative AI tech, noting that the company was “against anything which undermines human talent or tramples on artists’ IP. Any ML/AI features will be workflow-focused.”

Another recurring fear among commenters on the social media announcement ties in to Canva’s acquisition of Affinity in 2024, as Canva uses a subscription-based model and also integrates generative AI tools.

Removing the option to purchase software ahead of a new launch isn’t a common move, although preventing new users from making a purchase only to have a new version out may make sense for perpetual licenses.

Affinity directs fans to watch its social media channels for teasers of what’s coming, along with signing up for email updates to stay updated on the latest.

