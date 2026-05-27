Goal-den hour is here! Ilford Football Collector's Edition camera film is here in time for the World Cup

With the football (yes, soccer) World Cup right around the corner, Harman has started the celebration early with the launch of Football Collector's Editions of two of the best 35mm camera film.

And, proving that it's not just strikers who shoot, the project is a collaboration with Miles Myerscough-Harris – aka Expired Film Club – whose brilliant black-and-white football photos will adorn the sides of the limited-edition packaging.

"With a World Cup around the corner, and as a company full of football (soccer) fans, we wanted to celebrate football fever by teaming up with Miles on this project," said Giles Branthwaite, Harman's sales and marketing director.

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(Image credit: Ilford • Miles Myerscough-Harris)

"A couple of years ago we released limited-edition retro packaging for our HP5 Plus and FP4 Plus films and the feedback from the community was fantastic. Film shooters by their very nature are collectors and wanted more."

This time it's Ilford XP2 Super and Ilford HP5 Plus that get the special treatment, and both are now available in the collector-friendly format.

(It's worth noting that the emulsions themselves have not changed, so the film will behave no differently, and the cassettes do not bear any limited edition branding.)

A post shared by Miles Myerscough-Harris | Expired Film Club (@expiredfilmclub) A photo posted by on

For those unfamiliar, Expired Film Club is renowned for shooting sport on analog film cameras, from NBA basketball and Major League baseball to snooker, tennis and, of course, football.

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"I am so excited to announce that my photos are being featured on the cartons of the films!" said Myerscough-Harris. "Can't believe it… [it's] still blowing my mind

"I am unbelievably excited about this, not only because it's so cool seeing my photos on boxes of film, but it also happens to be on my absolute favorite black-and-white film that I use on every single shoot I ever do. If you've seen my black-and-white photos on my profile, they probably would have been shot with Ilford HP5."

You can find more information at the Ilford Photo website.

(Image credit: Ilford • Miles Myerscough-Harris)

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