When photographer James Barnor first began his career, he became Ghana’s first photojournalist. Now, Barnor has spent eight decades photographing people and their stories – and he is just as well known for his portraits and street photography as for his impact on photojournalism.

Barnor has now received the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award 2027, a major recognition from the Sony World Photography Awards that was previously bestowed on artists from Martin Parr to Joel Meyerowitz. In addition to the honor, more than 50 of his pieces will be part of a gallery in London in April, 2027.

Barnor, who was born in Ghana and grew up in a family of photographers, began his career as the first photographer on staff of the newly launched Daily Graphic in 1950, making him Ghana’s first photojournalist. The 1950s were a time of rapid social change in Ghana, and Barnor’s lens captured the era from the perspective of a Ghanaian among the rallies and street parades.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

James Barnor, Selina Opong, one of the first policewomen in Ghana,caught in a pensive pose, Ever Young Studio, c. 1954–56 (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

But while Barnor’s start was in photojournalism, the photographer’s work is just as iconic in the genres of portrait and street photography. In 1953, Barnor opened Ever Young Studio, capturing portraits of the many faces of Ghana, from politicians to students.

James Barnor, Medway College, Rochester, c. 1960-1963 (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

While the studio led to recognition for his portraits of public figures, Barnor’s work was never restricted to just a studio, and he often turned his lens to candid moments on the streets, both in Ghana and in London, where he moved in 1959.

After moving to London, Barnor worked as a color printer as color film replaced black-and-white as the mainstream format. At the same time, Barnor continued taking photographs, including work for Drum, a lifestyle magazine recognized for its anti-apartheid reporting.

James Barnor, Muhammad Ali surrounded by his fans, London, 1966 (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

Barnor would later take that technical knowledge back to Ghana to open the country’s first color-processing film lab before settling back in London in the 1990s, where he remains today.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barnor’s work spans multiple genres, multiple countries, and both the technical and artistic sides of photography. People, culture, and self-expression are at the heart of his work. His photojournalism and street portraits captured several historic shifts, from Ghana’s independence to the “Singing Sixties” in London.

James Barnor, Untitled #2, Two friends dressed for a church celebration, Accra, 1970s (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

Barnor is considered by many to be one of the most influential African photographers of all time. As the World Photography Organization writes, his work “became part of a broader visual language of the African continent and its diaspora, serving as vital reference points for readers and inspiring photographers and artists for decades to come.”

James Barnor, Sick-Hagemeyer assistant, Accra, 1971 (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

Now 96, Barnor first picked up a camera at age 16. He first trained with his cousin, portrait photographer JPD Dodoo, and is often credited with helping to shape the art form for future photographers.

James Barnor, Drum cover girl Erlin Ibreck, Kilburn, London, 1966 (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

“My camera became my companion, and I have never regretted it,” Barnor said. “Wherever I went, I tried to learn so that I could share what I had learned. Today, that matters more to me than ever. Up-and-coming photographers now have every chance to go even further, and I hope this exhibition will inspire them to stay curious, to tell their own stories, and to pass on what they know.”

James Barnor (Image credit: © James Barnor / Courtesy Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière)

His work now spans 80 years of history – and has earned the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award. Barnor’s work will be featured in an exhibition at Somerset House in London in April, 2027. That same month, Barnor will be part of the larger award presentations for the Sony World Photography Awards, presented by the World Photography Organization, on April 15.

You may also like

Take a look at the photography contests open for entries this month.