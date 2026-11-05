Now 96, Ghana’s first photojournalist is just as well known for his street photography and portraits. James Barnor’s work is a lesson in storytelling – and an Outstanding Contribution to Photography
Ghana-born photographer James Barnor has received the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award
When photographer James Barnor first began his career, he became Ghana’s first photojournalist. Now, Barnor has spent eight decades photographing people and their stories – and he is just as well known for his portraits and street photography as for his impact on photojournalism.
Barnor has now received the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award 2027, a major recognition from the Sony World Photography Awards that was previously bestowed on artists from Martin Parr to Joel Meyerowitz. In addition to the honor, more than 50 of his pieces will be part of a gallery in London in April, 2027.
Barnor, who was born in Ghana and grew up in a family of photographers, began his career as the first photographer on staff of the newly launched Daily Graphic in 1950, making him Ghana’s first photojournalist. The 1950s were a time of rapid social change in Ghana, and Barnor’s lens captured the era from the perspective of a Ghanaian among the rallies and street parades.
But while Barnor’s start was in photojournalism, the photographer’s work is just as iconic in the genres of portrait and street photography. In 1953, Barnor opened Ever Young Studio, capturing portraits of the many faces of Ghana, from politicians to students.
While the studio led to recognition for his portraits of public figures, Barnor’s work was never restricted to just a studio, and he often turned his lens to candid moments on the streets, both in Ghana and in London, where he moved in 1959.
After moving to London, Barnor worked as a color printer as color film replaced black-and-white as the mainstream format. At the same time, Barnor continued taking photographs, including work for Drum, a lifestyle magazine recognized for its anti-apartheid reporting.
Barnor would later take that technical knowledge back to Ghana to open the country’s first color-processing film lab before settling back in London in the 1990s, where he remains today.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Barnor’s work spans multiple genres, multiple countries, and both the technical and artistic sides of photography. People, culture, and self-expression are at the heart of his work. His photojournalism and street portraits captured several historic shifts, from Ghana’s independence to the “Singing Sixties” in London.
Barnor is considered by many to be one of the most influential African photographers of all time. As the World Photography Organization writes, his work “became part of a broader visual language of the African continent and its diaspora, serving as vital reference points for readers and inspiring photographers and artists for decades to come.”
Now 96, Barnor first picked up a camera at age 16. He first trained with his cousin, portrait photographer JPD Dodoo, and is often credited with helping to shape the art form for future photographers.
“My camera became my companion, and I have never regretted it,” Barnor said. “Wherever I went, I tried to learn so that I could share what I had learned. Today, that matters more to me than ever. Up-and-coming photographers now have every chance to go even further, and I hope this exhibition will inspire them to stay curious, to tell their own stories, and to pass on what they know.”
His work now spans 80 years of history – and has earned the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award. Barnor’s work will be featured in an exhibition at Somerset House in London in April, 2027. That same month, Barnor will be part of the larger award presentations for the Sony World Photography Awards, presented by the World Photography Organization, on April 15.
You may also like
Take a look at the photography contests open for entries this month.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.