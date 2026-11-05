Anyone who shoots mountaineering photography knows all too well the fear of running out of juice before getting back to base.

It's no secret that mirrorless cameras, which I'm assuming most of us shoot with these days, have less-than-stellar battery life. And even if you're carrying spare batteries, you know that you've got to make every click of the shutter count, especially if you're on the trail for a few days.

That's why I never head off on a hike with my camera but without my power bank. While I'm pretty conservative when it comes to firing off shots, I never want to get caught out when the conditions are perfect without any charge. Plus, I need to be able to recharge my phone and headlamp.

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So when news of the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000 crossed my desk, naturally, it piqued my interest. Now, I've never used any INIU product, and I want to make clear that this isn't any kind of review, nor am I encouraging you to go and buy its latest power bank.

(Image credit: INIU Outdoor)

But as someone who appreciates gear designed for doing photography in rugged places, on paper, the Outdoor Rugged 20000 looks like an interesting prospect.

This device features a 20,000mAh charge capacity and a maximum power output of 65W. Although you need to consider that power banks are usually only around 80% efficient, as energy is lost in the form of heat and through voltage conversion.

However, in practical terms, 20,000mAh means I should be able to recharge the Sony NP-FZ100 lithium-ion battery in my Sony A7 III five times, given that the power bank is fully charged. Now, that's not impressive in itself, as many 20,000mAh power banks could achieve this.

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But what does strike me as impressive is that this recharging power is packed into a weather-sealed body that also houses a flashlight and weighs only 12.5oz (353.2g), measuring 4.3 x 2.9 x 1.1in (10.8 x 7.3 x 2.8cm).

It's this lightweight build that really matters to mountaineering photographers, along with the fact that you've got a backup torch in case your headlamp dies.

(Image credit: INIU Outdoor)

What's more, the device is weather-sealed to IP67 standards, meaning that it should be dustproof and you should be able to submerge it in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes – provided the port cover is securely closed, of course. This is the other meaningful feature for photographers like me who are regularly out in wet, wild conditions.

At first glance, I like the look of the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000, but I won’t be buying it. While I admit that my current Anker 20,000mAh power bank is much heavier, can't be clipped onto my backpack, and isn't weather-sealed, the device still works perfectly well, so I'm not upgrading for the sake of it.

But if you're in the market for a new power bank to keep your camera charged on the trails, this could be an option to consider. You can check out all the specs and see if you think the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000 is worth $76.99 / £76.99 / €69.94 on the INIU website.

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