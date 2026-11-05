Portable charging is essential for mountaineering photography, and this new flashlight-boasting, lightweight power bank might be my new favorite
I haven't tested the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000, but as someone who spends a lot of time in the mountains with their camera, this looks to be a promising piece of kit
Anyone who shoots mountaineering photography knows all too well the fear of running out of juice before getting back to base.
It's no secret that mirrorless cameras, which I'm assuming most of us shoot with these days, have less-than-stellar battery life. And even if you're carrying spare batteries, you know that you've got to make every click of the shutter count, especially if you're on the trail for a few days.
That's why I never head off on a hike with my camera but without my power bank. While I'm pretty conservative when it comes to firing off shots, I never want to get caught out when the conditions are perfect without any charge. Plus, I need to be able to recharge my phone and headlamp.
So when news of the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000 crossed my desk, naturally, it piqued my interest. Now, I've never used any INIU product, and I want to make clear that this isn't any kind of review, nor am I encouraging you to go and buy its latest power bank.
But as someone who appreciates gear designed for doing photography in rugged places, on paper, the Outdoor Rugged 20000 looks like an interesting prospect.
This device features a 20,000mAh charge capacity and a maximum power output of 65W. Although you need to consider that power banks are usually only around 80% efficient, as energy is lost in the form of heat and through voltage conversion.
However, in practical terms, 20,000mAh means I should be able to recharge the Sony NP-FZ100 lithium-ion battery in my Sony A7 III five times, given that the power bank is fully charged. Now, that's not impressive in itself, as many 20,000mAh power banks could achieve this.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But what does strike me as impressive is that this recharging power is packed into a weather-sealed body that also houses a flashlight and weighs only 12.5oz (353.2g), measuring 4.3 x 2.9 x 1.1in (10.8 x 7.3 x 2.8cm).
It's this lightweight build that really matters to mountaineering photographers, along with the fact that you've got a backup torch in case your headlamp dies.
What's more, the device is weather-sealed to IP67 standards, meaning that it should be dustproof and you should be able to submerge it in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes – provided the port cover is securely closed, of course. This is the other meaningful feature for photographers like me who are regularly out in wet, wild conditions.
At first glance, I like the look of the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000, but I won’t be buying it. While I admit that my current Anker 20,000mAh power bank is much heavier, can't be clipped onto my backpack, and isn't weather-sealed, the device still works perfectly well, so I'm not upgrading for the sake of it.
But if you're in the market for a new power bank to keep your camera charged on the trails, this could be an option to consider. You can check out all the specs and see if you think the INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000 is worth $76.99 / £76.99 / €69.94 on the INIU website.
Check out our guide to the best power banks for laptops and preppers
You might also like…
Here's our expert pick of the best portable power banks and power stations.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.