Discover the Water Life category winner at the British Photography Awards

A colorful underwater macro image captured in Lembeh, Indonesia, has been recognized with a major photography award. "This tiny clownfish nestles among the bulbous tentacles of its anemone," explains the awarded photographer, Nur Tucker.

Tucker's image A World in the Palm of My Hand has won the Water Life category at the prestigious British Photography Awards 2026. Her capture has previously won Silver in Nature / Underwater at the PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris 2026.

Captured with a decade-old DSLR camera and a 105mm macro lens, Tucker also used a Subak Housing and two Inon Z240 strobes to light up the underwater scene.

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'A World in the Palm of My Hand'

Review insight : "The D500 is a dream camera. It has a fast, effective autofocus system, 10fps shooting capability and first-rate metering and white balance systems" (Image credit: Nikon)

Tech details

Camera: Nikon D500

Lens: Nikon 105mm macro lens

Accessories: Subal Housing, 2x Inon Z240 strobes

Tucker explained to the British Photography Awards: "The entire scene could fit into the palm of my hand, yet at close range it revealed an extraordinary miniature landscape of colour, pattern and texture.

"I was fascinated by the contrast between the vivid little fish and the repeating forms of the anemone, each tentacle delicately tipped with pink.

"By filling the frame with this tiny underwater world, I wanted to remove any sense of scale and reveal the remarkable beauty and complexity that can exist within just a few centimetres of the ocean."

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The British Photography Awards

The British Photography Awards celebrates outstanding photographic talent from across the UK (of any nationality) and British photographers worldwide. Championing creativity and visual storytelling, the awards showcase exceptional work through judging, public voting and exhibitions.

Discover more of this year's honored imagery on the British Photography Awards website.

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