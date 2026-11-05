I didn’t think the price on Nikon’s best pro camera could get any better – then it did. The “spiritual successor to the D850” is now $1,100 off

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The Nikon Z8 has dropped to its lowest price on record, a $1,100 drop from list price and $100 under the last record low

Nikon Z8
(Image credit: Future)
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The Nikon Z8 is arguably the brand’s best pro-grade camera – and really, it’s the mirrorless take on my all-time favorite DSLR, the D850. But Nikon’s best pro mirrorless just got far more tempting as the price has dropped to the lowest level on record, a steep $1,100 discount.

The Nikon Z8 reminds me of a smaller D850 – but it’s also fair to call it a Z8 packed into a smaller body. Like the D850 and the Z9, the Z8 uses a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, capable of both great detail and great dynamic range.

But the Z8 has all the reasons to switch from a DSLR to a mirrorless: in-body stabilization, 20 fps burst speeds for full-resolution RAW files, 8K video, a blazing 1/32,000 second top shutter speed. And the Z8 does all of that in a body that’s smaller and lighter than the Z9 – and the D850, for that matter.

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(Image credit: Future)

But the reason it stands out against the flagship Z9 is that it sits at a much more reasonable price point – though pro-grade cameras will never be impulse buys. Normally $4,296.95, the Nikon Z8 has now dropped to $3,196.95. That’s a $1,100 discount, which puts the Z8 at the lowest price on record. That’s $100 less than the previous record low.

Nikon Z8
Save $1,100
Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,196.95 at BHPhoto

The Nikon Z8's 435MP resolution, fast 20 fps bursts, 8K video, and snappy autofocus make it the best Nikon for pros. The body has dropped to a record low.

Moving from a DSLR? B&H also has a bundle that pairs it with an adapter for using DSLR lenses, plus a bag and memory card for $3,369.

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The steep discount comes in part from the mirrorless camera’s age. The Z8 was announced in 2023. That’s hardly old, but naturally, the older a camera is, the more Nikon fans start wondering when its replacement is coming.

Still, the Nikon Z8 has aged well – and the discount gives the pro mirrorless a key advantage over some competitors. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II matches its resolution, but sits at $3,999 right now ($400 off the list price). Sony’s A7R V offers 61MP that’s currently discounted to $3,498, with the newest A7R VI selling for $4,498.

That $1,100 discount is why some cameras just get sweeter with age.

The Nikon Z8 isn’t the only full-frame Nikon on discount right now. The Nikon Z7 II, while an even older 2020 launch, brings 45.7MP at $1,696. The Z8 is the better performer with faster bursts, better autofocus, and more video prowess, but that’s a pretty tempting price for such a high-resolution full-frame camera.

For faster performance but less resolution, the Nikon Z6 III is also at its lowest price on record at $1,996.95, a $700 discount. Then, there’s the budget full-frame Nikon Z5 II, which now sits at $1,596.95.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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