The Nikon Z8 is arguably the brand’s best pro-grade camera – and really, it’s the mirrorless take on my all-time favorite DSLR, the D850. But Nikon’s best pro mirrorless just got far more tempting as the price has dropped to the lowest level on record, a steep $1,100 discount.

The Nikon Z8 reminds me of a smaller D850 – but it’s also fair to call it a Z8 packed into a smaller body. Like the D850 and the Z9, the Z8 uses a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, capable of both great detail and great dynamic range.

But the Z8 has all the reasons to switch from a DSLR to a mirrorless: in-body stabilization, 20 fps burst speeds for full-resolution RAW files, 8K video, a blazing 1/32,000 second top shutter speed. And the Z8 does all of that in a body that’s smaller and lighter than the Z9 – and the D850, for that matter.

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But the reason it stands out against the flagship Z9 is that it sits at a much more reasonable price point – though pro-grade cameras will never be impulse buys. Normally $4,296.95, the Nikon Z8 has now dropped to $3,196.95. That’s a $1,100 discount, which puts the Z8 at the lowest price on record. That’s $100 less than the previous record low.

The steep discount comes in part from the mirrorless camera’s age. The Z8 was announced in 2023. That’s hardly old, but naturally, the older a camera is, the more Nikon fans start wondering when its replacement is coming.

Still, the Nikon Z8 has aged well – and the discount gives the pro mirrorless a key advantage over some competitors. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II matches its resolution, but sits at $3,999 right now ($400 off the list price). Sony’s A7R V offers 61MP that’s currently discounted to $3,498, with the newest A7R VI selling for $4,498.

That $1,100 discount is why some cameras just get sweeter with age.

The Nikon Z8 isn’t the only full-frame Nikon on discount right now. The Nikon Z7 II, while an even older 2020 launch, brings 45.7MP at $1,696. The Z8 is the better performer with faster bursts, better autofocus, and more video prowess, but that’s a pretty tempting price for such a high-resolution full-frame camera.

For faster performance but less resolution, the Nikon Z6 III is also at its lowest price on record at $1,996.95, a $700 discount. Then, there’s the budget full-frame Nikon Z5 II, which now sits at $1,596.95.

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