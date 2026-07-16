More than 15 years after medium format powerhouse Hasselblad first launched an iOS app, the Phocus Mobile app is finally arriving on Android devices. Hasselblad, the medium format camera powerhouse, has officially brought its Phocus Mobile app to Android devices beginning.

Phocus Mobile now enables photographers working with the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, X2D 100C, 907X and CFV 100C to review, edit and organize images from an Android smartphone.

The app, importantly, supports Hasselblad’s heralded color science (Hasselblad Natural Color Solution or HNCS), enabling mobile photo editors to preserve the medium format colors and gradations from camera to edit to export.

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On the X2D II 100C and supported HDR Android devices, that also includes full-spectrum HNCS HDR – which Hasselblad says more closely matches what the eye sees.

Another key feature is that the Hasselblad-built AI noise reduction algorithm is also coming to the mobile app. The AI was built entirely on images from Hasselblad’s medium format sensors and comes in two different modes, one for the cleanest result and one for preserving the most detail.

Beyond editing, the Android app can also be used to review photos, rate the best shots and even batch edit multiple images at once. Files can be transferred from the camera to the smartphone using Wi-Fi or, for the X2D II 100C with updated firmware only, USB-C wired connection.

The Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C medium format camera with digital back (Image credit: James Artaius)

Phocus Mobile first arrived on iOS in April 2012, with an overhaul big enough to be dubbed Phocus Mobile 2 arriving in 2019 – but again as an iOS exclusive.

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The update is the second time that Hasselblad has launched a feature to play nice with more brands in nearly as many weeks. Earlier this month, Hasselblad also announced support for Capture One.

The Phocus Mobile app requires at least 12GB of RAM and is compatible with Android 12 and newer devices, though the company recommends Android 16 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or newer for the best performance.

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