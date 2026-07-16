The one-button point-and-shoot camera creates square images – now a surprise resurgence in popularity has left Japanese retailers struggling to keep it in stock

Launched in 2020, the Instax Square SQ1 joined Fujifilm's growing family of instant cameras. Now, six years later, the quirky model exceeds sales expectations in Japan, with Fujifilm admitting that "production cannot keep up" with demand.

The resurgence has caught many by surprise. The one-button point-and-shoot camera wasn't a runaway success when it first launched, but renewed interest in instant photography and nostalgic technology appears to have transformed the SQ1 into one of Fujifilm's most sought-after cameras.

The company has temporarily suspended new orders for the SQ1 in Japan, while the camera has seen a significant revival globally. In the US, demand has surged, with stock limited to Amazon ($199.83 in blue, $198 in orange, $199.95 in white). In the UK, availability is better, with Wex having the SQ1 in stock (£119 in blue, £199 in orange), although regional shortages and sell-outs are beginning to appear.

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Why the Instax Square SQ1 is suddenly popular

As the model name suggests, the Square SQ1 uses Fujifilm's Instax Square film format, offering a larger 62x62mm image area than the popular Instax Mini format (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

When the Instax Square SQ1 launched in 2020, it received a mixed reception. Designed as a simpler alternative to the Instax Square SQ6, it offered an easy-to-use, analogue shooting experience with just a single shooting mode and a dedicated selfie setting.

Unlike the SQ6, it favors a streamlined point-and-shoot design. While that simplicity appealed to some users, many photographers gravitated towards Fujifilm's hugely popular Instax Mini range, helped by its lower film costs and more affordable overall system.

So why is the SQ1 suddenly selling out six years later?

Fujifilm hasn't explained exactly what's behind the renewed demand, but the timing coincides with a broader resurgence in analogue photography among younger photographers and content creators.

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In our Instax Square SQ1, we described the camera as "too square to be hip" – but now that feature appears to be part of the reason behind its unexpected comeback (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

The SQ1 may also benefit from its distinctive 1:1 image format. While the square format carries a nostalgic appeal of its own and is also associated with Instagram's original aesthetic.

The SQ1's simplicity is likely another factor. With automatic exposure, a single-button operation and a dedicated selfie mode, it's approachable for first-time instant camera users while still delivering the unmistakable look of analogue instant photography.

Statement

Notice and Apology Regarding Domestic Supply of instax ™ "Cheki" "instax SQUARE SQ1 ™"

Dear Customers

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage of Fujifilm products.

Regarding the instax ™ instant camera "instax SQUARE SQ1 ™", sales have continued to far exceed initial expectations, resulting in a situation where production cannot keep up.

Because it is difficult to ensure sufficient supply, we will temporarily suspend order acceptance starting today. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.

At this time, the resumption date for orders is undecided, but we will announce any updates on our website. We kindly ask for your understanding.

Target Products

instax ™ "Cheki" "instax SQUARE SQ1 ™"

*1 instax, Cheki, and instax SQUARE SQ1 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Fujifilm Corporation.

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