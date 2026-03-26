The Drone Video of the Year showcases Namibia from a unique perspective and has secured the top prize of US$1,000

Drone footage reveals perspectives that cameras can't get from the ground. In Namibia | Land of Contrasts, Muhamad AbuShakra flies over the Namib Desert, follows the Atlantic coastline, and navigates safari regions, revealing Namibia from a striking aerial viewpoint.

Now, the project earned Drone Video of the Year at AirVuz, recognized for its precision, timing, and dedication by an expert judges panel – crowned as the very best from an incredible year of drone filmmaking.

"This film was one of the hardest projects I have ever worked on — both while filming and during the editing process. But it was worth it," explains AbuShakra. "Namibia amazed me with its landscapes, its nature, and its incredible beauty."

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The Drone Video of the Year

Namibia 4K | Land of Contrasts - YouTube Watch On

About the winner, AirVuz notes, "Filmed over the course of a 14 day trek, the video opens with shots of the Namib Desert, which runs parallel to its long Atlantic Ocean coastline.

"At the 55 mark, you'll see how this desert runs right up to the waterfront, and at 1:30 you'll see the shipwreck Zella in Henties Bay. Other highlights include shots of the country's abundant safari wildlife. Every single frame is awardworthy!"

AbuShakra reflects on the journey behind the footage, "In November 2025, a friend of mine and I decided to travel through Namibia for 14 days.

:We drove almost 3000 km with our 4x4 truck and two rooftop tents, exploring deserts, high dunes, the ocean coast, and beautiful national parks.

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"This four-minute video shows the highlights of our journey: the quiet desert, the soft light on the dunes, the strong waves of the Atlantic, and the amazing wildlife we saw along the way. Every day brought something new and exciting."

Discover more awarded drone videos

AirVuz 2025 Drone Video of the Year WINNERS 🏆 - YouTube Watch On

For more information, visit the AirVuz website.

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