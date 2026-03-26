The Drone Video of the Year is spectacular – you've never seen Namibia like this, from the desert to Atlantic coastline, and stunning safari wildlife
"This film was one of the hardest projects I have ever worked on," explains the creator behind the award-winning drone video capturing Namibia's epic landscapes and wildlife
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Drone footage reveals perspectives that cameras can't get from the ground. In Namibia | Land of Contrasts, Muhamad AbuShakra flies over the Namib Desert, follows the Atlantic coastline, and navigates safari regions, revealing Namibia from a striking aerial viewpoint.
Now, the project earned Drone Video of the Year at AirVuz, recognized for its precision, timing, and dedication by an expert judges panel – crowned as the very best from an incredible year of drone filmmaking.
"This film was one of the hardest projects I have ever worked on — both while filming and during the editing process. But it was worth it," explains AbuShakra. "Namibia amazed me with its landscapes, its nature, and its incredible beauty."Article continues below
The Drone Video of the Year
About the winner, AirVuz notes, "Filmed over the course of a 14 day trek, the video opens with shots of the Namib Desert, which runs parallel to its long Atlantic Ocean coastline.
"At the 55 mark, you'll see how this desert runs right up to the waterfront, and at 1:30 you'll see the shipwreck Zella in Henties Bay. Other highlights include shots of the country's abundant safari wildlife. Every single frame is awardworthy!"
AbuShakra reflects on the journey behind the footage, "In November 2025, a friend of mine and I decided to travel through Namibia for 14 days.
:We drove almost 3000 km with our 4x4 truck and two rooftop tents, exploring deserts, high dunes, the ocean coast, and beautiful national parks.
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"This four-minute video shows the highlights of our journey: the quiet desert, the soft light on the dunes, the strong waves of the Atlantic, and the amazing wildlife we saw along the way. Every day brought something new and exciting."
Discover more awarded drone videos
For more information, visit the AirVuz website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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