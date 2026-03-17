Out of nearly half a million photos, only these made the cut: the inspiring winners from around the world
From blue hour light in Pakistan to Milky Way magic from Saudi Arabia – these photos offer cultural insights and visual feasts
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The Sony World Photography Awards have revealed the National and Regional Award winners and shortlists – from blue hour magic, iconic architecture, to local community insights and mountains outside the city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia.
Out of nearly 430.000 images from over 200 countries, these photographers captured authentic stories in striking visual styles. The winners come from across all career stages, selected from the Open, Professional, and Student competitions.
All single-country National Award winners and 1st Place Regional Award winners will be on display at the Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 4. For more information and to view all winners, visit the World Photography Organisation website.Article continues below
Winner highlights
Pakistan
Twilight by Muhammad Asmar Hussain
National Awards, Landscape, Winner
A cold morning in the Katpana Desert in Skardu. The first light of day pierces the blue hour.
Taiwan
Her Hands are the Past, Mine are the Continuation by Wei-Cheng Tsai
National Awards, Portraiture, Winner
This image captures a quiet moment in Taitung, Taiwan. The afternoon light falls softly as a mother guides her daughter’s hands, each stitch like a memory written into the fabric. Without a stage or audience, tradition survives in silence, shaped by patience, presence and time.
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Kuwait
Lady of the Lake by Meshaal Alawadhi
National Awards, Travel, Winner
Photographed at Lake Bled, Slovenia, this image features three of the area’s iconic buildings: the Church of the Assumption, the Bled Castle and St. Martin’s Parish Church.
Myanmar
Fishing Together by Kyaw Zayar Lin
National Awards, Travel, Winner
The wetland area of Myanmar’s Inle Lake is rich with trees and fish, providing a livelihood for local communities. This photograph shows children fishing in the early morning.
Saudi Arabia
Harmony of Earth and Sky by Khalid Alsabt
National Awards, Landscape, Winner
The mountains outside the city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia harmonise with their surroundings, day and night. Here, the Milky Way appears alongside a mountain called Muqrat al-Dabbous.
Sri Lanka
Dawn Over the Wetlands by Lahiru Iddamalgoda
National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, Winner
Taken in the east of Sri Lanka at dawn, this aerial photograph presents a calm moment of daily life, as a herd of buffalo cross a shallow lagoon.
United Arab Emirates
Untitled by Salem Alsawafi
National Awards, Lifestyle, Winner
Photographed from above in Cappadocia, Turkey, a dramatic moment unfolds as a horseman charges through a cloud of dust, trying to lead a powerful herd.
The dust and movement convey a scene of chaos and control, speed and symmetry, which captures the timeless bond between human and horse.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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