The Sony World Photography Awards have revealed the National and Regional Award winners and shortlists – from blue hour magic, iconic architecture, to local community insights and mountains outside the city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia.

Out of nearly 430.000 images from over 200 countries, these photographers captured authentic stories in striking visual styles. The winners come from across all career stages, selected from the Open, Professional, and Student competitions.

All single-country National Award winners and 1st Place Regional Award winners will be on display at the Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 4. For more information and to view all winners, visit the World Photography Organisation website.

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Winner highlights

(Image credit: © Muhammad Asmar Hussain, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Pakistan

Twilight by Muhammad Asmar Hussain

National Awards, Landscape, Winner

A cold morning in the Katpana Desert in Skardu. The first light of day pierces the blue hour.

Taiwan - Wei-Cheng Tsai (Image credit: © Wei-Cheng Tsai, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Taiwan

Her Hands are the Past, Mine are the Continuation by Wei-Cheng Tsai

National Awards, Portraiture, Winner

This image captures a quiet moment in Taitung, Taiwan. The afternoon light falls softly as a mother guides her daughter’s hands, each stitch like a memory written into the fabric. Without a stage or audience, tradition survives in silence, shaped by patience, presence and time.

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(Image credit: © Meshaal Alawadhi, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Kuwait

Lady of the Lake by Meshaal Alawadhi

National Awards, Travel, Winner

Photographed at Lake Bled, Slovenia, this image features three of the area’s iconic buildings: the Church of the Assumption, the Bled Castle and St. Martin’s Parish Church.

(Image credit: © Kyaw Zayar Lin, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Myanmar

Fishing Together by Kyaw Zayar Lin

National Awards, Travel, Winner

The wetland area of Myanmar’s Inle Lake is rich with trees and fish, providing a livelihood for local communities. This photograph shows children fishing in the early morning.

(Image credit: © Khalid Alsabt, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Saudi Arabia

Harmony of Earth and Sky by Khalid Alsabt

National Awards, Landscape, Winner

The mountains outside the city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia harmonise with their surroundings, day and night. Here, the Milky Way appears alongside a mountain called Muqrat al-Dabbous.

(Image credit: © Lahiru Iddamalgoda, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Sri Lanka

Dawn Over the Wetlands by Lahiru Iddamalgoda

National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, Winner

Taken in the east of Sri Lanka at dawn, this aerial photograph presents a calm moment of daily life, as a herd of buffalo cross a shallow lagoon.

(Image credit: © Salem Alsawafi, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

United Arab Emirates

Untitled by Salem Alsawafi

National Awards, Lifestyle, Winner



Photographed from above in Cappadocia, Turkey, a dramatic moment unfolds as a horseman charges through a cloud of dust, trying to lead a powerful herd.



The dust and movement convey a scene of chaos and control, speed and symmetry, which captures the timeless bond between human and horse.

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