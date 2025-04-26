Years of developing work and years of documentary work. You work, you improve, you focus, you think, you work out what works for you, and what doesn't. You refine your style and editing skills.

There's all of that as a background, which everybody has to go through – the quicker you start the better, really – but it's all a necessary learning curve and I've certainly been on a learning curve. I didn't magically take great pictures!

You know then the photographs might be good, but then you have to analyze – are they achieving what you want? Are they telling the story? Are they telling the true story? They might be sensational. They might be impactful. They might be dramatic. But for me that was never enough, and that was never my priority.

I didn't want to just capture spectacular moments. I wanted to tell stories and develop themes and make thought-provoking work; so then it gets harder.

Then you look at your work at a certain stage in your career and you think, well they're good photos, people think they're good, but I don't feel they're being read in the right way or they're more of the same.

They're too much like photographs that have gone before them. They're too familiar. They're from the documentary tradition, but they don't make people think, they just make people feel like they're good and familiar images.

After several years photographing in conflict areas, where the subjects were very important to me, and there was an element of life or death, that was when I found that the work I was making wasn't achieving what I wanted. I felt like it was almost reinforcing stereotypes about different countries, and for me that was a problem.

I had a very marked shift in my approach and style. That was about the time that I did my first book, Gun Nation, which was about American gun culture. Instead of looking at the developing world and looking at the terrible problems and conflicts that were besetting those countries, I started looking at Western countries.

The problems, issues, and the awful things that were taking place within our borders, so that was how Gun Nation came about. The staggering death toll of over 30,000 people shot and killed every year in America.

I started doing landscapes mixed in with the portraits and the reportage, and I started using text alongside images in a more interesting way, particularly in the book where I combined texts, poems, and extracts from novels. It was a way of layering the work in a more interesting way.

Also the way I use the images, these carefully lit portraits might be juxtaposed against a kind of very gritty reportage image, next to another image of a sort of beautifully photographed gun.

The images were sort of jarring and were purposefully juxtaposed to create tension and disrupt the way you look at the images. So that was an important time and change and I've continued doing that ever since.

I'm always looking. I'm doing a lot of research as well as thinking about my subject a lot and the more thoughtful you are the more I think it gets translated into the Images. As you take time and you return to things, I think that slowly gets baked into your work.