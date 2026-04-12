"Ice acting as a window into death:" This tragic image of a duck frozen beneath ice in Norway was captured on a Hasselblad film camera
The photo is almost poetic, with the mallard drake caught partly above and partly beneath the ice – a stark visual divide between life and death, shot on 120 film
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Photographer Pål Hermansen earned a finalist spot in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge with his image Mallard in Ice, showing a dead duck frozen into the ice of a small lake in Norway.
Hermansen's photo feels almost poetic, as the duck is frozen beneath the ice, while the trapped bubbles suggest movement that once was. The duck sits at that boundary of life and death – its beak above the surface, but its body submerged beneath the lake's frozen skin.
The colors reinforce this contrast. The cold blue tones of the water dominate the image, but the viewer's focus is drawn to the duck's beak, which stands out in contrast in a warm yellow.Article continues below
Finalist 'Mallard in Ice'
Shot info
Gear: Hasselblad 203 FE + 50mm lens
Accessories: Tripod
Film: Fujifilm Fujichrome Velvia 50 (120)
Exposure: 1/125sec, f/16
Post-processing: Drum scan, no processing
Hermansen explains the story behind his image Mallard in Ice, "I discovered this dead mallard lying in a small lake that had just frozen over.
"I realised it could make an interesting image, so I decided to cut out a piece of ice including the bird and take it up onto the bank.
"There I could make a portrait of the duck, seen from below – the ice acting as a window into death, preserving every feather in perfect detail."
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The CUPOTY competition
The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.
Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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