"Ice acting as a window into death:" This tragic image of a duck frozen beneath ice in Norway was captured on a Hasselblad film camera

Photographer Pål Hermansen earned a finalist spot in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge with his image Mallard in Ice, showing a dead duck frozen into the ice of a small lake in Norway.

Hermansen's photo feels almost poetic, as the duck is frozen beneath the ice, while the trapped bubbles suggest movement that once was. The duck sits at that boundary of life and death – its beak above the surface, but its body submerged beneath the lake's frozen skin.

The colors reinforce this contrast. The cold blue tones of the water dominate the image, but the viewer's focus is drawn to the duck's beak, which stands out in contrast in a warm yellow.

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Finalist 'Mallard in Ice'

The Fujifilm Fujichrome Velvia 50 (120) film is a film photographer's favorite due to its brilliant and vivid color reproduction and ability to achieve high saturation (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Shot info

Gear: Hasselblad 203 FE + 50mm lens

Accessories: Tripod

Film: Fujifilm Fujichrome Velvia 50 (120)

Exposure: 1/125sec, f/16

Post-processing: Drum scan, no processing

Hermansen explains the story behind his image Mallard in Ice, "I discovered this dead mallard lying in a small lake that had just frozen over.

"I realised it could make an interesting image, so I decided to cut out a piece of ice including the bird and take it up onto the bank.

"There I could make a portrait of the duck, seen from below – the ice acting as a window into death, preserving every feather in perfect detail."

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The CUPOTY competition

The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

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