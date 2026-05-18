Nikon cuts executive pay as camera giant looks to turn around declining revenue
Nikon will cut the pay for directors and officers by as much as 10% this year amid a decline in revenue
Imaging giant Nikon will cut the pay for its directors and officers by as much as 10%, as the company looks to reverse a drop in revenue.
On May 18 Nikon announced a reduction in compensation for directors and officers, alongside adjusting the stock compensation program.
The news comes as Nikon’s last fiscal year results saw a 5.3% drop in revenue over the previous year, but comes as the company predicts a 9.3% increase in revenue for the upcoming year.
The move reduces the fixed compensation for directors and officers, which has been reduced by as much as 10% depending on the position. The reduction is slated for April 2026 through March 2027.
Nikon has also adjusted its performance-based stock program, which rewards directors for a successful year, by adjusting the time frame for the bonus to come after the end of each fiscal year.
Nikon says that the change is “in light of its consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast” for the current fiscal year.
While Nikon’s latest financial results are sparking rumors and speculation, the company’s imaging division had a much smaller drop, at a slight 1.8% decline in revenue compared to the previous year. The number of cameras that Nikon sold last year, in fact, grew.
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However, Nikon says much of the growth in sales comes from its more affordable models like the Z5 II and Z50 II, although the brand’s first digital cinema camera, the ZR, also sold well, according to the company.
While sales were up, Nikon’s imaging segment missed on profit targets tied to the decision to sell Mark Roberts Motion Control Limited (MRMC).
The company also cited tariffs and “increased promotional spend in the face of intensifying competition” as reasons for the dip in revenue and profit for the imaging segment.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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