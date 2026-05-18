Imaging giant Nikon will cut the pay for its directors and officers by as much as 10%, as the company looks to reverse a drop in revenue.

On May 18 Nikon announced a reduction in compensation for directors and officers, alongside adjusting the stock compensation program.

The news comes as Nikon’s last fiscal year results saw a 5.3% drop in revenue over the previous year, but comes as the company predicts a 9.3% increase in revenue for the upcoming year.

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The move reduces the fixed compensation for directors and officers, which has been reduced by as much as 10% depending on the position. The reduction is slated for April 2026 through March 2027.

Nikon has also adjusted its performance-based stock program, which rewards directors for a successful year, by adjusting the time frame for the bonus to come after the end of each fiscal year.

The Nikon Z5 II, Nikon Z8 & Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Future)

Nikon says that the change is “in light of its consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast” for the current fiscal year.

While Nikon’s latest financial results are sparking rumors and speculation, the company’s imaging division had a much smaller drop, at a slight 1.8% decline in revenue compared to the previous year. The number of cameras that Nikon sold last year, in fact, grew.

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The Nikon ZR (Image credit: Future)

However, Nikon says much of the growth in sales comes from its more affordable models like the Z5 II and Z50 II, although the brand’s first digital cinema camera, the ZR, also sold well, according to the company.

While sales were up, Nikon’s imaging segment missed on profit targets tied to the decision to sell Mark Roberts Motion Control Limited (MRMC).

The company also cited tariffs and “increased promotional spend in the face of intensifying competition” as reasons for the dip in revenue and profit for the imaging segment.

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