Nikon buyout just “speculation”? Stock surge cools following bombastic claims of takeover

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Nikon. On May 8, it released its extremely disappointing financial results for the year, although further research indicates the situation is far less bleak than it might look. Then, Nikon shares suddenly shot up, coinciding with bombastic internet chatter that the ‘Big N’ could be sold to Essilor of France.

Stocks peaked on May 14 and have been largely in decline since. According to a post by Nikon Rumors, talk of a sale is pure "speculation". The rumor outlet went so far as to outline the difference between speculation and rumor, while referring to the furor as a “soap opera” and stating: “No official confirmation of any sale talks has been reported.” It also highlighted that the boost in stocks happened after a FACTA article charted the increase in stock prices on May 14.

If you’ve not been keeping up with Nikon news over the past couple of years, you might be surprised to learn of any speculation linking the camera and optical giant to the eyewear titan, but Nikon already contains Essilor of France DNA, inherited through the corporation’s global parent company, EssilorLuxottica SA.

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Why EssilorLuxottica takeover is unlikely...

Back in 2024, I reported on the Franco-Italian holding company’s purchase of a 5.1% stake in Nikon, which boosted the camera giant’s shares and subsequently rose to 9%. Roughly a year later, I wrote an article regarding reports that EssilorLuxottica SA could up its stake further. And guess what? Nikon’s shares surged in anticipation.

But here’s the most important factor in all of this. Reuters then reported in October of that year that EssilorLuxottica was granted permission to raise its stake to 20% by Japan’s Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act. Only in April of this year, Nikon Rumors reported that EssilorLuxottica had raised its stake to 18.59%, and it has risen slightly since, but still hasn’t hit the 20% threshold, and crucially, the 20% cap has not increased. Not only has Nikon Rumors made this clear, it has also made the very good point that EssilorLuxottica’s stake is “non-controlling”.

I will, of course, be keeping my ear to the ground should anything turn up, but I’m with Nikon Rumors on this one. Stranger things have happened, but as of right now, it’s business as usual for Nikon and claims of a buyout are simply unsubstantiated.

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