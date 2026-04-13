This image was shot using an intricate shooting technique – to capture this haunting, otherworldly scene in southern Spain, the photographer relied on complete darkness

Nature and wildlife photographer Juan Jesus Gonzalez Ahumada has been internationally recognized for his surreal image, The Souls of the Swamp, which earned a finalist spot in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge – captured with a technique many photographers have yet to try.

Armed with a DSLR from 2012 and a 70-300mm zoom lens, Gonzalez Ahumada photographed dead trees on the edge of the Zahara de la Sierra reservoir in southern Spain.

To achieve this distinctive, otherworldly result, he used a dual focal-length long-exposure technique to get a sharp image in-camera without focus stacking. The photographer used a long exposure that started at 70mm and ended at 200mm – using a flashlight to light the scene at each focal length to avoid the zoom burst look! To preserve the scene's impact in camera, the photo was taken under a pitch-black sky – avoiding moonlight and light pollution.

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Finalist 'The Souls of the Swamp'

Shot info

Gear: Canon EOS 6D + EF 70–200mm f/2.8L USM

Accessories: Tripod, halogen flashlight

Exposure: 33secs, f/4, ISO 100

Gonzalez Ahumada explains, "On the edge of the Zahara de la Sierra reservoir in southern Spain, the remains of a fallen tree take on the appearance of a gnarled, talking face. Beyond it, standing in the dark water, another dead tree rises like a ghostly apparition – its counterpart on the shore seemingly praying for its soul.

"To capture this image, I employed a complex in-camera technique, combining two focal lengths in a single long exposure.

"Working on a completely dark night with no moon or light pollution, I began at 70mm, using a halogen flashlight to illuminate the foreground wood.

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"Then, in total darkness, I zoomed to 200mm and lit the distant tree for a few seconds, giving it greater prominence in the frame."

The CUPOTY competition

The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

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