This 'unreal' image was shot in-camera using a complex dual focal-length long-exposure technique – using a 13-year-old DSLR in complete darkness
Armed with a full-frame DSLR from 2012, the photographer created this striking effect in-camera – with no heavy editing in post-processing required
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Nature and wildlife photographer Juan Jesus Gonzalez Ahumada has been internationally recognized for his surreal image, The Souls of the Swamp, which earned a finalist spot in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge – captured with a technique many photographers have yet to try.
Armed with a DSLR from 2012 and a 70-300mm zoom lens, Gonzalez Ahumada photographed dead trees on the edge of the Zahara de la Sierra reservoir in southern Spain.
To achieve this distinctive, otherworldly result, he used a dual focal-length long-exposure technique to get a sharp image in-camera without focus stacking. The photographer used a long exposure that started at 70mm and ended at 200mm – using a flashlight to light the scene at each focal length to avoid the zoom burst look! To preserve the scene's impact in camera, the photo was taken under a pitch-black sky – avoiding moonlight and light pollution.Article continues below
Finalist 'The Souls of the Swamp'
Shot info
Gear: Canon EOS 6D + EF 70–200mm f/2.8L USM
Accessories: Tripod, halogen flashlight
Exposure: 33secs, f/4, ISO 100
Gonzalez Ahumada explains, "On the edge of the Zahara de la Sierra reservoir in southern Spain, the remains of a fallen tree take on the appearance of a gnarled, talking face. Beyond it, standing in the dark water, another dead tree rises like a ghostly apparition – its counterpart on the shore seemingly praying for its soul.
"To capture this image, I employed a complex in-camera technique, combining two focal lengths in a single long exposure.
"Working on a completely dark night with no moon or light pollution, I began at 70mm, using a halogen flashlight to illuminate the foreground wood.
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"Then, in total darkness, I zoomed to 200mm and lit the distant tree for a few seconds, giving it greater prominence in the frame."
The CUPOTY competition
The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.
Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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